Six Travel Mistakes to Avoid

Even the most seasoned tourists can make travel mistakes when planning a vacation. Some blunders can be minor infractions, but others can cost travelers a lot of money and heartache.

But there are steps you can take to avoid travel mistakes. Here are six slip ups that travelers may make this year, plus tips on how to avoid them.

1. Overlooking travel medical insurance

Christopher Elliott, a consumer advocate and founder of the nonprofit Elliott Advocacy, says many people don’t consider purchasing travel medical insurance. “People often think nothing bad will happen before or on their vacation, but then they get injured overseas and need to go to the hospital, and the next thing they’re looking at is a $10,000 hospital bill.” Indeed, nearly one in four Americans report they’ve experienced a medical issue while traveling abroad, according to a 2023 survey sponsored by GeoBlue, an international health insurance company.

Unfortunately, most U.S. healthcare plans — including employer group plans, Medicare and Affordable Care Act plans — offer limited or no medical coverage outside the U.S.

How to avoid: One solution is to purchase a travel medical insurance policy, a type of insurance that provides coverage for a range of medical emergencies while traveling abroad, from minor injuries to major events like heart attacks and strokes, to medical evacuation and emergency transport in the case of severe emergencies.

The average travel medical insurance plan costs $89, according to Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison website. Squaremouth advises international travelers to obtain a policy that provides a minimum of $50,000 in emergency medical coverage and at least $100,000 in medical evacuation coverage.

Note: Some travel insurance policies include emergency medical coverage and medical evacuation coverage up to certain limits.

2. Getting hit with unnecessary luggage fees

You may have heard that a number of airlines — including American Airlines, Delta, and JetBlue Airways — recently raised their prices for checked bags. But one thing a lot of travelers aren’t aware of, Elliott says, is that some are now charging customers more if they check a bag at the airport versus paying to check a bag in advance. For instance, JetBlue customers flying within the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada can save up to $20 on their first two checked bags ($10 savings per bag) when they add them to their flight reservation at least 24 hours before departure.

How to avoid: Make sure to pay ahead of time for any bags that you plan to check.

3. Incurring hidden hotel fees

Wi-Fi fees, early check-in fees, gym fees—hotels today charge guests no shortage of extra fees and surcharges. It’s a widespread problem: In an April 2023 survey by Consumer Reports, nearly four out of 10 (37%) U.S. adults said they had experienced a hidden or unexpected hotel fee in the previous two years.

How to avoid: Many hotels offer to reduce or, in some cases, waive certain fees to guests who join their loyalty program, which is free in most cases. Also, sometimes simply asking an employee at check-in to waive certain fees could do the trick.

4. Not utilizing a key search feature on Airbnb

Like hotels, Airbnb rental property owners often tack on extra fees, such as cleaning fees, fees for additional guests beyond a certain number, and service fees. These additional costs can add hundreds of dollars to your bill.

How to avoid: Elliott praised Airbnb for introducing a feature in December 2022 that allows guests to view a stay’s total costs, before taxes, when searching for rental properties. But he says there’s a caveat: “If you’re in the U.S., you need to change a setting in order to see the full rate when you search for rentals.”

To enable the feature, click the slider on the upper right of the search page that says, “Display total before taxes.”

5. Paying full price for a rental car

First, the good news: “The rental vehicle shortage has improved,” Elliott says. That’s resulted in a stabilization of rates, with rental car prices recently averaging $42 a day, up only 3% from last year, according to a report from the travel search company Hopper. The bad news? Renting a car is still more expensive than it was before the pandemic, especially for travelers who pay full freight.

How to avoid: There are several ways you can avoid paying full price. Big-box stores such as Costco, BJ’s and Sam’s Club provide their members discounts on certain rental cars. AARP and AAA also offer their members discounted rates. (AARP members save up to 30% on base rates at Avis and Budget Rent A Car; AAA members save up to 20% on Hertz rentals). In addition, a number of credit card companies offer certain cardholders rental car discounts when they book a vehicle from specific rental car companies.

You may also be able to nab a lower rate by prepaying when you book a reservation. And, some rental car companies offer limited-mileage plans at a lower cost, which could be a good option if you’re planning to take just a short trip.

Tip: See if your credit card offers rental car insurance before you pay for insurance from a rental car company.

6. Encountering sky-high hotel rates because of Taylor Swift’s European tour

When Taylor Swift performs a concert, sometimes tens of thousands of out-of-town fans descend on the city, causing hotel prices to spike. Consider: the median rate for a standard hotel room during an Eras Tour date in Europe this year is projected to jump by 44%, with average hotel room prices in Warsaw surging a staggering 154% during her tour date there, according to a recent study by Lighthouse, a travel and hospitality research company.

How to avoid: The simplest approach for Europe-bound travelers in 2024, Elliott says, is to avoid traveling to a destination during a Taylor Swift tour date in that city. “When Taylor Swift comes to town all of the hotels sell out, and it becomes very difficult to find a reasonably priced hotel,” he says.