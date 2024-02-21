JetBlue Follows American Airlines in Raising Checked Bag Fees
The airline said the increase will help cover a rise in costs of transporting bags.
Just one day after American Airlines announced it is raising checked baggage fees for the first time since 2018, JetBlue is coming under fire for doing the same thing — only more quietly via a post on its website.
First reported by travel site The Points Guy, JetBlue recently updated its website with the new bag fee structure.
For flights booked more than 24 hours before departure, the airline will now charge $35 for the first checked bag on flights within Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America and the U.S., and $50 for a second. You can expect to be charged $125 for a third checked bag and $150 for a fourth. (For a full list of fees and stipulations, visit the website.)
JetBlue attributes the price hike to inflation, including increased costs and attempts to recoup profits following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The cost of doing business has gone up significantly due to increased wages, higher fuel costs and other inflationary pressure, and we remain unprofitable since COVID," JetBlue said in a statement. "While we don’t like increasing fees, it’s one step we are taking to return our company back to profitability and cover the increased costs of transporting bags."
The airline said that customers should not need to choose between a low fare and a great experience. "By adjusting fees for added services that only certain customers use, we can keep base fares low and ensure customer favorites like seatback TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi remain free for everyone," it added.
JetBlue also noted that one checked bag remains free for JetBlue Plus card holders, and two checked bags continue to be free for Mosaic customers.
Spring travel prices fall
Despite the fact that at least two airlines are now charging you more to check your luggage, you may be able to save on a slew of airfares if you're traveling this spring.
According to a February 13 Spring Break Travel Outlook report on travel booking website Hopper, round-trip airfares for domestic travel in March and April are about $256 per ticket on average. That's a 2% decrease from the same time last year and an 11% dip from 2019 prices, Hopper says.
The report shows, in fact, that airfare is down from last year for numerous getaways including the Antilles, Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. March and April flights to Europe are 7% lower than they were a year ago as well, according to the report.
In addition, if you're looking for a budget-friendly, last-minute vacation, there are ways to save, such as opting to travel off-season or booking a package deal.
And if you really want to save money on baggage, some bargains are still available. Southwest Airlines , for example, will still allow you to check your first and second bag for free (at least, for now).
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
