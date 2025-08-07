Here's How to Get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for $6.99 per month

Streaming companies seem to be racing to the top when it comes to price hikes. Peacock recently raised its monthly plan prices by $3 and annual plans by $30.

Overall, Americans pay around $69 per month for streaming services, per Variety. As such, I search for streaming deals to help you save money amid rising costs.

One perk I found can help you receive the Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus bundle for as low as $6.99 per month. I'll show you how to secure this deal as well as other ways to save on your favorite streaming services.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

How to get Disney Plus for less

Some of the best cash back credit cards come with incentives to help you save on everyday purchases, such as groceries, travel, shopping and streaming.

And if you have the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, you can score elevated streaming perks. American Express announced it's raising its streaming benefit for the Blue Cash Preferred from $84 annually to $120. It means you can earn up to a $10 statement credit monthly for all qualifying Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus purchases.

How it works is you'll use your American Express card as the payment method when you sign up for one of these Disney Plus bundles. You can find this perk in your benefit dashboard or by calling the number on the back of your card to enroll in this benefit.

American Express isn't the only provider offering perks on streaming deals. You can find a credit card that offers you significant savings on streaming services here:

Want to save on your streaming services? With the right credit card, you can stream your favorite shows and save money on subscriptions. See our top picks. Advertising disclosure. View Offers

How much can I save?

It depends on which services you want. The best savings come from bundling all three services together for $16.99 per month.

This will include ad-supported versions of all plans. Then, when you sign up for your streaming benefit and charge your American Express card, you'll receive a $10 statement credit, bringing the total cost down to a mere $6.99 per month.

Here's a comparison of how much you can save with this perk:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Streaming savings with American Express Provider Plan Price Hulu w/ads $9.99 Disney Plus w/ads $9.99 ESPN Plus w/ads $11.99 Amex bundled deal Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus all w/ads $6.99 Amex deal with Hulu w/ads Free Amex deal with Disney Plus only w/ads Free Amex deal with ESPN Plus w/ads $1.99

Moreover, ESPN Plus does have some underrated perks. While the app isn't the best for streaming live sports, it does include access to premium content on ESPN.com. And I find that the benefit alone outweighs any added costs.

However, what if you don't need all three? Then, you can choose which service you want and receive a credit that depends on what you choose. To demonstrate, if you want Hulu only on the ad-supported plan for $9.99, you'll receive a statement credit for that amount.

Other ways to save on streaming

If you don't want to sign up for a credit card and I don't blame you for not wanting to do so, there are other ways to save on streaming:

Check your mobile perks: Some carriers, such as T-Mobile, offer free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Apple TV Plus and Netflix when you choose select plans, including 55+ options

Some carriers, such as T-Mobile, offer free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Apple TV Plus and Netflix when you choose select plans, including 55+ options Shopping subscriptions: Another way to bundle and save is with a shopping subscription. To demonstrate, a Walmart Plus subscription features a free Paramount Plus Essentials subscription. New customers can try the service free for 30 days to see if it's a viable option for you:

Try free for 30 days Walmart Plus New customers can try the service free for 30 days, where you'll earn free shipping on thousands of items and a free Paramount Plus Essentials subscription.

Time your renewals wisely: Some streaming providers, such as Disney Plus and Peacock, normally have substantial sales around Black Friday. Last year, Peacock offered its Premium Plan (ad-supported) for $19.95 for one year. Meanwhile, you could also get Disney Plus and Hulu for $2.99 per month for one year.

Some streaming providers, such as Disney Plus and Peacock, normally have substantial sales around Black Friday. Last year, Peacock offered its Premium Plan (ad-supported) for $19.95 for one year. Meanwhile, you could also get Disney Plus and Hulu for $2.99 per month for one year. Buy annual plans: If there's a service you won't rotate because you enjoy the content so much, buying an annual plan unlocks more savings. When you buy an annual plan from Peacock, you only pay for 10 months, getting two months free.

Ultimately, while streaming services are becoming more expensive, so are the opportunities to save on your favorite platform. Whether it's through credit card perks, buying an annual plan or using mobile perks accorded to you, there are ample ways to stream your favorite programs for less.