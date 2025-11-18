I'm the CEO of a Credit Union: This Is What We Do to Earn Our Members' Trust

Banks and credit unions have made a lot of effort through the years to restore the trust of Americans who rely on them to hold their hard-earned money.

Since the turn of the century, consumers have had plenty of reasons to be selective and critical of institutions due to cyberattacks, personal identification hacks, mismanagement of accounts and the mortgage crisis of the late 2000s.

Trust in a financial institution is built over time, yet it can be lost in an instant. When that trust is fragile, as it's been for some time, the role of a credit union becomes even clearer.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

People want to know that the organization holding their money sees a customer as more than an account number. Individuals, couples and families want a financial partner that listens, responds, and acts with their best interests at heart.

Trust is built through daily actions

For me, trust is built in those everyday moments when a member's well-being comes first. It's the time to listen to someone who's uncertain about their finances, the clarity a financial institution can provide when options feel overwhelming, and the follow-through that shows words matter.

Each action sends a signal that there's an investment in people's security and peace of mind.

That commitment is woven into how we operate at Affinity Federal Credit Union, where I am the CEO and president.

Reliability, transparency, and empathy shape every interaction. If we make a mistake, we own it. If a concern goes unresolved, we revisit it until it's right.

That consistency forms the base layer of trust because members notice not just what we do well, but how we respond when things don't go as planned.

One moment that stands out involved a member facing unexpected medical bills and struggling to keep up with loan payments.

Rather than send a form letter, our team reached out to the person directly, reviewed the situation, and adjusted the repayment schedule so it fit the member's reality.

There was nothing complex about it on our side. It was just a simple act of understanding. That approach reinforced what trust really means: being there when people need you most.

Different generations often define trust in slightly different ways:

Younger members tend to associate it with convenience and digital reliability. They want seamless, secure access paired with responsiveness when they reach out.

Older members often value face-to-face relationships and personal familiarity.

The common thread is dependability. Whether someone taps a mobile app or walks into a branch, they want to feel the same level of care and accountability.

Balancing technology and human connection

It's important to focus on aligning technology and the people a financial institution serves. Strong digital tools make banking easier, but they can't replace empathy or judgment.

When personal connection is supported by trustworthy systems, members feel confident that their financial partner is looking out for them.

Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel (formerly known as Building Wealth), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.

Trust can erode quickly in today's environment. Cyberattacks, fraud, misinformation, and confusing fees all have the potential to weaken confidence. My team at Affinity takes those risks seriously.

Our employees receive ongoing training to stay ahead of new scams, and our response teams act immediately when a threat arises. Every communication is clear, prompt, and honest.

That transparency, especially in stressful moments, strengthens trust.

Recent data reinforces that there's still work to do. A 2025 Accenture study found that while most consumers trust their main bank to keep their data secure, barely half extend that same trust to other financial providers. That gap shows why steady communication and visible action matter.

People want to see that their institution is as invested in their safety as they are in their savings.

Trust through shared ownership

What makes credit union trust distinct is that it's built on shared ownership. Members aren't customers. They're part of the cooperative itself.

Every decision these institutions make is shaped by accountability to those they serve, not to outside shareholders. That creates a deeper sense of purpose behind every interaction.

When people know an institution exists to serve rather than to sell, trust comes more naturally.

People want to feel that their financial partner is steady, transparent, and genuinely on their side. Credit unions were built to uphold that mission.

Related Content

Disclaimer This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.