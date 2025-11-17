The Private Annuity Sale: A Smart Way to Reduce Your Estate Taxes
In a private annuity sale, you transfer a highly appreciated asset to an irrevocable trust in exchange for a lifetime annuity, effectively removing the asset and its future appreciation from your taxable estate. At death, the annuity ends, and the asset is no longer included in your gross estate.
Imagine moving a highly appreciated asset out of your taxable estate, locking in lifetime income for yourself and potentially saving your heirs millions in estate taxes.
That's the power of a private annuity sale — an advanced, yet simple and elegant estate tax-mitigation strategy used by sophisticated families and their advisers.
What is a private annuity sale?
A private annuity sale is a transaction in which you transfer an asset — such as a closely held business interest, investment real estate or a concentrated securities position — to an irrevocable dynasty trust in exchange for the trust's unsecured promise to pay you a fixed annuity for the rest of your life.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
There's no commercial insurer involved; it's a private arrangement, priced using actuarial life expectancy and an appropriate interest rate.
How it works
You sell the asset at its fair market value. In return, the dynasty trust commits to pay you a lifetime stream of payments calculated to be actuarially equivalent to that value, taking into account your age and prevailing rates.
From that point, all future appreciation accrues to the trust for your family. Because you receive only an unsecured promise to pay rather than retaining the asset, the transferred property and its post-sale growth are removed from your taxable estate, if properly structured and respected.
Why it can reduce estate taxes
Estate taxes apply to what you own at death. With a private annuity, you no longer own the transferred asset. You hold an annuity promise that generally has no value at death because payments cease when you do.
The result is that high-growth assets and future appreciation sit outside your estate, while you retain lifetime income. If the asset outperforms the assumptions used to price the annuity, that upside accrues to heirs without additional estate tax.
Here's an illustrative example. Assume you own $10 million of rapidly appreciating company stock. You sell it to a dynasty trust in exchange for a lifetime annuity priced at fair market value.
If you live to your actuarial life expectancy, you receive the economic equivalent of $10 million over time. If the stock grows to $16 million inside the trust, the $6 million of growth is outside your taxable estate, because you no longer own the shares.
Income and income tax features
The annuity provides predictable lifetime cash flow. Depending on basis and structure, each payment might be characterized among gain, return of basis and interest for income tax purposes.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel (formerly known as Building Wealth), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
When the buyer is a grantor trust, income tax treatment can be streamlined in certain circumstances, aligning cash flow with wealth transfer goals. Careful modeling and coordination are essential.
Key considerations and risks
The trust must be financially able to make payments; the promise is unsecured. The annuity must be properly priced and documented to avoid gift or valuation challenges.
Longevity risk is inherent: A longer life means more payments to you; a shorter life shifts more value to heirs. Success depends on rigorous legal, tax, valuation and actuarial execution.
When it's a fit and next steps
A private annuity sale can be compelling if you hold high-growth assets, want lifetime income and aim to minimize estate taxes.
Work with a team of experienced estate planning lawyers, valuation experts and tax experts to structure, document and fund the transaction correctly.
Related Content
- Is An Annuity Your Missing Retirement Piece?
- How Much Income Can You Get From an Annuity? An Annuities Expert Gets Specific
- Got Assets? Attorney Explains How to Protect Them From Greedy Lawsuits
- Is Your Cryptocurrency Safe? How to Shield Digital Assets
- New SALT Cap Deduction: Unlock Massive Tax Savings With Non-Grantor Trusts
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Jeffrey M. Verdon, Esq. is the lead asset protection and tax partner at the national full-service law firm of Falcon Rappaport & Berkman. With more than 30 years of experience in designing and implementing integrated estate planning and asset protection structures, Mr. Verdon serves affluent families and successful business owners in solving their most complex and vexing estate tax, income tax, and asset protection goals and objectives. Over the past four years, he has contributed 25 articles to the Kiplinger Building Wealth online platform.
-
-
I'm 54 with a $320,000 IRA and will soon be self-employed, earning about $120,000 per year. How much should I be saving for retirement?
We asked financial experts for advice.
-
This High-Performance Investment Vehicle Can Pump Up Wealth
Leave online real estate investing to the beginners. Accredited investors who want real growth need the wealth-building potential of Delaware statutory trusts.
-
I'm 54 with a $320,000 IRA and will soon be self-employed, earning $120,000 per year. How much should I save for retirement?
We asked financial experts for advice.
-
I'm a Real Estate Investing Pro: This High-Performance Investment Vehicle Can Move Your Wealth Up a Gear
Leave online real estate investing to the beginners. Accredited investors who want real growth need the wealth-building potential of Delaware statutory trusts.
-
These Eight Tips From a Retirement Expert Can Help to Make Your Money Last Through Retirement
Are you worried you will outlive your money? Considering these eight tips could go a long way toward ensuring your retirement money lasts as long as you do.
-
I'm an Investment Adviser: This Is the Retirement Phase Nobody Talks About
What you do in the five years before retirement and the first 10 afterward can establish how comfortable you'll be for the rest of your life.
-
Medicare Premiums 2026: IRMAA Brackets and Surcharges for Parts B and D
Will you have to pay the monthly Medicare premium surcharge next year? It depends.
-
You Don't Need a Billion to Retire in the Hamptons: Finding the Right Town for Your Budget
Yes, it's favored by the rich and famous, but retiring in the Hamptons may not be out of your league. Here's a guide to affordability and and who is happiest living there.
-
Is Fear That Social Security Will Run Out of Money Hurting You?
Bipartisan collaboration on a mix of reforms will likely be needed to keep the system solvent and benefits intact.
-
Gen X Turns 60: It's Time to Remix Your Retirement Playlist
If you want a worry-free retirement, you can't keep playing the same old song. You need to freshen up your financial strategies, as well as your music.