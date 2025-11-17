The Private Annuity Sale: A Smart Way to Reduce Your Estate Taxes

Imagine moving a highly appreciated asset out of your taxable estate, locking in lifetime income for yourself and potentially saving your heirs millions in estate taxes.

That's the power of a private annuity sale — an advanced, yet simple and elegant estate tax-mitigation strategy used by sophisticated families and their advisers.

What is a private annuity sale?

A private annuity sale is a transaction in which you transfer an asset — such as a closely held business interest, investment real estate or a concentrated securities position — to an irrevocable dynasty trust in exchange for the trust's unsecured promise to pay you a fixed annuity for the rest of your life.

There's no commercial insurer involved; it's a private arrangement, priced using actuarial life expectancy and an appropriate interest rate.

How it works

You sell the asset at its fair market value. In return, the dynasty trust commits to pay you a lifetime stream of payments calculated to be actuarially equivalent to that value, taking into account your age and prevailing rates.

From that point, all future appreciation accrues to the trust for your family. Because you receive only an unsecured promise to pay rather than retaining the asset, the transferred property and its post-sale growth are removed from your taxable estate, if properly structured and respected.

Why it can reduce estate taxes

Estate taxes apply to what you own at death. With a private annuity, you no longer own the transferred asset. You hold an annuity promise that generally has no value at death because payments cease when you do.

The result is that high-growth assets and future appreciation sit outside your estate, while you retain lifetime income. If the asset outperforms the assumptions used to price the annuity, that upside accrues to heirs without additional estate tax.

Here's an illustrative example. Assume you own $10 million of rapidly appreciating company stock. You sell it to a dynasty trust in exchange for a lifetime annuity priced at fair market value.

If you live to your actuarial life expectancy, you receive the economic equivalent of $10 million over time. If the stock grows to $16 million inside the trust, the $6 million of growth is outside your taxable estate, because you no longer own the shares.

Income and income tax features

The annuity provides predictable lifetime cash flow. Depending on basis and structure, each payment might be characterized among gain, return of basis and interest for income tax purposes.

When the buyer is a grantor trust, income tax treatment can be streamlined in certain circumstances, aligning cash flow with wealth transfer goals. Careful modeling and coordination are essential.

Key considerations and risks

The trust must be financially able to make payments; the promise is unsecured. The annuity must be properly priced and documented to avoid gift or valuation challenges.

Longevity risk is inherent: A longer life means more payments to you; a shorter life shifts more value to heirs. Success depends on rigorous legal, tax, valuation and actuarial execution.

When it's a fit and next steps

A private annuity sale can be compelling if you hold high-growth assets, want lifetime income and aim to minimize estate taxes.

Work with a team of experienced estate planning lawyers, valuation experts and tax experts to structure, document and fund the transaction correctly.

