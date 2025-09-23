Get the Adviser Intel Newsletter
The Capital Gains Tax Squeeze Retirees Can't Ignore: What's Next?
Home Sales A changing housing market and unchanged IRS exclusion amounts can add up to a headache for many homeowners.
New York Inflation Refund Checks Are Coming: What to Know
Tax Relief Inflation relief checks are on the way for over 8 million New York taxpayers. Here's a full breakdown of who gets a payment and when you may expect yours.
The Tax Trap Snares Many Business Owners: A Financial Pro's Guide to 11 Strategies You May Be Missing
Poor tax planning means many business owners are leaving money on the table for the IRS. This detailed guide from a financial adviser highlights strategies you may not be aware of.
Want to Shave 10 Hours Off Your Workweek? A Startup Expert Shows How AI Can Help
Artificial intelligence is overhauling how companies operate, freeing up entrepreneurs and their workers to skip the menial stuff and get down to business.
Five Key Wake-Up Calls for Ambitious Business Owners, From a Biz Specialist
Your personal financial plan needs to include a formal exit strategy for your business, or you could be in trouble.
Building a Business That Lasts: The Critical Steps to Avoid Blunders
'Another Way' author David Whorton offers advice on how to build an 'evergreen' business that endures by avoiding common pitfalls that can lead to failure.
Board Service in Retirement: The Best Time to Join a Board Is Before You Retire
Many senior executives wait until retirement to take a seat on a corporate board. But making this career move early is a win-win for you and your current organization.
How to Position Your Business for a Lucrative Exit Despite Private Equity's Slowdown
As private equity firms seek strongly performing companies, crafting a narrative about your business' high-quality assets and future opportunities can make a lucrative sale possible.
Selling Your Business? This Powerful Insurance Option Unlocks Multigenerational Wealth
Private placement life insurance (PPLI) offers almost unbelievable investment flexibility, estate planning and tax advantages. And it's completely legit.
Ready to Retire? Your Five-Year Business Exit Strategy
If you're a business owner looking to sell and retire, it can take years to complete the process. Use this five-year timeline to prepare and stay on track.