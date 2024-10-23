What’s the New 2025 Estate Tax Exemption?

The federal estate tax exemption is going up again for 2025. Though, the higher IRS inflation-adjusted number may not come as a surprise to most.

However, 2025 will be a pivotal tax year. If the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) is left to expire, as of 2026, the estate exemption amount could revert to a lower base threshold.

In the meantime, a higher exemption for 2025 will save more estates from federal tax, which may save heirs the heartache of a higher tax bill.

2025 estate tax exemption

The federal estate tax doesn’t apply unless you hit a certain exemption amount.

The exemption amount for people who pass away in 2025 is $13.99 million (up from $13.6 million last year).

Married couples can expect their exemption to be $27.98 million (up from $27.22 million last year).

Federal estate tax rate

Only a certain percentage of estates will be subject to the federal estate tax. This is because the exemption is high for 2025.

However, estates valued over the tax amount will be taxed at a pretty hefty rate, with those exceeding more than $1 million ($14,990,000 or $28,980,000 combined for married couples) taxed at 40%.

Below is how much heirs can expect to pay based on an estate’s value:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rate Taxable Amount (Value of Estate Exceeding Exemption) 18% $0 to $10,000 20% $10,001 to $20,000 22% $20,001 to $40,000 24% $40,001 to $60,000 26% $60,001 to $80,000 28% $80,001 to $100,000 30% $100,001 to $150,000 32% $150,001 to $250,000 34% $250,001 to $500,000 37% $500,001 to $750,000 39% $750,001 to $1 million 40% More than $1 million

Does the estate tax expire in 2025?

If Congress doesn't act, the estate tax exemption is due to sunset at the end of 2025. At that time, amounts will drop to a base of $5 million (adjusted for inflation) in 2026. However, the exemption is indexed for inflation.

This means that, even if key TCJA provisions expire, the estate tax exemption will adjust yearly for inflation.

Once more, most tax-free gifts made before the lifetime gift and estate tax exemption drops won’t trigger higher tax bills in 2026 and beyond.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Federal Estate Tax Exemption Amounts 2018-2025 Period Exemption Amount 2018 $11,180,000 2019 $11,400,000 2020 $11,580,000 2021 $11,700,000 2022 $12,060,000 2023 $12,920,000 2024 $13,610,000 2025 $13,990,000

State estate taxes

Some states may impose an estate tax of their own (and the exemption amounts aren’t always as generous as the federal estate tax exemption).

For instance, in Massachusetts , the state estate tax exemption is just $2 million and isn’t indexed for inflation.

A few states also impose an inheritance tax , which can leave a tax bill for your heirs on even small amounts of money.

Nebraska , for example, imposes an inheritance tax on adult children when their inheritances exceed $100,000. In Kentucky , nephews and nieces only receive a $1,000 exemption.