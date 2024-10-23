What’s the New 2025 Estate Tax Exemption?
The IRS just increased the exemption as we enter what could be the final year of the TCJA.
The federal estate tax exemption is going up again for 2025. Though, the higher IRS inflation-adjusted number may not come as a surprise to most.
However, 2025 will be a pivotal tax year. If the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) is left to expire, as of 2026, the estate exemption amount could revert to a lower base threshold.
In the meantime, a higher exemption for 2025 will save more estates from federal tax, which may save heirs the heartache of a higher tax bill.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
2025 estate tax exemption
The federal estate tax doesn’t apply unless you hit a certain exemption amount.
- The exemption amount for people who pass away in 2025 is $13.99 million (up from $13.6 million last year).
- Married couples can expect their exemption to be $27.98 million (up from $27.22 million last year).
Federal estate tax rate
Only a certain percentage of estates will be subject to the federal estate tax. This is because the exemption is high for 2025.
However, estates valued over the tax amount will be taxed at a pretty hefty rate, with those exceeding more than $1 million ($14,990,000 or $28,980,000 combined for married couples) taxed at 40%.
Below is how much heirs can expect to pay based on an estate’s value:
|Rate
|Taxable Amount (Value of Estate Exceeding Exemption)
|18%
|$0 to $10,000
|20%
|$10,001 to $20,000
|22%
|$20,001 to $40,000
|24%
|$40,001 to $60,000
|26%
|$60,001 to $80,000
|28%
|$80,001 to $100,000
|30%
|$100,001 to $150,000
|32%
|$150,001 to $250,000
|34%
|$250,001 to $500,000
|37%
|$500,001 to $750,000
|39%
|$750,001 to $1 million
|40%
|More than $1 million
Does the estate tax expire in 2025?
If Congress doesn't act, the estate tax exemption is due to sunset at the end of 2025. At that time, amounts will drop to a base of $5 million (adjusted for inflation) in 2026. However, the exemption is indexed for inflation.
This means that, even if key TCJA provisions expire, the estate tax exemption will adjust yearly for inflation.
Once more, most tax-free gifts made before the lifetime gift and estate tax exemption drops won’t trigger higher tax bills in 2026 and beyond.
|Period
|Exemption Amount
|2018
|$11,180,000
|2019
|$11,400,000
|2020
|$11,580,000
|2021
|$11,700,000
|2022
|$12,060,000
|2023
|$12,920,000
|2024
|$13,610,000
|2025
|$13,990,000
State estate taxes
Some states may impose an estate tax of their own (and the exemption amounts aren’t always as generous as the federal estate tax exemption).
For instance, in Massachusetts, the state estate tax exemption is just $2 million and isn’t indexed for inflation.
A few states also impose an inheritance tax, which can leave a tax bill for your heirs on even small amounts of money.
Nebraska, for example, imposes an inheritance tax on adult children when their inheritances exceed $100,000. In Kentucky, nephews and nieces only receive a $1,000 exemption.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Kate is a CPA with experience in audit and technology. As a Tax Writer at Kiplinger, Kate believes that tax and finance news should meet people where they are today, across cultural, educational, and disciplinary backgrounds.
-
Five Financial Tips to Help You Plan for the Unexpected
It's impossible to predict the future, but you can still create a financial plan that includes buffers for life's uncertainties.
By Eric Roberge, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Investment Adviser Published
-
This Election, Your Financial Plans Should Focus on Taxes
Don't let election drama tempt you into changing the makeup of your portfolio. The sensible move right now is to work out how to lower your future tax burden.
By Jared Elson, Investment Adviser Published
-
Limited Liability Companies (LLCs): How Assets Are Protected
An LLC can prevent problems with assets within the LLC from affecting assets outside the LLC, but there are limits to asset protection.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
How Much Retirement Income Could Your ESOP Generate?
This is how you turn the money in your Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) into a retirement nest egg, plus an example with actual numbers.
By Peter Newman, CFA Published
-
New 2025 Child Tax Credit Announced: How Much Is It?
Family Tax Credits Explore the new IRS-adjusted amounts for popular family tax credits.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
The 2025 Standard Deduction Is Here
Tax Breaks What is the standard deduction for your filing status in 2025?
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
Murdochs' Dispute Highlights Benefits of Trusts in Nevada
As Murdoch family members clash over who will control voting shares in the Fox media empire, the court proceedings, in Nevada, are private.
By John M. Goralka Published
-
Take Advantage of National Estate Planning Awareness Week
Is an estate plan something you need? There’s a whole week set aside that says you do.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published