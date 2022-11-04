What's the Standard Deduction for 2022 vs. 2023?

Standard deduction or itemized deductions? You have to choose between the two every year when you file your federal income tax return. Of course, you always want to pick whichever one is higher, and for most Americans it's the standard deduction. But you can't determine which route is better for you unless you know how much your standard deduction is that year. It's different from person to person.

The standard deduction also differs from year to year. That's because the standard deduction amounts are adjusted annually for inflation. As a result, your 2022 standard deduction will be larger than it was on your 2021 return. And if you're really looking ahead, your 2023 standard deduction will be greater than your 2022 deduction.

In addition, if you have a net qualified disaster loss, your standard deduction may be higher. On the other hand, if you're married but filing separate tax returns, you can't take the standard deduction if your spouse itemizes deductions. You can't claim it if you're a dual-status alien, either.

So, as it turns out, determining your standard deduction amount isn't as simple as it may seem on the surface. The size of your standard deduction differs depending on a variety of factors, which are described below. Keep reading to find the standard deduction amount that applies to you for the 2022 and 2023 tax years.

2022 Standard Deduction Amounts

So, how much is the standard deduction worth? It depends on your filing status, whether you're 65 or older and/or blind, and whether another taxpayer can claim you as a dependent on their tax return. For 2022 federal income tax returns, which will be due April 18, 2023, the standard deduction amounts are as follows:

Filing Status 2022 Standard Deduction Single; Married Filing Separately $12,950 Married Filing Jointly; Surviving Spouse $25,900 Head of Household $19,400

Taxpayers who are at least 65 years old or blind can claim an additional 2022 standard deduction of $1,400 ($1,750 if using the single or head of household filing status). If you're both 65 and blind, the additional deduction amount is doubled.

If you can be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer, your 2022 standard deduction is limited to the greater of $1,150 or your earned income plus $400 (but the total can't be more than the basic standard deduction for your filing status).

2023 Standard Deduction Amounts

Since the inflation rate is so high right now, the increase in the standard deduction amounts from 2022 to 2023 are significantly larger than what we normally see from one year to the next. But that's a good thing for taxpayers. The greater your standard deduction the lower your tax bill. This is just one example of how annual inflation adjustments can help keep your taxes in check when prices all around you are going up.

Planning ahead for future tax returns is also a good thing. Even though you haven't filed your 2022 return yet, savvy taxpayers will start keeping an eye on their 2023 return now. So, for the early birds out there, here are the 2023 standard deduction amounts.

Filing Status 2023 Standard Deduction Single; Married Filing Separately $13,850 Married Filing Jointly $27,700 Head of Household $20,800

If you're at least 65 years old or blind, an additional standard deduction of $1,500 is allowed for 2023 ($1,850 if you're claiming the single or head of household filing status). As with the 2022 standard deduction, the additional deduction amount is doubled if you're both 65 or older and blind.

If you can be claimed as a dependent on another person's tax return, your 2023 standard deduction is limited to the greater of $1,250 or your earned income plus $400 (again, the total can't be more than the basic standard deduction for your filing status).

Increased Standard Deduction for Certain Disaster Losses

If you have a net "qualified disaster loss," you can claim a larger standard deduction. A qualified disaster loss is a casualty or theft loss of personal-use property that is attributable to:

A major disaster declared by the President in 2016;

Hurricane Harvey;

Tropical Storm Harvey;

Hurricane Irma;

Hurricane Maria;

California wildfires in 2017 and January 2018;

A major disaster declared by the President between January 1, 2018, and February 18, 2020, if the loss occurred before January 19, 2020; or

A major disaster declared by the President before February 26, 2021, if the loss occurred between December 28, 2019, and December 27, 2020, and continued no later than January 26, 2021 (not including losses attributable to a major disaster declared only by reason of COVID-19).

You need to complete IRS Form 4684 (opens in new tab) to see if you have a net qualified disaster loss.

Will You Need to File a Tax Return?

The standard deduction can also determine whether or not you even have to file a return. Not everyone is required to file a tax return each year. For instance, most people don't have to file a return if their income is less than their standard deduction. That makes sense, since your standard deduction is subtracted from your adjusted gross income (AGI). As a result, if the standard deduction is greater than your AGI, your taxable income will be reduced to zero.

That's not the case for everyone, though. For instance, different rules for determining whether you're required to file a tax return apply if someone can claim you as a dependent; you owe certain special taxes (e.g., alternative minimum tax, additional tax on a qualified retirement plan, household employment taxes, payroll taxes on unreported tips, etc.); you or your spouse received distributions from a health savings account, Archer MSA, or Medicare Advantage MSA; you had at least $400 of net earnings from self-employment; advance payments of the premium tax credit were made for you or your family; and more.

Plus, even if you aren't required to file a tax return, you might want to file a return anyway. That might be the only way to get a refund for taxes that were withheld from your paycheck or for certain refundable tax credits (e.g., the earned income tax credit).