What’s the New 2026 Estate Tax Exemption Amount?
The IRS just increased the estate exemption amount as we enter into a potentially promising tax year for inheritances and estates.
The federal estate tax exemption increased again for 2026. Yet, the higher, IRS-inflation-adjusted number may not come as a surprise to most who have been watching the news.
Enacted on July 4, 2025, the Trump/GOP spending bill, sometimes referred to as the "big beautiful bill" (BBB), permanently extended several temporary federal tax provisions. Among these changes is an increase in the estate exemption amount to a higher base threshold.
And with next year's higher exemption amount, heirs may receive a potentially lower federal tax bill. But there may be an increase in taxes for some high-income earners.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Here's more of what you need to know.
Estate tax exemption 2026
The federal estate tax doesn’t apply unless you hit a certain exemption amount. Thanks to the BBB, the exemption remains high, and the IRS has increased the exemption to the amounts below for 2026:
- The exemption amount for people who pass away in 2026 is $15 million (up from $13.99 million for the 2025 tax year).
- Married couples can expect their exemption to be $30 million (up from the current $27.98 million for 2025 taxes).
Federal estate tax rates
Due to the higher 2026 exemption amount, only a certain percentage of estates will be subject to the federal estate tax.
However, estates valued over the tax amount will be taxed at a pretty hefty rate, with those exceeding more than $1 million ($16,000,000 or $31,000,000 combined for married couples) taxed at 40%.
Below is how much heirs can expect to pay based on an estate’s value:
Rate
Taxable Amount (Value of Estate Exceeding Exemption)
18%
$0 to $10,000
20%
$10,001 to $20,000
22%
$20,001 to $40,000
24%
$40,001 to $60,000
26%
$60,001 to $80,000
28%
$80,001 to $100,000
30%
$100,001 to $150,000
32%
$150,001 to $250,000
34%
$250,001 to $500,000
37%
$500,001 to $750,000
39%
$750,001 to $1 million
40%
More than $1 million
The estate tax exemption is also indexed for inflation.
Period
Exemption Amount
2019
$11,400,000
2020
$11,580,000
2021
$11,700,000
2022
$12,060,000
2023
$12,920,000
2024
$13,610,000
2025
$13,990,000
2026
$15,000,000
State estate tax rates
Some states may impose an estate tax of their own (and the exemption amounts aren’t always as generous as the federal estate tax exemption).
For instance, in Massachusetts, the state estate tax exemption is just $2 million and isn’t indexed for inflation.
A few states also impose an inheritance tax, which can leave a tax bill for your heirs on even small amounts of money.
Nebraska, for example, imposes an inheritance tax on adult children when their inheritances exceed $100,000. In Kentucky, nephews and nieces only receive a $1,000 exemption.
Individual AMT phaseout threshold lowers in 2026: Will you have to pay AMT?
Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), 5.2 million Americans paid the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT), per Tax Policy Center data. This "parallel tax system" was implemented to ensure that higher-income taxpayers pay a minimum amount of tax.
However, through the TCJA, the individual AMT threshold was raised in a couple of ways:
- Increasing the exemption amount from $84,500 to $137,000 for married filing joint couples (single filers from $54,300 to $88,100).
- Raising the phase-out threshold from $160,900 to $1,252,700 for married filing joint couples (single filers from $120,700 to $626,350).
The result was that the number of taxpayers who paid AMT dropped from about 5 million to just 200,000 in 2018, according to the Tax Policy Center. Under the BBB, the individual AMT exemption amounts were made permanent.
But starting in 2026, the phaseout will be lowered to $500,000 for singles and $1 million for married couples filing jointly. Once more, the phaseout rate for every dollar above this threshold was increased from 25% to 50%.
This means more income from higher earners will be subject to AMT next year.
So even if you haven't paid AMT in recent years, you may start paying this alternative tax in 2026 if you're a high-income earner.
Read More
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Kate is a CPA with experience in audit and technology. As a Tax Writer at Kiplinger, Kate believes that tax and finance news should meet people where they are today, across cultural, educational, and disciplinary backgrounds.
-
-
The Economy on a Knife's Edge
The Letter GDP is growing, but employers have all but stopped hiring as they watch how the trade war plays out.
-
Why the Ultra-Rich Still Lose Sleep Over Money
A look inside the lesser-known financial anxieties of ultra-high-net-worth individuals — and what those fears reveal about markets, policy, and wealth strategy.
-
Financial Fact vs Fiction: The Truth About Social Security Entitlement (and Reverse Mortgages' Bad Rap)
Despite the 'entitlement' moniker, Social Security and Medicare are both benefits that workers earn. And reverse mortgages can be a strategic tool for certain people. Plus, we're setting the record straight on three other myths.
-
Medicare Open Enrollment: Why You Need to Pay Extra Attention to Part D, From a Financial Adviser
The lowest premium for prescription drug coverage might not actually save you the most money. Make sure you take copays into consideration and do the math.
-
How the One Big Beautiful Bill Will Change Charitable Giving
Taxpayers who don't itemize will be able to take a bigger deduction for donations, which could boost giving. However, high-income donors could see their tax benefits reduced.
-
IRS Updates 2026 Tax Deduction for People Age 65 and Older
Tax Changes Adjustments to the extra standard deduction can impact the tax bills of millions of older adults. Here are some new amounts to know for 2026.
-
Child Tax Credit, EITC, & More: Three IRS Tax Breaks Getting Bigger Soon
Tax Credits Key family tax breaks are higher for 2026, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Adoption Credit. Here's what they're worth.
-
Five Retirement Planning Traps You Can't Afford to Fall Into, From a Wealth Adviser
To help ensure you reach your savings goals and enjoy financial security in your golden years, be aware of these common pitfalls. The key is to be proactive, informed and flexible.
-
Your 401(k) Can Now Include Alternative Assets, But Should It? A Financial Adviser Weighs In
Many employer-sponsored plans offer limited investment options, which can stunt growth. But participants considering alternatives might need some sound advice to get the most from their accounts.
-
Will Taxes Shred Your 401(k) or IRA During Your Retirement? It's Very Likely
Conventional wisdom dictates that you save in a 401(k) now and pay taxes later, but turning that rule on its head could leave you far better off. A financial planner explains why.