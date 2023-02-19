The 10 Cheapest Countries to Visit
Despite inflation, there are some areas where the strong dollar will work in your favor. Travel, for example...we find the cheapest places to visit around the world.
If you're planning your next vacation, we've found the cheapest countries to visit around the world. Despite the effects of inflation on everything from eggs to electric cars, there are some places where your dollar will work in your favor, getting you an exotic trip for less than you might expect.
We've calculated the average daily costs that you might expect to pay within the country that you're visiting and used that to rank our list of countries. Obviously, the missing element is the cost of airfare, but flight costs vary so much depending on time of year you're traveling, and where you you're flying from and to, that it's not helpful to factor those into a ranking list. If you want to know how to find and save money on flights to Europe, we've got some strategies for doing just that. But, to give you some inspiration for your flight hunting, check out the top 10 cheapest countries to travel to in 2023.
The 10 Cheapest Countries to Visit
10. Greece
Average daily cost: $131
Average accommodation cost: $93
Average daily meals cost: $34
From idyllic beaches to world-renowned historical sites, Greece is one of Europe’s top summer destinations for travelers. After the debt crisis in 2010, prices have been relatively low for years, but prices can vary widely depending on location — if you're heading for a holiday hotspot (like Mykonos or Santorini) expect to pay far more than for a lesser-known part of the country. Timing is also crucial when visiting this Mediterranean country. Try to avoid the high-season summer months to take advantage of the great prices.
9. Portugal
Average daily cost: $116
Average accommodation cost: $75
Average daily meals cost: $34
Portugal is one of the best-value destinations in Europe. It's known for its seafood, wine, views, delicious custard tarts (pastéis de nata), and 300+ days of sunshine. Whether you head for vibrant Lisbon, to the sandy beaches of the south or for a wine and port tour in Porto, you’ll get a reasonably-priced vacation while enjoying the sights and sounds that this friendly southern European country has to offer.
8. Dominican Republic
Average daily cost: $110
Average accommodation cost: $70
Average daily meals cost: $30
Only a two-hour flight from Miami and less than four hours from New York City, Americans are frequent visitors to this sunny, year-round Caribbean destination. Spanish-speaking Dominican Republic makes up half of the second-largest island in the Caribbean (Hispaniola), French-speaking Haiti makes up the western half. With white sand beaches, lagoons and rainforests, there’s plenty to explore while enjoying the natural beauty of the country.
7. Mexico
Average daily cost: $93
Average accommodation cost: $53
Average daily meals cost: $20
America’s neighbor Mexico is home to the fifth largest city in the world. Not only does Mexico have several urban oases, but the North American country is also known for its beautiful beaches that are regularly listed as some of the best in the world. From ancient ruins in the jungle to iconic modernist buildings, you’ll find pretty much everything you could want in a vacation here and for a good price.
6. Costa Rica
Average daily cost: $81
Average accommodation cost: $41
Average daily meals cost: $17
Despite being the size of West Virginia, Costa Rica is a land of abundance and adventure. The quiet central American country has miles of coastline of both the Pacific and Caribbean oceans, it's got jungle lodges, rainforest treks, volcanoes and cloud forests. It boasts some of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet. With fresh food and fruit in abundance, you can truly enjoy the “pura vida.”
5. Hungary
Average daily cost: $70
Average accommodation cost: $33
Average daily meals cost: $17
At the crossroads of Europe, Hungary has managed to keep its quaint villages, while Budapest — the “city of lights” — still reigns as a metropolitan center. You’ve most likely seen the spectacular Hungarian Parliament building sitting on the Danube River. Hungary’s countryside includes beautiful scenery with mountains, rivers, and lush valleys.
4. Thailand
Average daily cost: $52
Average accommodation cost: $21
Average daily meals cost: $14
Flights to this south Asian country can be expensive, but other costs make up for it. Known for its tropical beaches, jungle temples, Buddha statues, and the delicious restaurants and street markets in the bustling city of Bangkok, it's no wonder Thailand is the most visited country in Southeast Asia.
3. Indonesia
Average daily cost: $47
Average accommodation cost: $36
Average daily meals cost: $12
Indonesia is home to Bali — often at the top of rankings when it comes to the best place to visit in the world. But there’s more to this paradise of a country than Instagram-worthy views. With over 17,000 islands, Indonesia is the world’s largest island country boasting stunning beaches, volcanoes, jungles, orangutan colonies, giant Komodo dragons and vast mountain ranges. And the best of all — your money goes very far here.
2. Turkey
Average daily cost: $23
Average accommodation cost: $13
Average daily meals cost: $7
Turkey is one of the most visited countries in the world but remains an underrated tourist destination. Straddling Europe and Asia, Turkey is a fabulous melting pot of cultures that can be seen in everything from architecture to cuisine. There's an assortment of choices for visitors, from mountain ranges to beach-littered coasts, to the sprawling colorful metropolis of Istanbul — Turkey has everything. Despite the devasting earthquakes that hit the country, many tourist destinations in the west of the country, hundreds of miles from the affected areas, are open and actively welcoming visitors. Tourist dollars will be all too vital for the rebuilding effort.
1. Laos
Average daily cost: $15
Average accommodation cost: $8
Average daily meals cost: $5
Laos is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia but it still manages to have over 4,000 islands. From the islands of the Mekong Delta to the stunning waterfalls of the interior, Laos is one of the few countries in the world that hasn’t lost its natural beauty to sprawling development. And yet, there's more than enough to tempt the most jaded traveler — from cookery schools for food lovers to climbing, caving and jungle treks for thrill-seekers and temples galore for those more culturally inclined.
