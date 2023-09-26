15 Ways to Prepare Your Home for Winter

Previous Next 11/16

Prepare to stow your mower

There are really only two things you must do to prepare your lawn mower for hibernation. You’ll have to clean the deck and depending on the mower type, you’ll need to stabilize the fuel — or remove the battery.

Step 1: Clean the deck

The deck houses the cutting blades and facilitates the orderly expulsion of grass clippings. Not only will keeping it clean help with the performance of your mower, it also helps cut down on the spread of lawn diseases.

Before you begin cleaning, as a safety measure disconnect the spark plug wire on gas models and remove the battery on battery-powered models. It's always a good idea to consult your lawn mower's product manual to assist you and maintain proper safety precautions.

Use a garden hose to spray down the deck, ensuring the water pressure is high enough to dislodge any grass clippings or debris that have adhered. Some spots may be more stubborn than others. For these hard-to-clean areas, try a brush and paint scraper.

Step 2: Winterize fuel or remove battery

As the mower sits through the winter, fuel remaining in its engine will decompose, "varnishing" the carburetor and causing difficulty when you try to start the engine in the spring.

If you keep your mower in the basement during the winter, you should remove the fuel regardless of how much is left because storing it inside could be a fire hazard.

For a Gas-Powered Mower: Remove or Stabilize the Fuel

If you've added stabilizer to your fuel to keep it fresh longer, then fill the gas tank to the top with more stabilized fuel and run the engine briefly to allow it to circulate.

If not, wait until the tank is nearly empty from use and run the engine (outdoors) to use up the remaining fuel. Check your mower's manual for other cold-weather storage steps.

For an Electric Mower: Remove the Battery

Remove the battery or batteries and store them inside your home to minimize temperature fluctuation. Extreme temperatures can shorten the life span of battery cells and cause them to fail prematurely