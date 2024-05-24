Heat Pumps: Can You Save on Home Cooling and Heating?

Heat pumps can save you serious cash with tax credits and energy efficiency, but they aren't for everyone.

Heat pump installed at the wall of a modern single-family house
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ellen Kennedy
By
published

Heat pumps can keep your home cozy in the winter and — despite their name — cool your home efficiently in the summer. You can save up to $2,000 with federal tax credits by installing a heat pump, and some states and utilities provide additional incentives. But should you install a heat pump or make do with your current HVAC system? 

I talked to homeowners in cold climates like Maine to see if they effectively heat in the deep cold. And I was surprised to learn that some historic homes can stack heat pump incentives for a tidy tax credit or rebate. 

