Heat Pump vs Air Conditioner

Heat pump vs. air conditioner: which is a better option? As electricity costs surge amid what is expected to be one of the hottest summers on record, what can you do to cool off?

White cat sleeps on top of an air-conditioner unit.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Erin Bendig
By
published

As electricity costs rise and temperatures start to heat up, saving on cooling costs this summer has become a top priority for many. Experts believe that from the Rockies to the East Coast, this summer could very likely be one of the hottest on record, and according to Accuweather, from June through August, temperatures are expected to reach 2 degrees above historical averages across more than half of the country.

As you search for the cheapest and most effective way to beat the heat, you may wonder which is better: a heat pump or air conditioner? Here’s what you need to know about the two.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Erin Bendig
Erin Bendig
Personal Finance Writer

Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8