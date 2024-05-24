Electricity Costs Are Surging. Here's How You Can Save

Unfortunately, you can expect to pay more for your utility bills this summer. From April 2021 to April 2024, electric prices have increased by 24%, and you’ve no doubt been feeling the strain on your wallet as the weather warms up and the number on your thermostat goes down. Here's a look at what's causing this rise in energy prices and what you can do to save money.

Why are energy prices rising?

Increased costs are due to a number of factors, including increased demand, especially among energy-intensive data centers. Electricity consumption is now expected to grow 4.7% in the next five years, up from the 2022 forecast of 2.6%. “Data centers whose chips run artificial intelligence are especially energy-intensive, and more are coming,” Jim Patterson writes in the Kiplinger Letter. “Data centers in general account for 4.6% of demand. By 2026, that figure stands to rise to 6%.”

He also shares that increased construction of high-tech manufacturing facilities, appliances switching from natural gas to electricity and more electric vehicles are also driving up electricity consumption. But along with this increased demand comes supply constraints. And this all results in higher rates on electricity bills.

“How much higher depends on a lot of factors, such as your region, the price of natural gas (the leading fuel source for generation) and how quickly government officials try to ramp up renewable power,” Patterson writes.

2024 to be one of the hottest summers ever

Not to mention the anticipated heat waves this summer that will surely cause you to crank up your air conditioning, and in turn, your power bill. The more energy you use to combat those roasting temperatures, the more money you’ll inevitably spend.

From June through August, temperatures are expected to reach 2 degrees above historical averages across more than half of the country, Accuweather notes. Experts believe that there’s a good chance this summer could be one of the hottest on record in the U.S., especially from the Rockies to the East Coast.

“We expect electricity consumption will grow in all major consuming sectors this year, but especially in the residential sector, which we expect will increase by 4%” reports the U.S. Energy Information Administration in the March edition of its Short Term Energy Outlook . “Much of the forecast year-over-year growth in residential electricity occurs during the summer months of 2024.”

How to cut your electric bill summer 2024

And while you can't directly control how much your electricity costs, you can control how much you use. One of the best ways to save on energy bills, and also one of the easiest, is to keep your thermostat at the right temperature. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the smaller the difference between indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be.

They recommend keeping your thermostat set to 78 degrees in the summer months while you're at home, and even higher while you're away. You can easily control the temperature in your home by opting for a smart thermostat. "Programmable thermostats will avoid any discomfort by returning temperatures to normal before you wake or return home," states the DOE.

This means you'll need to find other ways to stay cool this summer. Check out our article 12 Tips to Stay Cool Without Air Conditioning, which includes maximizing shade in your home, prioritizing good insulation and properly using fans to beat the heat. Did you know your fan should rotate in a different direction depending on the season? Particularly, counterclockwise in the summer months? By reading the article, you'll find more information on how to save money — and not sweat to death in those record-setting temperatures.