Electricity Costs Are Surging. Here's How You Can Save

Higher electricity costs this summer can be blamed on sweltering temperatures and rising demand. Here's what you can do to save.

Finger pressing a button on a thermostat that displays a dollar sign, indicating rising energy costs.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Erin Bendig
By
published

Unfortunately, you can expect to pay more for your utility bills this summer. From April 2021 to April 2024, electric prices have increased by 24%, and you’ve no doubt been feeling the strain on your wallet as the weather warms up and the number on your thermostat goes down. Here's a look at what's causing this rise in energy prices and what you can do to save money. 

Why are energy prices rising?

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Erin Bendig
Erin Bendig
Personal Finance Writer

Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8