The Best Places to Retire in New England
Thinking about a move to New England for retirement? Here are the best places to land based on quality of life and other criteria.
Turning leaves for fall. Blankets of snow for winter. Popping blooms for spring. White-sand beaches for summer. Every season brings a new reason to love New England, and you can still find some of the cheapest places to live there. But the area's typically high costs, unfavorable tax policies and harsh winters are common deterrents for retirees.
However, some New England states have overcome potential turn-offs and drawn an influx of newly retired residents. In 2023, Vermont and Rhode Island were among the top 10 states people moved to for retirement, according to United Van Lines' annual national movers study.
If you're pondering a move to New England for retirement, we suggest you consider the following spots. We highlighted one great retirement destination in every state, taking into account living costs, safety, median incomes and poverty rates, as well as residents' sense of well-being and the availability of recreational and healthcare facilities. Our six choices are in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
The list is ordered alphabetically by state. See "How We Picked the Best Places to Retire" at the end of the list for details on our data sources and methodology.
1. Middletown, Connecticut
- City population: 48,729
- Share of population 65+: 15.5%
- Cost of living: 14% above the national average
- Average income for population 65+: $47,599
- Well-being score: 64
- Connecticut State Tax Guide
Like much of the Northeast, Connecticut is known to be a high-cost area, and Middletown is no exception. Residents tend to pull in high enough incomes to make it work. The city's average income for all households is $90,731 a year, but it's not as good for the older population. Incomes for residents age 65 and up average $47,599 a year.
However, being home to Wesleyan University, Middletown offers all the benefits of retiring to a college town, including numerous restaurants, shops and cultural attractions. You can also take advantage of the Wesleyan Institute for Lifelong Learning, which offers free college courses (for no credit), lectures and other educational opportunities at minimal cost and is open to the entire community.
And while the nearby city of Hartford has a high crime rate — with 5.68 violent crimes per 1,000 residents — Middletown is far safer with 0.99 violent crimes per 1,000 residents.
2. Portland, Maine
- City population: 68,424
- Share of population 65+: 16.8%
- Cost of living: 15% above the national average
- Average income for population 65+: $45,373
- Well-being score: 64
- Maine State Tax Guide
The largest city in Maine, Portland offers a lively downtown and plenty of urban-esque amenities amidst the great outdoors of the Pine Tree State. You can enjoy museums, theaters and an array of eclectic dining. The flagship L.L. Bean store in nearby Freeport is a must-see for many visitors, but resident shoppers also flock to Portland’s unique boutiques and outlets.
All the while, you’re never too far from the area's many beaches. That means ample opportunity to lounge on the shore or dive into water-based activities including fishing, kayaking, sailing and even surfing. And of course, hiking and biking trails abound — perfect in the (much) colder months, too, for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
3. Pittsfield, Massachusetts
- City population: 43,310
- Share of population 65+: 20.0%
- Cost of living: 10% above the national average
- Average income for population 65+: $44,759
- Well-being score: 59
- Massachusetts State Tax Guide
New England is notoriously expensive, but Pittsfield, located in the western part of Massachusetts, offers a small pocket of relative affordability — more reasonably priced than Boston and Cambridge, where living costs are, respectively, 50% and 73% above the U.S. average. Housing in Pittsfield is also notably affordable: The average Pittsfield home value is $282,706, compared with $612,509 for all of Massachusetts, $741,153 for Boston proper and $993,022 in Cambridge.
Leaf peeping in the fall may be enough to draw you to the Berkshires. But you have plenty to enjoy all year round, including excellent sites for camping, fishing, hiking and skiing. Nearby, enjoy musical performances at the Tanglewood Music Center, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. There’s also world-class art at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCa, for short) in North Adams.
Pittsfield, Massachusetts also made our list of 12 places to retire if you're sick of the heat.
4. Laconia, New Hampshire
- City population: 17,086
- Share of population 65+: 22.0%
- Cost of living: n/a
- Average income for population 65+: $50,030
- Well-being score: 52*
- New Hampshire State Tax Guide
Tucked between Lake Winnipesaukee and Winnisquam Lake, Laconia has been dubbed "The City on the Lake," the home city to New Hampshire's Lakes Region. That means plenty of beaches and water-related activities for you in the warmer months. Other outdoor recreation abounds nearby, too. Gunstock Mountain Resort in neighboring Gilford, for example, offers camping, ziplining and snow sports, as well as fairs, events and dining options.
Local crime may be worth noting: While the state sports a low rate of 1.26 crimes per 1,000 residents, Laconia's rate is slightly higher, at 1.26, according to Neighborhood Scout. The site lists Lakeport, Laconia North and Interlaken Park/Pendleton Beach as the safest Laconia neighborhoods.
Plus, the Granite State's tax situation for retirees is solid, too. Social Security benefits are not taxed, and income from retirement plans is exempt from New Hampshire's interest and dividends tax.
*For Belknap County, where Laconia is located.
5. Providence, Rhode Island
- City population: 189,563
- Share of population 65+: 11.8%
- Cost of living: 13% above the national average
- Average income for population 65+: $32,381
- Well-being score: 62
- Rhode Island State Tax Guide
Home to Ivy League Brown University and the world-renowned Rhode Island School of Design, as well as a handful of other colleges, Providence can be a great fit for retired intellectuals and artists. They'll have no shortage of things to do, with the schools offering gallery nights, performing arts events, educational opportunities and more. And the schools' presence has helped draw a variety of restaurants and businesses to the area, too.
Unfortunately, higher-than-average tax rates and home values can be prohibitive throughout the tiny state. The average effective property tax rate in Rhode Island is 1.53%, and the average Providence home value is $382,032 (compared to $451,868 for the state of Rhode Island).
6. Burlington, Vermont
- City population: 44,595
- Share of population 65+: 11.6%
- Cost of living: 16% above the national average
- Average income for population 65+: $44,524
- Well-being score: 69
- Vermont State Tax Guide
This small mountain city on the shores of Lake Champlain is a picturesque setting for tree-hugging retirees. Outdoor recreation is plentiful with miles of hiking and biking paths, nearby beaches where you can swim, kayak or paddleboard in the warmer months, and numerous skiing options. An eco-friendly vibe permeates the town, from the businesses bolstering the city's economy, such as household-products maker Seventh Generation, to the local food movement feeding the neighborhood.
But being green isn't easy on your wallet. Taxes and living costs are high. While the average home value is $381,042 in the Green Mountain State, compared with the median of $354,179 for the U.S., it climbs to $512,485 in Burlington. The median cost of a semi-private room in a nursing home in Burlington is a hefty $13,231 per month, according to Genworth.
But at least you can save money on academic pursuits. The University of Vermont will cover tuition costs for state residents aged 65 and older who wish to take a class, even those for credit.
How We Picked the Best Places to Retire
To pinpoint one great retirement destination in each state, we weighed a number of factors:
- Cost of living comes from Payscale.com.
- Average income for population 65+ comes from Point2homes.com.
- Household incomes, poverty rates and number of healthcare facilities are from the U.S. Census Bureau.
- Community well-being and physical well-being scores are provided by digital health company Sharecare, in collaboration with Gallup. These are two of the five elements of well-being that make up the overall Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index. (The other three elements are purpose, social and financial well-being.) The index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 100 and based on more than 2.5 million nationally representative surveys. Community well-being is defined as "liking where you live, feeling safe and having pride in your community." Physical well-being is "having good health and enough energy to get things done daily." We display the community score for each place we chose.
- Population data, including the percentage of the population that is age 65 and older, is also provided by the Census Bureau. The figures are highlighted in these rankings for the benefit of readers, but were not factors in our methodology for ranking the best places to retire.
