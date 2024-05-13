The Best Places to Retire in New England

Turning leaves for fall. Blankets of snow for winter. Popping blooms for spring. White-sand beaches for summer. Every season brings a new reason to love New England, and you can still find some of the cheapest places to live there. But the area's typically high costs, unfavorable tax policies and harsh winters are common deterrents for retirees.

However, some New England states have overcome potential turn-offs and drawn an influx of newly retired residents. In 2023, Vermont and Rhode Island were among the top 10 states people moved to for retirement, according to United Van Lines' annual national movers study.

If you're pondering a move to New England for retirement, we suggest you consider the following spots. We highlighted one great retirement destination in every state, taking into account living costs, safety, median incomes and poverty rates, as well as residents' sense of well-being and the availability of recreational and healthcare facilities. Our six choices are in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.