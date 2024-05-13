The Best Places to Retire in New England

Thinking about a move to New England for retirement? Here are the best places to land based on quality of life and other criteria.

Cape Elizabeth, Maine
Turning leaves for fall. Blankets of snow for winter. Popping blooms for spring. White-sand beaches for summer. Every season brings a new reason to love New England, and you can still find some of the cheapest places to live there. But the area's typically high costs, unfavorable tax policies and harsh winters are common deterrents for retirees. 

However, some New England states have overcome potential turn-offs and drawn an influx of newly retired residents. In 2023, Vermont and Rhode Island were among the top 10 states people moved to for retirement, according to United Van Lines' annual national movers study

The list is ordered alphabetically by state. See "How We Picked the Best Places to Retire" at the end of the list for details on our data sources and methodology.

1. Middletown, Connecticut
  • City population: 48,729
  • Share of population 65+: 15.5%
  • Cost of living: 14% above the national average
  • Average income for population 65+: $47,599
  • Well-being score: 64
  • Connecticut State Tax Guide

2. Portland, Maine
  • City population: 68,424
  • Share of population 65+: 16.8%
  • Cost of living: 15% above the national average
  • Average income for population 65+: $45,373
  • Well-being score: 64
  • Maine State Tax Guide

3. Pittsfield, Massachusetts
  • City population: 43,310
  • Share of population 65+: 20.0%
  • Cost of living: 10% above the national average
  • Average income for population 65+: $44,759
  • Well-being score: 59
  • Massachusetts State Tax Guide

4. Laconia, New Hampshire
  • City population: 17,086
  • Share of population 65+: 22.0%
  • Cost of living: n/a
  • Average income for population 65+: $50,030
  • Well-being score: 52*
  • New Hampshire State Tax Guide

5. Providence, Rhode Island
  • City population: 189,563
  • Share of population 65+: 11.8%
  • Cost of living: 13% above the national average
  • Average income for population 65+: $32,381
  • Well-being score: 62
  • Rhode Island State Tax Guide

6. Burlington, Vermont
  • City population: 44,595
  • Share of population 65+: 11.6%
  • Cost of living: 16% above the national average
  • Average income for population 65+: $44,524
  • Well-being score: 69
  • Vermont State Tax Guide

How We Picked the Best Places to Retire
To pinpoint one great retirement destination in each state, we weighed a number of factors:

Stacy Rapacon
Stacy Rapacon
Online Editor, Kiplinger.com

Rapacon joined Kiplinger in October 2007 as a reporter with Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine and became an online editor for Kiplinger.com in June 2010. She previously served as editor of the "Starting Out" column, focusing on personal finance advice for people in their twenties and thirties.

Before joining Kiplinger, Rapacon worked as a senior research associate at b2b publishing house Judy Diamond Associates. She holds a B.A. degree in English from the George Washington University.

With contributions from
