The 25 Cheapest Places to Live: U.S. Cities Edition

When it comes to finding the cheapest places to live in the U.S. for city dwellers, the best locations to settle down are mostly south of the Mason-Dixon line. Alabama, Texas and Tennessee are just a few states making multiple appearances on our list of the cheapest places to live among U.S. cities.

But if you're thinking about relocating to one of these places with the lowest costs of living, just remember to weigh the pros and cons. Cheap prices are attractive, but the allure can fade if jobs are hard to come by, paychecks are small or the area offers little to do. Plan an extended visit to ensure that one of these cheapest places to live fits your needs.

We compiled our rankings of America's 25 cheapest places to live based on the Council for Community and Economic Research's (opens in new tab) (C2ER) calculations of living expenses in 265 urban areas. We then limited ourselves to metro areas with at least 50,000 inhabitants. (For smaller urban areas, be sure to read our list of the 12 Cheapest Small Towns in America (opens in new tab).)

In both cases, C2ER's Cost of Living Index measures prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods and services, such as going to a movie or getting your hair done at a salon.

That data, which sorts through thousands of prices in hundreds of cities, allowed us to pinpoint the places with the absolute lowest costs of living.

Read on for our latest list of the 25 cheapest places to live in the U.S. for city dwellers.