Texas Property Tax Relief in 2025? What to Know

Homeowners in the Lone Star State may remember receiving serious property tax breaks just two years ago. Well, thanks to two Texas property tax bills hitting the ballot this fall, more relief could be on the way.

The proposed legislative package includes increased homestead exemptions as well as a property tax cut for businesses. If approved by voters in November, homeowners and business owners could receive $51 billion in tax relief funds.

“Never before has the Texas Legislature allocated more funds to provide property tax relief than they did this session…” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a press release . “I urge Texans to approve the new increases.”

However, not every Texan is on board with the financial relief, which would dip into budget surpluses despite future uncertainty surrounding federal funding. Plus, localities could foot the bill for the proposed tax cuts.

Here’s a breakdown of the property tax relief bills in Texas and how much you could save.

Texas property tax relief for homeowners

Part of the proposed tax relief in Texas includes cuts to property tax bills:

This is a big deal because, just two years ago, the exemption amount more than doubled, from $40,000 to $100,000.

The newly proposed Texas homestead exemption ( Senate Bill 4 ) would further increase the amount to $140,000.

) would further increase the amount to $140,000. As a result, 5.7 million homesteads in Texas could see a lower property tax bill .

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick , a major advocate of property tax relief, stated that homeowners under 65 could see their school taxes cut by “ almost 50%. ” Raising the exemption amount would make $40,000 of a property’s taxable value exempt from property taxes.

But that’s not all — homeowners over the age of 65 or those with disabilities could save even more under the new bills.

The Texas older adult homestead exemption

Not only would the state pick up the tab for homeowners under 65, but those older would gain an extra benefit if the new property tax bills are approved:

The current homestead exemption for those over 65 or with disabilities is $110,000.

That is an increase from $50,000, just two years ago.

Under Senate Bill 23 , the exemption would jump to $160,000.

, the exemption would jump to $160,000. At least two million Texan households are expected to see reduced property tax bills if the proposed exemption is made law.

On average, the Texas Senate estimates that older or disabled homeowners could see annual savings of $454.30.

Combined with the first homestead exemption and school tax rate “compression” (more on that below), homeowners aged 65 or older could receive $938.72 in property tax savings every year.

Texas business tax exemption

Texas businesses might also see a huge tax break under the new property tax bills through an increased exemption ( House Bill 9 ).

Currently, Texas law allows businesses to exempt up to $2,500 of income-producing property from tax. This may include equipment like computers, printers, or specialized vehicles.

The new law would spike the current exemption to $125,000, dramatically reducing the amount of property taxes paid by businesses on personal business property.

The initiative is expected to save business owners an average of $2,499 per year, according to a post on X by Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), author and proponent of Texas property tax relief.

Texas tax cuts: Localities could bear the brunt

Of course, all tax relief bills come with a cost. The Texas property tax cuts would use “compression” to make up for lost revenue.

This means the state would provide more funding to school districts so schools can cut taxes for homeowners. But missed revenue at the county or municipal level would be the responsibility of local governments.

“If we have the raise [the rate] to recoup some of this lost money, it’s going to make us look like the bad guys,” McLennan County Commissioner Jim Smith told a local news outlet . He was specifically referring to the business tax exemption, which might force localities to raise rates to break even.

Others have raised concerns about increasing state-level spending amid federal budget uncertainties. As the GOP’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” progresses through Congress, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas is reporting a healthy, but slowed, economy in Texas . Tariff policies coupled with federal spending cuts could complicate future budget planning in the Lone Star State.

Despite these pushbacks, the bills are heading to Gov. Abbott's desk and will likely be approved for the ballot in November. Stay tuned.