Ten Cheapest Places to Live in Texas

Texas already has some low taxes compared to the rest of the U.S.. Not only does the Lone Star State have no state income tax , but inheritances and estates are typically not taxed at the state level. Plus, friendly retirement taxes make Texas one of the best states for retirees to live .

However, property taxes in the state can be a bit high, at 1.47%, compared to the national average effective rate of about .90% . But that’s a general rule of thumb, and certainly not the case for every county.

So, if you’re considering a move to Texas or simply want to relocate to a cheaper area for remote work, here are the top ten cheapest places to live in the state.

Cheapest places to live in Texas

Kiplinger ranked Texas property tax bills from highest to lowest per county, and rural areas generally won out as the cheapest places to live in the state. You will typically find more affordable living in the countryside than in larger metropolitan areas like Houston, San Antonio, or Dallas.



But if you’re ready to enjoy state parks, historical sites, and annual festivals (and maybe want to commute for urban enjoyments), check out these cheapest places to live in Texas.

Note: Kiplinger used 2025 data presented by the Tax Foundation (sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau ) to find the cheapest counties in Texas to live. Counties with a population size of 600 or fewer were excluded from the list.

Ward County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $833

Median Home Price: $138,800

Home prices can be quite low in Ward County, with the median price tag just under $139,000. Property tax bills, too, can be cheap (less than $850) according to the latest data from the Tax Foundation. Although not the cheapest place on this list, Ward is significantly less expensive than most surrounding counties.

Located just three hours from the Mexican border, Ward is known as “The Oasis of the Texas Desert” on account of the Pecos River flowing through its western side. Residents enjoy fishing, camping, and picnicking along the picturesque river banks. And with Monahans Sandhills State Park nearby, adventure seekers can hike or “sand surf” down the ancient dunes.

So if you’re a budget-conscious outdoor enthusiast who enjoys dry and wet land adventures, Ward may be your next destination.

Edwards County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $823

Median Home Price: $78,300

About three hours out from San Antonio is Edwards County, Texas. But home prices are more affordable in Edwards than in the “Alamo City.” The median house price is $78,000, and property tax bills, too, can be quite cheap. Residents pay a median bill of $823, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Edwards may appeal to textile hobby makers who want to take a ride on the wild side. Starting in the 20th century, the County was called the “Top-of-the-World” in wool and mohair production, with about 700,000 sheep and goats . Today, some of that fiber is processed nearby, allowing hobbyists to create clothing, rugs, and upholstery worldwide.

The region is also home to the Edwards Plateau , known for its caves and limestone hills, as well as the Kickapoo Cavern State Park , where you can bird-watch, mountain bike, and even view bat flights.

Ergo, if you’re searching for a place to settle down that has both hobbies and excitement, Edwards might be your next choice for a move.

Stonewall County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $744

Median Home Price: $54,700

Stonewall County has one of the cheapest median home prices on this list, at just $54,700, and a median property tax bill of less than $750, per the 2025 data from the Tax Foundation. About three hours west of Fort Worth, Stonewall is an agricultural community with just 1,245 people, per a census taken five years ago.

But don’t let the uncrowded area deter you. If you like a slower pace of life, you might be right at home in the Double Mountains . Just southwest of Aspermont, residents of Stonewall enjoy hunting, hiking, and exploring the county’s history in the mountains. Other enjoyments include kayaking, canoeing, or tubing in the Brazos River . Either way, both experiences are ripe with cultural history.

History buffs looking to take a trip on the wild side might choose Stonewall County as a perfect place for them and their budget.

Culberson County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $726

Median Home Price: $84,500

The southwest tip of Culberson falls just short of the Mexican border, and the median property tax bill is just shy of $730. Home prices, too, can be relatively inexpensive, at only $84,500, according to the Tax Foundation.

Hikers are probably the happiest residents in Culberson, as the county is widely known for the Guadalupe Mountains National Park and its major tourist attraction, Guadalupe Peak. The Peak is the highest point in Texas, offering grandiose views and serving 240,000 recreational enthusiasts per year. The National Park Service has reported that most weekends see hundreds of hikers ascending the Peak, so an optimal time to go would be weekdays (ideal for residents).

Culberson County also offers a unique time zone split between Central and Mountain Time, plenty of historical significance regarding indigenous habitations, and, of course, a thriving ranching industry.

So if you’re looking for weekday hikes on a budget, Culberson might be a great move for you and your family.

Cochran County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $684

Median Home Price: $57,700

Nestled along the border of New Mexico, Cochran’s median property tax bill is just under $690. This is probably due to the low median home prices in the area, which sit barely above $57,500.

Since it’s pretty far west, Cochran was one of the last settled counties in the Lone Star State, earning the nickname “Texas’ Last Frontier.” Cochran also has roots in ranching, but its economy today is mainly driven by crops like cotton.

Farmers can appreciate Cochran’s expansive natural beauty, peppered with historic sites like the Cochran County Museum , as well as cultural events, like an annual rodeo and the Last Frontier Days , held every July.

Whether you’re wanting to start a farm or would like a quiet place for remote work, Cochran may be the place for you — and your budget.

San Augustine County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $681

Median Home Price: $83,500

About an hour out from the Louisiana border is the quaint county of San Augustine. Home prices are relatively low, compared to the rest of the country, at just $83,500. Property tax bills are also comfortable at around $680 annually. However, that may be due to the low effective property tax rate, which is just .82%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Known for its Southern charm, San Augustine is home to historic sites like Mission Dolores , outdoor scenery like Angelina National Forest , and local events like the San Augustine Rodeo and Sassafras Festival. So if you want to be part of a historic community and save a little on property taxes, a move to San Augustine County could be your next move.

Hudspeth County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $677

Median Home Price: $57,400

Hudspeth County home prices are relatively cheap, just under $57,500, per the latest released Tax Foundation data. The median property tax bill can also be low at just $677 per year. This makes the property tax bill in Hudspeth cheaper than the surrounding Texas counties.

Hudspeth is known for its unique blend of tourism and ranching. Like Culberson, the county is home to Guadalupe Mountains National Park , where residents can go horseback riding in addition to hiking the trails of the Guadalupes. Also, land is relatively affordable in Hudspeth, making it a potentially attractive option for homesteaders. However, be warned: much of the land for sale can be far from amenities like water tanks and wells, which may come with a hefty price tag.

But if you’re looking to ditch the 9-5 for a new adventure in the Lone Star State, Hudspeth County may be the choice for you and your property tax bill .

Cottle County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $623

Median Home Price: $54,100

Cottle has the lowest median home price on the list, at $54,100. Property taxes are cheap as well since the median bill is only $623, according to the latest available U.S. Census Bureau data.

Located near the Oklahoma border, Cottle is for wildlife enthusiasts. The Matador Wildlife Management Area sprawls over 28,000 acres and features canyons and rolling plains with wild turkeys, deer, and quail. Campers can either choose a nature tour or explore the area via a scenic drive or hike.

Cottle is also home to annual cultural events, like the Fiesta Patria in September and the Horse and Colt Show in April. Plus, it’s about an hour drive from attractions like the Commanche Springs Astronomy Campus and Caprock Canyons , making it a perfect place for conservation enthusiasts looking to live cheap in Texas.

Borden County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $493

Median Home Price: $105,400

Borden County home prices are typically low, with the median just above $105,000. Property tax bills are also inexpensive, at $493 annually, according to the Tax Foundation. This might be due to the low effective property tax rate in the area, which is just .47%, compared to the national average of about .90%.

Borden is a rural county. You might enjoy living in the area if you enjoy rural pastures, a slower pace of life, and outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. Interestingly, Borden is a “dry” county, meaning it prohibits the sale of alcohol within county lines. It’s one of the few remaining counties in all of Texas that is completely dry.

Ergo, if you want a leisurely atmosphere with comparatively low property taxes, you might give Borden a try.

Crockett County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $466

Median Home Price: $140,000

Crockett County is the cheapest place to live in Texas, with a median property tax bill of only $466 and median home prices around $140,000 for 2025.

While being “low-cost,” Crockett has plenty to offer. Named after the famous frontiersman Davy Crockett, the county is home to the Crockett County Museum and Fort Lancaster State Historic Site , the former of which details the county’s connection with the Alamo, and the latter the migrant path from Texas to California .

Crockett is also home to Ozona, nicknamed “The Biggest Little Town in the World,” known for its ranching and oil production. Residents can go hiking, bird watching, and even off-roading at nearby sites like the Crockett County Interpretive Trail .

So if you’re a history buff with a sense of adventure, the cheapest place to live in Texas may be up your alley.