Ten Cheapest Places to Live in Virginia

Virginia has a fairly complex set of tax rules. While the Commonwealth’s sales tax is among the lowest in the states , Virginia income taxes can be quite high for some residents.

But overall, property taxes in the Old Dominion State are below the national average.

This can be advantageous for Virginia residents, particularly since property tax rates nationally are on the rise. So if you’re looking to relocate somewhere cheaper, or are just searching out more scenic living, here are Virginia’s top ten cheapest places to live.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Cheapest places to live in Virginia

After ranking property tax bills from highest to lowest per county in Virginia , one thing’s for certain: Rural places prevailed. You’ll typically find more affordable living in the countryside than, say, Virginia Beach or the capital city of Richmond.

But if you’d like a more relaxed pace of life, panoramic mountaintop views, and a close-knit community feel, check out these cheap places to live in Virginia.

Note: Kiplinger used 2025 data presented by the Tax Foundation (sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau ) to find the cheapest counties in Virginia to live.

Brunswick County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $718

Median Home Price: $132,700

Brunswick County is home to some pretty cheap property tax bills, with a median of just $718. Home prices are typically around $132,700, according to the latest data from the Tax Foundation.

Although Brunswick is located along the North Carolina border, it’s in passionate debate with Brunswick County, Georgia , over who created the classic Southern dish, “Brunswick Stew.” Each year, Brunswick, Virginia, has a festival claiming to be the birthplace of the meal’s origin. But the county is more than just food.

Brunswick also has two National Treasures, the Rosenwald Schools , which were built to serve African American students in the early 1900s. Other historic sites in the county include Lake Gaston and the Meherrin River , where residents can enjoy fishing, boating, and other water activities.

So if you want to be a part of rich cultural heritage — and maybe a friendly competition over stew — Brunswick may be the perfect place for you and your wallet.

Tazewell County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $718

Median Home Price: $116,100

Tazewell technically ties with Brunswick in the median property tax bill, but claims a slightly higher rank on this list due to its lower median property prices, at $116,100 (per U.S. Census Bureau data).

Tazewell is well-suited for outdoor recreationalists, as its nickname, “Scenic Gateway to the Heart of the Appalachians,” implies. The county boasts the highest valley in all of Virginia, Burke’s Garden , as well as the Clinch River , home to the world’s largest collection of rare freshwater species.

Residents can also enjoy breathtaking views on a popular motorcycle route dubbed the “ Back of the Dragon ” and explore the local lake in Cavitt’s Creek Park .

Come for the adventure in Tazewell, but stay for the cheap property taxes.

Wise County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $658

Median Home Price: $116,500

Home prices in Wise sit comfortably at $116,500 while median property tax bills are just under $660, according to the Tax Foundation. However, Wise’s property taxes can be slightly more expensive than several adjacent counties in Virginia and Kentucky .

But don’t let that scare you off. While slightly pricier than other counties on this list, Wise makes up for it with educational opportunities and parks.

Home to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise ( UVA Wise ), the county offers beautiful Appalachian Mountain scenery and rich history. Residents can explore parts of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, and drive about an hour out to see Breaks Interstate Park — locally known as the “ Grand Canyon of the South .”

So if you’re looking for a beautiful (and inexpensive) college town in the mountains, Wise might be the move for you.

Russell County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $644

Median Home Price: $119,600

Home prices are relatively low in Russell, as the median price tag on single and multi-family homes is just above $119,500. While not the cheapest on this list, it certainly isn’t the most expensive. The median property tax bill is also affordable at less than $650, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Russell County has lots of local charm. Towns like Lebanon, Rosedale, and Castlewood offer cozy cafes and attractive scenery. Festivals in Russell are common too, with the County Fair and Horse Show being the most popular. And, of course, residents may still enjoy typical Virginia amenities, like visits to waterfalls and hikes through picturesque mountain trails.

Ergo, if you’re digging a “small town vibe” in the mountains, Russell might be a great place to save on property tax.

Lunenburg County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $635

Median Home Price: $145,500

Boasting the highest median home price on this list, at $145,500, is Lunenburg County. While housing prices are relatively “high” compared to the rest of the rankings, median property tax bills in the county aren’t, at just $635.

Lunenburg is home to rustic flair. You may enjoy relocating to the county if you like camping, canoeing, or horseback riding. In addition to state park access, the area is about a forty-minute drive from a local winery and a distillery . Residents enjoy tasting a wide variety of drinks while also learning about the winemaking process and touring the grounds in these areas.

So, foodies who want to get outdoors or those seeking a slower pace of life might find a home for cheap in Lunenburg County, Virginia.

Covington City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $629

Median Home Price: $80,200

Although not a “county,” Covington is included on this list because it is a self-governing entity. And once more, Covington city has the lowest median housing price on our list at $80,200, while property taxes are just shy of $630 per the Tax Foundation housing data.

Covington is the second-least populous city in Virginia, but its uncrowded vibe could be perfect for remote workers. Additionally, activities like kayaking, tubing, and rafting are not uncommon on the scenic Jackson River , and the area also offers lake access and an impressive 80-foot waterfall, named “Falling Spring Falls.”

So if you’re looking for some downtime on a cheap buck, you might just make Covington your next destination.

Henry County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $604

Median Home Price: $120,300

Henry County property taxes are generally less expensive than all surrounding counties, and it’s no wonder. The median property tax bill is barely above $600, while home prices are around $120,300, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Steeped in a rich history of textiles and furniture making, Henry’s county seat now has a prominent NASCAR track . Race weekends can attract tens of thousands of fans for events.

And outside of racing, the county is known for being one of the last engagements in the Civil War. History buffs can also learn more about local geological features and wildlife at the Commonwealth’s Museum of Natural History .

Move to quaint Henry County, Virginia, if you’d like to pay low property taxes, enjoy the track on the weekends, and want a chance to live in a historic town.

Lee County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $586

Median Home Price: $98,700

As the westernmost county in Virginia, Lee ranks third in the cheapest places to live, due to median property tax bills being just under $590. House prices, too, can be relatively cheap, at barely below $99,000 per the Tax Foundation.

Part of the allure of Lee is its natural beauty. A portion of the Cumberland Gap is located in the county. There, residents can go on a ranger-guided tour of Gap Cave, check out a 20th-century settlement, and take plenty of photos of waterfalls.

Lee is also famous for a relaxed atmosphere, with crafts like quilting, which has been passed down through families for generations and preserved in guilds and various other associations in the area. However, the county is “partially dry,” meaning you cannot buy distilled spirits at a retail store.

Artists who want to take stunning photographs, work in textiles, and save on taxes may fall in love with Lee County, Virginia.

Dickenson County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $503

Median Home Price: $101,100

Right on the Kentucky border is Dickenson County, with property taxes around $500. Median home prices are also relatively low, at barely above $101,000, according to Tax Foundation data.

Dickenson residents are nestled in the Appalachian Mountains, so they get to explore numerous ATV trails and check out stunning vistas. For example, a clear day on the Birch Knob Observation Tower can allow you to see parts of Kentucky, West Virignia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and even Ohio .

The county also celebrates the folklore and culture of Appalachia through multiple live events and mountain music festivals.

So if you’re ready to experience a strong connection to the region’s local heritage and want to save a buck or two, Dickenson might be the place for you.

Buchanan County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $404

Median Home Price: $91,400

Buchanan is the cheapest place to live in Virginia per the U.S. Census Bureau, with home prices around $91,400 and median property tax bills just over $400.

Not only does Buchanan have the lowest property taxes on this list, but the county also boasts the lowest effective property tax rate, at just 0.44% — very cheap, considering the national average is about .90% !

Apart from being affordable, it is the only Virginia county to border both West Virginia and Kentucky in a very rural area. Consequently, the county has a wildlife-centered focus, promoting itself as “The Elk Capital of Virginia.”

Just a 45-minute drive takes you to Breaks Interstate Park , which offers guided tours of elk, wild turkeys, and black bears. And, of course, residents may also enjoy fishing, canoeing, and hiking, as is common in many parts of Virginia. But like Lee, Buchanan County prohibits the retail sale of distilled spirits.

Come to Buchanan for the cheap property taxes, and stay for the wildlife explorations.