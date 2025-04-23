Ten Cheapest Places To Live in Florida

Many people dream of life in a vacation destination. But factors like housing prices and expected property taxes might scare those dreams away. However, if you’re willing to accept a rural lifestyle, you might be surprised to find an affordable place in your favorite travel spot.

According to the US Census Bureau , Florida has one of the fastest-growing state populations. And it’s no wonder. Residents enjoy warmer weather year-round, no state income tax , and plenty of water access.

Plus, you’re not far from the action. Cities like Miami Beach and Orlando offer world-famous amusements, like hot beaches and internationally known theme parks. So if you’re considering life in Florida , here are the top ten cheapest places to live in the state.

Cheapest places to live in Florida

After ranking property tax bills from highest to lowest per county in Florida, one thing’s for sure: rural areas win out. You can generally find more affordable living in the countryside than in the hustle and bustle of a big city. So, if you’re game for enjoying historic sites, state parks, and natural springs (and maybe want to commute for other enjoyments) check out these cheapest places to live in Florida.

Note: Kiplinger used 2025 data presented by the Tax Foundation (sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau ) to find the cheapest counties in Florida to live.

Madison County

Median Property Tax Bill: $928

Median Home Price: $105,900

Home prices are relatively low in Madison County as the median price tag is barely above $100,000. The median property tax bill is also cheap — less than $1,000 — and significantly less than neighboring counties like Brooks, where property taxes are about $1,500, according to the Tax Foundation.

Relocating to Madison may offer a close-knit community feel, with its small-town vibes and annually held fair and rodeo. The county is also home to natural springs and rivers, like the Madison Blue Spring State Park , known for its crystal-clear waters, swimming, and cave diving excursions.

Gadsden County

Median Property Tax Bill: $854

Median Home Price: $154,700

Gadsden County is in the panhandle of Florida and has roughly 44,000 people (according to the census recorded five years ago). Home prices are higher than other counties on this list, with the median at $154,700. However, the median property tax bill is just below $855 as of the last five-year estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.

One of the most notable features of Gadsden is Lake Talquin State Forest Park , which promotes fishing, walking trails, camping sites, and boating activities. So if you’re more of a “lake person” than an “ocean person,” and want a slower pace of living with low-cost home options, Gadsden might be right for your lifestyle.

Lafayette County

Median Property Tax Bill: $850

Median Home Price: $131,600

Homes in Lafayette tend to have a lower median price, at around $131,600. Property taxes too, can be cheap, with a median bill of $850, per 2025 Tax Foundation data.

Interestingly, Lafayette is a “prohibition county,” meaning local authorities can dictate the kinds of alcoholic beverages sold. Retail sales of beer are allowed in Lafayette, although hard liquor and most wines can’t be sold.

But if you’re okay with a partially dry county, you can enjoy a couple of state parks, including one with blue springs, as well as farms, nature preserves, and the Suwannee River Campground . The camp may be particularly excellent for pet owners, as it offers a pet washing station, five dog parks, and tons of trail access.

Hamilton County

Median Property Tax Bill: $806

Median Home Price: $110,400

Named after Alexander Hamilton, the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Hamilton County boasts low home prices, with the median around $110,400. The median property tax bill is similarly cheap, barely above $800, according to the latest dataset from the Tax Foundation.

Known for its history, Hamilton has sites like the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center , which honors the writer of Florida’s official state song, “Old Folks at Home.” You can stay overnight on the premises and go to the Florida Folk Festival , which hosts more than 300 performances, shopping, demonstrations, and workshops. Hamilton County’s rich history also extends to its Old Jail House, built in the nineteenth century, and County Museum.

Washington County

Median Property Tax Bill: $787

Median Home Price: $156,000

Washington County has the most expensive median home price on our list at $156,000. However, the median property tax bill is just under $800, according to five-year estimate numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The low property taxes may be because effective property tax rates in the area are just .50%, well below the national average.

Washington County offers several interesting excursions for the not-so-faint of heart. You can go off-roading in a swamp park, boating in the Holmes Creek Canoe Livery , or visit the Orange Hill Gator Farm . The area is built around its forestry and agriculture industries, so if you like fishing, hunting, and boating — this may be the perfect low-cost option for your Florida lifestyle.

Calhoun County

Median Property Tax Bill: $743

Median Home Price: $134,000

Home prices in Calhoun County sit comfortably at $134,000, with median property tax bills under $750, according to the Tax Foundation dataset for 2025. Low property taxes could be partly due to Calhoun’s status as the fifth-least populous county in Florida.

Uncrowded Calhoun is nonetheless packed with things to do. Adventures on the Apalachicola River include boating, fishing, and swimming. The Chipola River also has the largest number of freshwater springs in any Northwest Florida river and features sandy beaches and rapids.

Combined with the low property taxes, Calhoun may be a great place for adventurous fun lovers who want to stay on a budget.

Taylor County

Median Property Tax Bill: $724

Median Home Price: $100,200

Taylor is known as the “Tree Capital of the South” due to its prominence in Florida’s timber industry. A plethora of lumber may contribute to low home prices in the area, with the median just over $100,000 and property tax bills averaging around $720 per year as of 2025.

Taylor hosts the annual Florida Forest Festival , which has a rich history of almost 70 years. The event offers a free fish fry, a large Lumberjack show and competition, fireworks, a Ferris wheel, and games for kids. But if you’re not into crowds, no biggie. Taylor County residents also enjoy state parks, boating, and golfing.

Dixie County

Median Property Tax Bill: $715

Median Home Price: $96,900

Located in the “Big Bend” region of Florida, Dixie County has relatively low home prices, with a median just above $96,000. Property tax bills are relatively cheap, too, around $700 per Tax Foundation data.

Dixie is a rural county. You might enjoy the area if you like simpler living, rustic farms, quiet wildlife centers, and peaceful natural springs. So if you’re looking for an unhurried atmosphere and relatively low property prices and taxes, why not take a chance on Dixie?

Jackson County

Median Property Tax Bill: $625

Median Home Price: $113,900

Jackson County home prices are relatively cheap, just under $114,000, according to the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau. And median property tax bills are even more inexpensive at about $625 per year. The property tax bill in Jackson is also cheaper than most surrounding Florida counties.

Jackson is generally nature-focused, so if you’re an outdoor enthusiast, this could be the place for you. You can go cave exploring at the Florida Caverns State Park , swimming at the Blue Springs , or kayaking and fishing all over the county. In short, Jackson might be the best and cheapest place to live in Florida if you like adventurous water recreation.

Holmes County

Median Property Tax Bill: $527

Median Home Price: $101,400

Holmes County is the cheapest place to live in Florida according to the Tax Foundation, with a median property tax bill of only $527 and home prices of around $101,000 for 2025.

In addition to being low-cost, Holmes County has a lot to offer. Over 80 years of rodeo tradition are packed into the county’s annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo , which features a 5K run, rodeo parade, and a pageant. Sites like Waits Mansion and Ponce de Leon Springs State Park give the area a historic and outdoorsy vibe, too, so if you’re looking for history and fun on a budget, the cheapest place in Florida could be a move to Holmes County.