Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday 2024
Everything you need to know about the two-week tax-free holiday in Florida.
Floridians are no strangers to tax holidays, and back-to-school is no exception. The Sunshine State's annual August sales tax holiday allows many purchases of electronics, clothing, and school supplies to be tax-exempt for two weeks.
We’ll explore the ins and outs to discover how to get the most bang for your buck this shopping season.
When is Florida tax-free weekend 2024?
The annual back-to-school Florida sales tax holiday will be two weeks long and so actually includes two weekends!
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
These tax-free days run from Monday, July 29, through Sunday, August 11, 2024. Many school supplies (including laptops and tablets) and clothing will be exempt from Florida’s usual 6% sales tax rate.
What’s included in Florida’s 2024 sales tax holiday?
Shoppers can save on most items under a certain dollar amount. For instance, clothing must cost $100 or less per item, school supplies must cost $50 or less, personal computers and tablets $1,500 or less, and learning aids and jigsaw puzzles $30 or less.
There are many school supplies you can purchase tax-free in the state during the sales tax holiday, but here are a few highlights:
- Hats, shoes, shorts, pants, shirts, underwear, socks, and raincoats
- Backpacks, book bags, handbags, purses, and lunch boxes
- Cleated and spiked shoes and swimsuits
- Notebooks, scissors, pens, pencils, and calculators
- Printers, scanners, mice, keyboards, and routers
- Electronic books, flashcards, puzzle books, and matching games
- Hair accessories, wallets, and belts
While many eligible items are included in the two-week tax holiday, there are a few exceptions.
Does Florida’s tax-free holiday apply to online purchases?
Online purchases can qualify, but delivery to a Florida address is required.
Online retailers like Amazon honor state sales tax holidays. However, the retailer explains on its website that "tax may still be calculated on items if they do not qualify, which can include items over a certain threshold, bundles, or specific items that are not included in the holiday."
What items are not tax-exempt in Florida’s back-to-school holiday?
Accessories like jewelry and watches are not tax-free nor are many types of gloves. A few additional exclusions apply.
Clothing. Umbrellas and protective masks are taxable, as are roller skates, rented formal clothing, and non-prescription sunglasses and goggles.
School supplies. Taxable items include printer or computer paper, and books not otherwise exempt.
Electronics. Many electronics are taxable, including computer bags, CDs and DVDs, computers for recreational use, regular batteries (e.g. not for medical use), smartphones, surge protectors, tablet covers, game controllers, and digital cameras.
Miscellaneous items. Furniture, luggage, garment bags, suitcases, and any rentals of eligible items are taxable and excluded from the tax-free holiday.
Note: For a complete list of included and excluded items, visit the Florida Department of Revenue website. Most groceries and prescription drugs are already tax-exempt.
Are theme parks and airports participating in the FL tax-free days?
You may find it harder to save if you are a tourist. According to Florida’s Department of Revenue, you will be taxed on purchases from “a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.”
This rule may be due to the nature of the holiday. The general purpose of a state sales tax holiday is to benefit state residents, though whether sales tax holidays accomplish this effectively is still up for debate.
Another important note is that Florida businesses may choose not to participate in the sale. It may be prudent to check before deciding which stores you’ll hit in your area.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Kate is a CPA with experience in audit and technology. As a Tax Writer at Kiplinger, Kate believes that tax and finance news should meet people where they are today, across cultural, educational, and disciplinary backgrounds.
-
-
You Need a Retirement Contingency Plan: Five Steps to Get It Done
Planning for the unknown in retirement might sound impossible, but you can manage it by breaking it down into these five components.
By Joel V. Russo, LUTCF Published
-
Are No Income Tax States Better to Live In?
State Tax There are many factors and types of taxes to consider no matter where you live or move to.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
IRS Ends Inherited IRA Confusion: Annual RMDs Required for Many
IRAs The agency has resolved a major point of uncertainty for inherited IRA beneficiaries.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
$145 Million in ‘Senior Freeze’ Property Tax Checks Mailed
Property Tax What you need to know about New Jersey's property tax relief program for older adults.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
TaxAct Class Action Settlement: Details to Know
Tax Filing A multimillion-dollar settlement over alleged data privacy violations affects some TaxAct users.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
An IRA Contribution Option You Might Not Know
IRAs Retirement savings might not have to take a back seat just because your partner doesn't earn income.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Project 2025 Tax Overhaul Blueprint: What You Need to Know
Tax Proposals Some people wonder what Project 2025 is and what it suggests for taxes.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
The Taxes That Come out of Your Paycheck
Payroll Tax Your take-home pay is often less than expected due to several payroll tax withholdings you need to know.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Seven States Where Gas Tax Increased July 1
Gas Taxes Since July has arrived, drivers in several states are facing a gas tax hike.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
401(k) Withdrawal Penalty Rule Changes for 2024
Tax Rules More people are taking early emergency withdrawals from retirement savings accounts. New rules might offer some relief.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated