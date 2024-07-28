Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday 2024

Floridians are no strangers to tax holidays, and back-to-school is no exception. The Sunshine State's annual August sales tax holiday allows many purchases of electronics, clothing, and school supplies to be tax-exempt for two weeks.

We’ll explore the ins and outs to discover how to get the most bang for your buck this shopping season.

When is Florida tax-free weekend 2024?

The annual back-to-school Florida sales tax holiday will be two weeks long and so actually includes two weekends!

These tax-free days run from Monday, July 29, through Sunday, August 11, 2024. Many school supplies (including laptops and tablets) and clothing will be exempt from Florida’s usual 6% sales tax rate.

What’s included in Florida’s 2024 sales tax holiday?

Shoppers can save on most items under a certain dollar amount. For instance, clothing must cost $100 or less per item, school supplies must cost $50 or less, personal computers and tablets $1,500 or less, and learning aids and jigsaw puzzles $30 or less.

There are many school supplies you can purchase tax-free in the state during the sales tax holiday, but here are a few highlights:

Hats, shoes, shorts, pants, shirts, underwear, socks, and raincoats

Backpacks, book bags, handbags, purses, and lunch boxes

Cleated and spiked shoes and swimsuits

Notebooks, scissors, pens, pencils, and calculators

Printers, scanners, mice, keyboards, and routers

Electronic books, flashcards, puzzle books, and matching games

Hair accessories, wallets, and belts

While many eligible items are included in the two-week tax holiday, there are a few exceptions.

Does Florida’s tax-free holiday apply to online purchases?

Online purchases can qualify, but delivery to a Florida address is required.

Online retailers like Amazon honor state sales tax holidays. However, the retailer explains on its website that "tax may still be calculated on items if they do not qualify, which can include items over a certain threshold, bundles, or specific items that are not included in the holiday."

What items are not tax-exempt in Florida’s back-to-school holiday?

Accessories like jewelry and watches are not tax-free nor are many types of gloves. A few additional exclusions apply.

Clothing. Umbrellas and protective masks are taxable, as are roller skates, rented formal clothing, and non-prescription sunglasses and goggles.

School supplies. Taxable items include printer or computer paper, and books not otherwise exempt.

Electronics. Many electronics are taxable, including computer bags, CDs and DVDs, computers for recreational use, regular batteries (e.g. not for medical use), smartphones, surge protectors, tablet covers, game controllers, and digital cameras.

Miscellaneous items. Furniture, luggage, garment bags, suitcases, and any rentals of eligible items are taxable and excluded from the tax-free holiday.

Note: For a complete list of included and excluded items, visit the Florida Department of Revenue website . Most groceries and prescription drugs are already tax-exempt.

Are theme parks and airports participating in the FL tax-free days?

You may find it harder to save if you are a tourist. According to Florida’s Department of Revenue, you will be taxed on purchases from “a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.”

This rule may be due to the nature of the holiday. The general purpose of a state sales tax holiday is to benefit state residents, though whether sales tax holidays accomplish this effectively is still up for debate.

Another important note is that Florida businesses may choose not to participate in the sale. It may be prudent to check before deciding which stores you’ll hit in your area.