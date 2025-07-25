Don’t Miss Apple and Walmart Back-to-School Tax-Free Holiday Savings this Summer

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, and over a dozen states are hosting tax-free holidays to help you get prepared.

Sales tax holidays, which start as early as this month (July) and last through August, can give shoppers a chance to purchase select items tax-free. These generally include school supplies, clothing, electronics, and food. Some states even exempt sales taxes on furniture, plants, and other household items, which is ideal for those going back to college.

Planning to shop during a sales tax weekend can be a good idea this summer, particularly as tariffs are driving up inflation.

Some major retailers like Walmart and Apple are simplifying the shopping experience for folks in participating states with a tax-free holiday by offering an online catalogue of qualifying items.

Here’s what you need to know about upcoming sales tax holidays in your state.

Apple back-to-school 2025 tax-free holiday

This summer, 17 states are celebrating sales tax holidays. However, not all will let you get a tax break on electronics for back-to-school or personal use.

Only nine states are offering a tax exemption on computers and related electronic accessories this summer, so you can jump into the new school year fully equipped.

Each state has different rules when it comes to which electronic items qualify for the sales tax holiday, and some have price limits on the items you can purchase under the exemption.

If you’re a fan of Apple , and your state is participating in a tax-free holiday this summer, you can shop online or in-store to purchase at a bargain price during the following select dates.

Swipe to scroll horizontally State 2025 Sales Tax Holiday Date Purchase these items tax-free Alabama July 18 – 20 To snag deals on electronics, the total sales price of all exempt items cannot exceed $750. Some examples include Mac computers, keyboards, monitors or iPads. New Mexico July 25 – 27 The sales tax holiday applies to computers with a sales price of $1,000 or less. Related items such as speakers, flash drives, and keyboards must have a value of $500 or less to apply for the tax break. Tennessee July 25 – 27 The Tennessee sales tax holiday applies to computers and qualifying accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less. Accessories eligible for tax-free purchases include displays, keyboards, mice, Apple Pencil, speakers, and cables. South Carolina August 1 – 3 To qualify for the tax exemption, your purchase must be for personal use. Headphones, earbuds, and flash drives qualify for the tax break only if purchased for school use. Arkansas August 2 – 3 There is no sales price limit for purchases made during the tax-free weekend. That means you can purchase all Mac computers, iPad models, and more tax-free as long as it's for personal use. Virginia August 1 – 3 You can get a tax break on Apple cell phone chargers and batteries with a sales price of $60 or less. West Virginia August 1 – 4 The sales tax holiday applies to tablet and laptop computers with a sales price of $500 or less. Ohio August 1 – 14 The tax-free holiday applies to an individual item worth $500 or less. For more details: Ohio Announces 10-day Sales Tax Holiday Massachusetts August 9 – 10 To qualify for the tax exemption, purchases must be made for personal use. The item must be worth $2,500 or less to apply for the tax break. The sales tax exemption does not apply to multiple items.

Snag deals tax-free at Walmart this summer

If you’re looking to purchase items other than electronics tax-free this summer, Walmart can be a good place to shop for school supplies, snacks, and clothing to get ready for the back-to-school season.

A composition notebook worth $0.97 will cost you 50 cents.

worth $0.97 will cost you 50 cents. You’ll save a $1 on a box of Crayola colored pencils, and pay just 97 cents.

Dry erase markers are worth $13.23, saving you $8.12.

You can purchase qualifying items during your state’s tax-free weekends, and Walmart will automatically apply the sales tax exemption whether you shop online or in-store.

Shoppers in 17 states, plus Puerto Rico, should keep track of the following dates so they don’t miss out on potential savings.

Participating states during Walmart’s tax-free holiday savings include Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

For more information, see our guide on Sales Tax Holidays in 2025.

Why shop during a tax holiday

Sales tax holidays offer shoppers an opportunity to purchase a wide range of products free of tax. That can make a huge difference, since some participating states have among the highest sales tax rates in the country.

For example, in Tennessee, the statewide sales tax averages 7%, but average local taxes increase the combined sales tax rate to 9.556%. The state also imposes a grocery tax , so any break on taxes is a good reason to shop at a bargain.

Target, Walmart, and other major retailers are bracing for potential price hikes this summer, given that the Trump administration’s sweeping tariff pause is set to end mid-August. Now could be the right time to buy before prices soar.

Most tax-free holidays start as soon as late July, so don’t miss out on some potential savings at checkout as you get ready for the back-to-school season.