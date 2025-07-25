Don’t Miss Apple and Walmart Back-to-School Tax-Free Holiday Savings this Summer
Select states host sales tax holidays during the summer. Here’s what you can purchase.
Back-to-school season is just around the corner, and over a dozen states are hosting tax-free holidays to help you get prepared.
Sales tax holidays, which start as early as this month (July) and last through August, can give shoppers a chance to purchase select items tax-free. These generally include school supplies, clothing, electronics, and food. Some states even exempt sales taxes on furniture, plants, and other household items, which is ideal for those going back to college.
Planning to shop during a sales tax weekend can be a good idea this summer, particularly as tariffs are driving up inflation.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Some major retailers like Walmart and Apple are simplifying the shopping experience for folks in participating states with a tax-free holiday by offering an online catalogue of qualifying items.
Here’s what you need to know about upcoming sales tax holidays in your state.
Apple back-to-school 2025 tax-free holiday
This summer, 17 states are celebrating sales tax holidays. However, not all will let you get a tax break on electronics for back-to-school or personal use.
Only nine states are offering a tax exemption on computers and related electronic accessories this summer, so you can jump into the new school year fully equipped.
Each state has different rules when it comes to which electronic items qualify for the sales tax holiday, and some have price limits on the items you can purchase under the exemption.
If you’re a fan of Apple, and your state is participating in a tax-free holiday this summer, you can shop online or in-store to purchase at a bargain price during the following select dates.
State
2025 Sales Tax Holiday Date
Purchase these items tax-free
July 18 – 20
To snag deals on electronics, the total sales price of all exempt items cannot exceed $750.
Some examples include Mac computers, keyboards, monitors or iPads.
July 25 – 27
The sales tax holiday applies to computers with a sales price of $1,000 or less.
Related items such as speakers, flash drives, and keyboards must have a value of $500 or less to apply for the tax break.
July 25 – 27
The Tennessee sales tax holiday applies to computers and qualifying accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less.
Accessories eligible for tax-free purchases include displays, keyboards, mice, Apple Pencil, speakers, and cables.
August 1 – 3
To qualify for the tax exemption, your purchase must be for personal use.
Headphones, earbuds, and flash drives qualify for the tax break only if purchased for school use.
August 2 – 3
There is no sales price limit for purchases made during the tax-free weekend.
That means you can purchase all Mac computers, iPad models, and more tax-free as long as it's for personal use.
August 1 – 3
You can get a tax break on Apple cell phone chargers and batteries with a sales price of $60 or less.
August 1 – 4
The sales tax holiday applies to tablet and laptop computers with a sales price of $500 or less.
August 1 – 14
The tax-free holiday applies to an individual item worth $500 or less.
For more details: Ohio Announces 10-day Sales Tax Holiday
August 9 – 10
To qualify for the tax exemption, purchases must be made for personal use.
The item must be worth $2,500 or less to apply for the tax break. The sales tax exemption does not apply to multiple items.
Snag deals tax-free at Walmart this summer
If you’re looking to purchase items other than electronics tax-free this summer, Walmart can be a good place to shop for school supplies, snacks, and clothing to get ready for the back-to-school season.
- A composition notebook worth $0.97 will cost you 50 cents.
- You’ll save a $1 on a box of Crayola colored pencils, and pay just 97 cents.
- Dry erase markers are worth $13.23, saving you $8.12.
You can purchase qualifying items during your state’s tax-free weekends, and Walmart will automatically apply the sales tax exemption whether you shop online or in-store.
Shoppers in 17 states, plus Puerto Rico, should keep track of the following dates so they don’t miss out on potential savings.
Participating states during Walmart’s tax-free holiday savings include Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
For more information, see our guide on Sales Tax Holidays in 2025.
Why shop during a tax holiday
Sales tax holidays offer shoppers an opportunity to purchase a wide range of products free of tax. That can make a huge difference, since some participating states have among the highest sales tax rates in the country.
For example, in Tennessee, the statewide sales tax averages 7%, but average local taxes increase the combined sales tax rate to 9.556%. The state also imposes a grocery tax, so any break on taxes is a good reason to shop at a bargain.
Target, Walmart, and other major retailers are bracing for potential price hikes this summer, given that the Trump administration’s sweeping tariff pause is set to end mid-August. Now could be the right time to buy before prices soar.
Most tax-free holidays start as soon as late July, so don’t miss out on some potential savings at checkout as you get ready for the back-to-school season.
Related
- ‘Food Tax’: Which States Still Tax Groceries in 2025?
- Higher Summer Costs: Tariffs Fuel Inflation in June
- Trump Tariffs: Will Walmart, Target and Nike Still Raise Prices in 2025?
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Gabriella Cruz-Martínez is a seasoned finance journalist with 8 years of experience covering consumer debt, economic policy, and tax. Before joining Kiplinger as a tax writer, her in-depth reporting and analysis were featured in Yahoo Finance. She contributed to national dialogues on fiscal responsibility, market trends and economic reforms involving family tax credits, housing accessibility, banking regulations, student loan debt, and inflation.
Gabriella’s work has also appeared in Money Magazine, The Hyde Park Herald, and the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier. As a reporter and journalist, she enjoys writing stories that empower people from diverse backgrounds about their finances no matter their stage in life.
-
-
The Rule of Retirement Inversion
The rule of retirement inversion says that to have a great retirement, you must ask yourself what would ruin a great retirement — and then plan to avoid it.
-
The Five Best Side Hustles for Retirees
More older people are working in retirement to boost income and stave off boredom. These gigs and hustles make the most sense for the golden years crowd.
-
No Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales Coming Soon? What You Need to Know
Tax Policy Capital gains taxes are back in the spotlight. This time, the chatter on Capitol Hill has to do with rising home prices.
-
Five Ways Trump’s 2025 Tax Bill Could Boost Your Tax Refund (or Shrink It)
Tax Refunds The tax code is changing again, and if you’re filing for 2025, Trump’s ‘big beautiful’ bill could mean a bigger refund next year, a smaller one, or something in between. Here are five ways the new law could impact your bottom line.
-
New Florida Sales Tax Holiday Changes for 2025: What to Know Now
Tax Relief As inflation continues to squeeze household budgets, Florida lawmakers are offering shoppers some sales tax relief.
-
New SALT Deduction Could Put Thousands Back in California Homeowners’ Pockets
Tax Breaks The federal state and local sales tax (SALT) deduction cap is higher this year, and could translate into bigger savings for Golden State homeowners.
-
Money for Your Kids? Three Ways Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Impacts Your Child's Finances
Tax Tips The Trump tax bill could help your child with future education and homebuying costs. Here’s how.
-
A Guide to Personalizing Your Retirement Plan for Maximum Impact
This strategy challenges conventional retirement rules of thumb by combining traditional savings, home equity and annuities to provide higher income and liquid savings and help cover long-term care costs.
-
New Cap on Gambling Loss Deductions Begins Soon: What to Know Now
Tax Changes A gambling losses tax deduction cap in Trump’s “big beautiful bill” is causing an uproar. Here’s what you need to know.
-
AI-Powered Smart Glasses Set to Make a Bigger Splash
The Kiplinger Letter Meta leads the way with its sleek, fashionable smart glasses, but Apple reportedly plans to join the fray by late 2026. Improved AI will lure more customers.