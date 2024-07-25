Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday
Here’s the scoop on the upcoming tax-free weekend in Tennessee.
Did you know that Tennessee's sales tax is one of the highest in the nation? Well, that’s about to change for one weekend but only on select items.
Tennessee’s 19th annual back-to-school tax holiday makes certain clothing items, school supplies, and computers exempt from sales tax, which is particularly impactful since this state also has no income tax.
Let’s dive deep into what items are included in the Tennessee back-to-school sale.
When is tax-free weekend in Tennessee?
The back-to-school holiday is currently the only tax-free holiday that Tennessee holds. It will begin at 12:01 AM on Friday, July 26, and end at 11:59 PM on Sunday, July 28.
For 2024, Tennessee shoppers can save up to 9.75% in sales tax on eligible purchases during the tax-free holiday; nearly $10 for every $100 spent. That can add up if shoppers purchase equipment like computers or tablets, or purchase many items for multiple children.
What is included in Tennessee’s tax free weekend?
There are specific rules for Tennessee’s tax-free weekend. Each article of clothing purchased must cost $100 or less. Individual school supplies must not exceed $100, either.
Computers and tablets exceeding $1,500 do not qualify for the tax holiday, nor can you purchase any item tax-free “for business or trade.”
However, here are a few items you can purchase tax-free in the state during the 2024 sales tax holiday:
- Baby supplies (diapers, clothing, receiving blankets)
- Backpacks, lunch boxes, and folders
- Calculators and tablets
- Shirts, pants, skirts and shorts
- Pens, pencils, notebooks and binders
- Socks, undergarments, and pajamas
- Shoes (sneakers, boots, slippers, running shoes)
What is not included in Tennessee’s sales tax holiday?
While many items are eligible for the Tennessee tax-free holiday, many items are ineligible.
Below are a few other items you will be taxed on in the state during the sales tax holiday:
- Computer software and flash drives
- Printers, printer ink, and printer paper
- Goggles (safety and sports)
- Paints and paintbrushes
- Accessories (including sunglasses, wallets and jewelry)
- Wetsuits and cleated or spiked footwear
Tennessee tax-free weekend applied to online purchases
Purchases made online at retailers like Amazon or Office Depot may qualify for Tennessee’s back-to-school holiday. To qualify, purchases must be ordered and paid for during the sales tax holiday. Orders placed before or after the weekend will be taxable. Additionally, orders must be delivered to a Tennessee address to qualify. These rules also apply to orders made via telephone, mail, and email.
For more information on the Tennessee tax-free holiday, visit the state’s website.
Note: Food and Food Ingredients. Last year, Tennessee hosted a three-month grocery tax holiday. This sale will not be held for 2024. Food items are also not included in the 2024 sales tax holiday. So if you are looking to save on groceries, you may need to stick with coupons and loyalty programs for now.
Kate is a CPA with experience in audit and technology. As a Tax Writer at Kiplinger, Kate believes that tax and finance news should meet people where they are today, across cultural, educational, and disciplinary backgrounds.
