How Your 2025 Summer Wedding Could Save You Money on Taxes

Every year, couples across the country plan wedding celebrations that often come with a considerable price tag. The cost of hosting a memorable wedding day surrounded by family and friends can add up: from venues to catering and flowers.

As a result, some couples may wonder: Are there situations where summer wedding expenses can be written off on taxes, or is that idea a myth?

To sort it out, let's break down the facts and clarify what the tax rules say about weddings and taxes.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Are wedding expenses tax-deductible?

Before looking at specific scenarios, it's good to understand the general IRS guidelines for tax deductions and how they apply to personal events like weddings.

Here’s what the rules say about deducting event expenses and wedding-related costs.

While you won’t be able to write off the majority of your wedding expenses, you may be able to claim a tax deduction through charitable giving.

Charitable contributions or targeted cash gifts, or non-cash donations to a qualified charity or non-profit organization, are a popular way to recover certain expenses from your wedding.

Just make sure that the organization you’re donating to is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit or charity.

Finally, you must also keep a record of the donation, like a bank statement or a letter from the organization you donated. Make sure it includes the value of the donation, date, and name of the qualifying organization.

With those IRS rules in mind, here are three wedding costs you may be able to write off in 2025 as part of a charitable donation.

1. The Church or Wedding Venue

If you’re getting married in a church, it’s customary to make a donation to reserve your date. The donation amount may vary depending on the services provided or the church of your choice. Some churches also keep flower arrangements from your ceremony as a donation.

The IRS considers churches to be 501(c)(3) organizations. If you make a charitable donation to a church, you can generally write off the expense as a tax deduction for federal income tax purposes.

You can also write off donations to other types of wedding venues, as long as they are considered a 501(c)(3) organization. That might include national parks or supporting organizations, a historical site, or a museum.

2. Wedding Favors and Decor

As part of your wedding preparations, several items can make your day memorable for you and your loved ones.

These include wedding favors or souvenirs to commemorate your special day, glow sticks to send off the newlywed couple, and the decorations purchased for the venue. All of those items can be donated, and you may be able to recover some of those costs through a charitable donation tax deduction.

Note: If you itemize your tax deductions, new tax changes start in 2026 related to charitable giving. Next year, a 0.5% floor will apply to charitable tax deductions.

3. Food and drinks

After the wedding celebrations are over, a large portion of food and drinks may be left over. Some qualifying charitable organizations may accept food donations, but make sure to check with your local food bank or charity first.

If you don’t want that food to go to waste, you might be able to donate leftovers to food banks or other non-profit organizations in your community. Food banks and pantries accept non-cash donations; just make sure to ask for a receipt indicating the value of the food for your tax return.

As mentioned, non-cash gifts or donations must be itemized to be considered for a tax break under the new IRS rules for charitable donations. Starting next year, only cash gifts worth up to $1,000 ($2,000 for joint filers) are eligible for a tax deduction without having to itemize.

Tax savings for your 2026 wedding?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Trump administration's 2025 tax reform package includes several provisions that take effect in 2026 that will impact charitable giving. That means if you're planning your nuptials next year, some key changes are worth keeping track of to maximize your savings.

Here's what's changing for charitable donations in 2026 that will apply to tax returns typically filed in early 2027.

Cash gifts to public charities: Taxpayers can deduct cash contributions up to 60% of their adjusted gross income (AGI). This is now permanent.

Taxpayers can deduct cash contributions up to 60% of their adjusted gross income (AGI). This is now permanent. Cap on itemized deductions: The new law implements a 35% cap for all itemized deductions. That means, a $10,000 charitable deduction is worth $3,500 tax cut. From 2018 through 2025, there is no cap on itemized deductions.

The new law implements a 35% cap for all itemized deductions. That means, a $10,000 charitable deduction is worth $3,500 tax cut. From 2018 through 2025, there is no cap on itemized deductions. Standard deduction for non-itemizers: Starting in 2026, individuals can deduct up to $1,000 ($2,000 for couples filing jointly) in charitable contributions without itemizing. This rule only applies to cash gifts. The provision replaces the Biden-era CARES Act ruling, which allows an above-the-line deduction of $300 ($600 filing jointly) until Dec. 2025.

Starting in 2026, individuals can deduct up to $1,000 ($2,000 for couples filing jointly) in charitable contributions without itemizing. This rule only applies to cash gifts. The provision replaces the Biden-era CARES Act ruling, which allows an above-the-line deduction of $300 ($600 filing jointly) until Dec. 2025. Charitable deduction floor: Charitable donations that are itemized (generally non-cash gifts) must exceed 0.5% of your adjusted gross income before qualifying for a tax deduction.

All of those changes will likely impact how you handle charitable donations. So, keeping track of these provisions and making intentional donations after your wedding may help you recover some costs related to your big day.

Lower your tax bill with charitable donations

Donating items from your wedding to a charitable organization might help you lower your tax bill indirectly through a charitable donation tax deduction, while giving to good causes.

As mentioned, changes coming in 2026 due to President Trump's new tax bill involving charitable deduction rules will allow those who take the standard deduction to claim cash donations up to $1,000 or ($2,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly).

For now, if you plan ahead of time, by making sure certain items can be donated and keeping track of their value through receipts, you may be able to write off some of your donated wedding items next tax season.

Speak to a trusted certified public accountant (CPA) or financial planner to help you save the most on your tax return.