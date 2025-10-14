A New 2026 Tax Deduction Change for People Over Age 65

As it does each year, the IRS has announced inflation adjustments to several tax credit and deduction amounts for 2026. This includes new 2026 income tax bracket thresholds, higher standard deduction amounts, and an increase in the additional standard deduction available to taxpayers age 65 and older.

As Kiplinger has noted, this extra standard deduction — which can be claimed in addition to the regular standard deduction — can help lower taxable income for many eligible retirees and older adults.

Adding to those familiar annual adjustments, the GOP’s recently enacted so-called “big, beautiful bill” introduces a new bonus deduction for qualifying older adults. This extra benefit, which is available to itemizers as well, takes effect for the 2025 tax year and remains available through 2028.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Here’s more to know to plan for tax returns you'll file in early 2026 and 2027.

Related: The Extra Standard Deduction for Those 65 and Older

Over 65 additional standard deduction for 2026 announced

For single filers and heads of households age 65 and over, the additional standard deduction increased slightly — from $2,000 for 2025 (returns you'll file earlier next year) to $2,050 for 2026 (returns you’ll file in early 2027).

For 2026, married couples over 65 filing jointly will also see a modest benefit.

The extra deduction per qualifying spouse increased from $1,600 in 2025 to $1,650 for 2026, a $50 increase per qualifying spouse.

For couples where both partners are 65 or older, this translates to a total increase of $100 in their additional standard deduction.

New: 2026 Extra Standard Deduction Age 65 or Older (Single or Head of Household)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 65 or older or blind $2,050 65 or older and blind $4,100

New: 2026 Extra Standard Deduction Age 65 and Older (Married Filing Jointly or Separately)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 65 or older or blind $1,650 per qualifying individual 65 or older and blind $3,300 per qualifying individual

Those 65 or older and blind continue to receive double the additional amount. For 2026, that means an extra $4,100 for single filers or heads of household. (Twice the $2,050 for those 65 or older or blind.)

Meanwhile, the 2026 amount will be $3,300 per qualifying spouse for those married filing jointly (i.e., $1650 x 2).

These changes are typically an issue for those deciding between taking the standard deduction and itemizing.

While the inflation-adjusted amounts may seem small, depending on the financial situation and federal income tax bracket, some taxpayers over 65 may benefit from a modest tax reduction.

It’s also worth noting that the IRS announced inflation-adjusted federal income tax brackets for 2026.

Regular standard deduction rises for 2026

The IRS adjustments to the extra standard deduction for older adults come alongside increases in the standard deduction for all taxpayers.

The Tax Policy Center and other groups estimate that around 90% of people take the standard deduction rather than itemizing.)

The new Trump tax bill (enacted July 4, 2025) changed the 2025 standard deduction to $15,750 for single taxpayers, $31,500 for joint filers, and $23,625 for head of household.

With the latest inflation adjustments, the standard deduction amounts are as follows for 2026 (returns filed in early 2027):

New: Standard Deduction 2026 Amounts

Swipe to scroll horizontally Married Filing Joint and Surviving Spouses $32,200 Increase of $700 from the prior tax year Single and Married Filing Separately $16,100 Increase of $350 from the prior tax year Heads of Household $24,150 Increase of $525 from the prior tax year

For more information, see: Standard Deduction 2026 Amounts Are Here.

$6,000 bonus deduction 2025-2028

Additionally, as Kiplinger has reported, the big bill introduces a new temporary and separate $6,000 bonus deduction for those age 65 and older.

The bonus deduction will be available to individuals age 65 and older, with eligibility set at $75,000 in income for single filers and $150,000 for couples, and phasing above those levels.

But the provision is temporary. It will only be available from 2025 through 2028.

It will supplement, but not replace, the existing extra standard deduction already available to older adults who take the standard deduction.

Note: The new bonus deduction applies regardless of whether you itemize or take the standard deduction.

So, it could help those with sufficient deductible expenses to itemize, but who also want to further reduce their taxable income.

For more information, see our report: How the 'Senior Bonus Deduction' Works.

Impact of 2026 deduction changes for 'seniors'

Because Trump's new tax bill was recently enacted, the IRS is working to issue guidance and regulations to implement the many tax changes in the bill.

And while the new bonus deduction for older adults could help many taxpayers, how it impacts you depends on your specific tax situation.

Consider consulting with a tax professional to understand how new inflation-adjusted amounts may (or may not) affect your overall tax liability for the upcoming tax season and beyond.