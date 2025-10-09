New 2026 Income Tax Brackets Are Set: What to Know Now
The IRS has adjusted federal income tax bracket ranges for the 2026 tax year to account for inflation. Here's what you need to know.
Managing your finances in a tax-efficient way requires planning and understanding of the current tax laws.
A key aspect of that planning is being aware of federal income tax brackets. These brackets dictate how much tax you’ll pay on different portions of your income and can have a significant impact on your overall tax liability.
Thankfully, the IRS just released the income tax brackets for 2026, allowing you to strategize for the upcoming tax year (returns filed in early 2027).
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Here's what you need to know.
New 2026 tax brackets
Here are the inflation-adjusted tax brackets for 2026. (Note: These brackets apply to federal income tax returns typically filed in early 2027.)
It's also essential to remember that, for now, the associated tax rates remain the same (currently 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%).
For federal tax brackets for the upcoming 2025 tax filing season, see Federal Tax Brackets and Income Tax Rates.
Also, the IRS has announced the 2026 standard deduction. (More on that below.)
Tax Rate
Taxable Income (Single)
Taxable Income (Married Filing Jointly)
10%
Not over $12,400
Not over $24,800
12%
Over $12,400 but not over $50,400
Over $24,800 but not over $100,800
22%
Over $50,400 but not over $105,700
Over $100,800 but not over $211,400
24%
Over $105,700 but not over $201,775
Over $211,400 but not over $403,550
32%
Over $201,775 but not over $256,225
Over $403,550 but not over $512,450
35%
Over $256,225 but not over $640,600
Over $512,450 but not over $768,700
37%
Over $640,600
Over $768,700
Tax Rate
Taxable Income (Married Filing Separately)
Taxable Income (Head of Household))
10%
Not over $12,400
Not over $17,700
12%
Over $12,400 but not over $50,400
Over $17,700 but not over $67,450
22%
Over $50,400 but not over $105,700
Over $67,450 but not over $103,700
24%
Over $105,700 but not over $201,775
Over $105,700 but not over $201,775
32%
Over $201,775 but not over $256,225
Over $201,750 but not over $256,200
35%
Over $256,225 but not over $384,350
Over $256,200 but not over $640,600
37%
Over $384,350
Over $640,600
It's also important to note that these income tax rates are marginal, meaning they only apply to the income within the relevant tax bracket range for your filing status.
For example, just because a married couple files a joint return with $110,000 of taxable income in 2025 and their total taxable income falls within the 22% bracket for joint filers, it doesn't mean they will pay $24,200 in tax. The 22% rate isn’t applied as a flat rate on the entire $110,000.
Instead, the tax brackets are tied to marginal tax rates. This means that in 2025, for example, the first $23,850 of income is taxed at a rate of 10%. The next portion of income, between $23,851 and $96,950, is taxed at a rate of 12%. Finally, only the income exceeding $96,950 is taxed at 22%.
Note: See Kiplinger's Federal Income Tax Brackets and Rates guide for more examples and information on how tax brackets work.
New 2026 tax brackets vs 2025: Do tax brackets go up with inflation?
One of the tax effects of high inflation is that it impacts the tax bracket ranges. This can be seen in the "width" of the 2026 brackets, which have become comparatively wider. ("Width" refers to the difference between the lowest and highest dollar amounts in a tax bracket.)
Wider tax brackets help prevent "bracket creep." Bracket expansion reduces the likelihood of being pushed into a higher tax bracket if your income remains constant or grows slower than inflation.
What's the new 2026 standard deduction?
The IRS also announced an increase in the standard deduction for the 2026 tax year.
- The standard deduction will rise, for 2026, to $16,100 for single filers and married individuals filing separately, a $350 increase from the previous year's amount.
- The 2026 amount for those married filing jointly will be $32,200.
The increase in the standard deduction means that taxpayers who don't itemize their deductions can reduce their taxable income by a larger amount, potentially resulting in lower tax bills or larger refunds.
For your current 2025 standard deduction, see What's the Standard Deduction?
No TCJA 2025 'tax cliff' to worry about
As Kiplinger has reported, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA, also sometimes known as the “Trump tax cuts”) brought significant changes to tax policy, but many key provisions came with an expiration date.
Many taxpayers wondered what would happen to their income tax brackets and rates after December 31, 2025.
Now that Republican lawmakers passed a tax and spending bill in 2025 (known by some as the "big, beautiful bill,") fears of a so-called "tax cliff" impacting key individual provisions like tax brackets and rates have been averted.
- Since President Trump signed a new tax bill into law on July 4, 2025, taxpayers are not looking at a return to higher tax rates for income levels starting in 2026.
- The current seven tax brackets, ranging from 10% to 37% remain unchanged.
As always, however, consult a qualified and trusted tax professional to see what these new brackets mean for you.
Related
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
-
-
Claiming the Standard Deduction? Here Are Five Tax Breaks for Retirement in 2025
Tax Tips If you’re retired and filing taxes, these five tax credits and deductions could provide thousands in relief (if you qualify).
-
QUIZ: Test Your Retirement IQ
Quiz Are you smarter than…everyone else? Test your retirement smarts with this quiz.
-
Claiming the Standard Deduction? Here Are Five Tax Breaks for Retirement in 2025
Tax Tips If you’re retired and filing taxes, these five tax credits and deductions could provide thousands in relief (if you qualify).
-
Another IRS 1099-K Threshold Change to Know for Your 2025 Taxes
Tax Law After years of uncertainty and changing requirements, the 1099-K reporting rules for 2025 are now set, and the thresholds have changed since last year.
-
IRS 1099-K Threshold for 2025 Taxes Just Changed: What to Know Now
Tax Law After years of uncertainty and changing requirements, the 1099-K reporting rules for 2025 are now set, and the thresholds have changed since last year.
-
Three Popular Tax Breaks Are Gone for Good in 2026
Tax Breaks Here's a list of federal tax deductions and credits that you can't claim in the 2026 tax year. Plus, high-income earners could get hit by a 'surprise' tax bill.
-
Tax Brackets 2025 Quiz: How Much Do You Know?
Quiz Test your knowledge of IRS rules that impact how much money you keep in your wallet.
-
New York Inflation Refund Checks Are Coming Soon: What to Know Now
Tax Relief Inflation relief checks are on the way for over 8 million New York taxpayers. Here's a full breakdown of who gets a payment and when you may expect yours.
-
The Most Tax-Friendly States for Investing in 2025 (Hint: There Are Two)
State Taxes Living in one of these places could lower your 2025 investment taxes — especially if you invest in real estate.
-
The Final Countdown for Retirees with Investment Income
Retirement Tax Don’t assume Social Security withholding is enough. Some retirement income may require a quarterly estimated tax payment by the September 15 deadline.