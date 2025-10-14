Three IRS 2026 Family Tax Credit Changes That Can Save You Money
While the child tax credit hasn't increased, other family tax breaks are higher for 2026, including the earned income tax credit and the adoption credit. Here's what they're worth now.
Claiming family tax credits is a must if you're eligible. Not only can family tax breaks lower your tax liability, but they may even increase your refund.
However, which credits you qualify for can change from year to year. And the amounts of the credits can also change, since many are adjusted yearly for inflation.
So, while you might already know about the 2025 child tax credit and other family tax breaks for the previous year, here is what you can expect for the 2026 tax year (for income tax returns normally filed in early 2027). Read on.
1. Child Tax Credit for 2026
Trump's 2025 tax megabill, often referred to as the 'big, beautiful bill' (BBB), raised the federal child tax credit from $2,000 to $2,200 per qualifying child. The IRS has kept the higher child tax credit amount for 2026.
- The maximum refundable portion is worth $1,700 in 2026. That’s the same amount you can claim for tax returns you generally file for the 2025 tax year.
- But there's one caveat: To claim the CTC, the child and taxpayer (parent or guardian) must have a Social Security number. This provision was also introduced in the BBB.
For more information about the current child tax credit, see Who Qualifies For The Child Tax Credit?
Note: Don't forget about state child tax credits. Currently, fifteen states plus the District of Columbia provide their version of the child tax credit. Check out your state's Department of Revenue website to see if one may be available to you.
2. Higher adoption tax credit in 2026
The federal adoption tax credit for the 2026 tax year (taxes generally filed in 2027) is worth up to $17,670 (up from $17,280 for 2025).
The adoption credit may be used for qualified adoption expenses paid to adopt a child, and as an exclusion from income for employer-provided adoption assistance. However, you cannot use the same qualifying expenses for both the credit and the exclusion.
The amount you can claim will also depend on your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI).
- For the 2026 tax year, the credit phase-out begins at $265,080 and phases out completely at $305,080 or above.
- Additionally, there are a few limitations, including a special needs exception.
Trump's megabill also enhanced the adoption tax credit by making it partially refundable and allowing parents to claim up to $5,000 in credits.
For more information, see Kiplinger's report: Adoption Tax Credit: Do I Qualify?
3. Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) 2026
The Earned Income Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit that's available to people with earned income below a certain threshold.
How much you get will depend on your filing status, the number of qualifying children in your household, and your earned income.
- For 2026 (returns you typically file in 2027), the credit is worth up to $8,231 (up from $8,046 for 2025) with three qualifying children
- For those with two qualifying children, the credit is worth up to $7,316 (up from $7,152)
- If you have one qualifying child, the credit is worth up to $4,427 (up from $4,328)
- Those with no qualifying children can get up to $664 (up from $649)
Additionally, for taxable years beginning in 2026, you won't be eligible for the EITC if your investment income exceeds $12,200.
Here are the income phaseout amounts for claiming the EITC for tax year 2026 (typically filed in 2027).
Number of children or relatives claimed
Married filing jointly Phase-in Amount
Married filing jointly Phase-out Amount
Earned Income Amount
Maximum Amount of Credit
Zero
$18,140
$26,820
$8,680
$664
One
$31,160
$58,863
$13,020
$4,427
Two
$31,160
$65,899
$18,290
$7,316
Three or more
$31,160
$70,224
$18,290
$8,231
Number of children or relatives claimed
All other filers Phase-in Amount
All other filers Phase-out Amount
Earned Income Amount
Maximum Amount of Credit
Zero
$10,860
$19,540
$8,680
$664
One
$23,890
$51,593
$13,020
$4,427
Two
$23,890
$58,629
$18,290
$7,316
Three or more
$23,890
$62,974
$18,290
$8,231
For more information about the EITC amounts for the upcoming tax filing season, see our report: Earned Income Tax Credit 2025: What You Need to Know.
You may also be eligible for an earned income credit on your state tax return.
Several states, the District of Columbia, and New York City offer versions of the earned income credit. Check your state's and/or municipality's Department of Revenue website(s) for more information.
Kate is a CPA with experience in audit and technology. As a Tax Writer at Kiplinger, Kate believes that tax and finance news should meet people where they are today, across cultural, educational, and disciplinary backgrounds.
