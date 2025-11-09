New RMD Rules: Can You Pass This Retirement Distributions Tax Quiz?

For retirees and beneficiaries, understanding Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) is not just a tax-planning necessity — it’s a financial imperative.

Changes under the SECURE 2.0 Act have (among other things) shifted the starting age, introduced new rules for inherited accounts, and changed rules for Roth 401(k)s.

Then there are common RMD mistakes, like missing the deadline for your first RMD or miscalculating the withdrawal from an inherited IRA, which can trigger a penalty.

Can you confidently navigate the RMD rules that govern your retirement nest egg?

Take our quiz to identify your knowledge gaps and protect your tax-deferred savings.