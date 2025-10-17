RMD, Roth, and SS: Test Your Knowledge of Retirement Tax Rules

Don't let the IRS catch you off guard. Take this quiz to reveal common retirement tax rules that could save (or cost) you thousands.

piggybank wearing black oversized glasses against a pale blue background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

How much you pay to the IRS is an important question on a lot of people’s minds when they retire.

Many might expect their retirement income to be taxed in the same way as their employment pay. Others might have heard that there’s a specific age where you stop paying federal taxes on certain types of income, like Social Security benefits.

If you take this quick quiz, you could be surprised about how your retirement income is actually taxed on a federal level.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

Also, check out Kiplinger’s articles on retirement taxes at the end to further deepen your understanding of this important tax topic.

Read More on Retirement Taxes

TOPICS
Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8