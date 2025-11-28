NordVPN’s Huge 77% Black Friday Discount Is One of the Top VPN Deals We’ve Seen This Year
Save up to 77% on NordVPN with this Black Friday deal, a practical choice for improving online security and streaming access.
NordVPN’s Black Friday deal is here, and it’s one of the steepest discounts we’ve seen all season. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to lock in a reliable VPN for streaming, browsing or general online security, this price drop makes it hard to pass up.
Right now, you can save up to 77% on NordVPN depending on the plan. That’s a significant cut for a service that’s consistently ranked among the most dependable and user-friendly VPNs available.
Whether you want to protect your data while traveling, access streaming content from other countries or simply beef up your everyday privacy, this offer gives you premium-level protection for much less.
From just
You can get two years of NordVPN with an additional three months included at no extra cost.
The service offers features such as an ad and tracker blocker, malware protection, a password manager, encrypted cloud storage, a dedicated IP address, and theft and extortion insurance, depending on the plan you choose.
Note: The price shown reflects the cost of the two-year best-value plan. The Prime plan is also available at a 77% discount through the same link.
What’s a VPN?
A VPN, short for virtual private network, helps protect your identity and online activity by routing your internet connection through an encrypted tunnel. It masks your IP address, making your device appear as if it’s in another location.
This makes it harder for advertisers, hackers or even your internet provider to track you. It also opens the door to accessing region-locked content, which is why frequent travelers and streaming fans often consider a VPN essential.
VPNs can help prevent risks on public Wi-Fi, shield sensitive information during online shopping or banking and create an extra buffer between you and the many digital threats that exist today.
Save on security with NordVPN
NordVPN is up to 77% off for Black Friday and combines privacy tools, a clean interface and a strong global server network, making it a great choice whether you're at home or on the road. If you want to watch a show that’s only available in another country or maintain access to your usual library while abroad, NordVPN can help.
Beyond location control, NordVPN includes built-in security features. That includes:
- Ad and tracker blocking to cut down on intrusive ads
- Malware protection to help detect harmful downloads
- A password manager for simpler, safer logins
- A global server network for reliable connections
- Fast speeds that work well with streaming in HD or 4K
These tools run quietly in the background, offering protection without slowing you down. For many users, the combination of speed and privacy is the biggest selling point.
Whether you’re looking for safer browsing or more flexibility when watching your favorite shows, this discount delivers strong value for the price. With up to 77% off, it’s one of the strongest VPN offers we’ve seen this Black Friday weekend.
Carla Ayers joined Kiplinger in 2024 as the eCommerce and Personal Finance Editor. Her professional background spans both commercial and residential real estate, enriching her writing with firsthand industry insights.
Carla has worked as a personal finance and real estate writer for Rocket Mortgage, Inman and other industry publications.
She is passionate about making complex real estate and financial topics accessible to all readers. Dedicated to transparency and clarity, her ultimate goal is to help her audience make informed and confident decisions in their financial pursuits.
