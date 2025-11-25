The Best Christmas Movies on Paramount+ (and How to Watch Them for Less)

With Thanksgiving just days away, the holiday season has officially started. That means it's time to cozy up with friends and family for a Christmas movie marathon. Whether you're a Christmas romcom connoisseur or a fan of the classic comedies of Christmases past, Paramount+ is a must-have streaming platform to fill your marathon watch list.

The popular streaming service just added a bunch of new holiday movies to its roster and dropped a Black Friday streaming deal at the same time.

From now through December 2, you can sign up for either the Paramount+ Essential or Premium plan for just $2.99 per month for two months. That's plenty of time to rewatch all of these Christmas movies while you decide if you want to keep the subscription.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Classic Christmas movies on Paramount+

Share your childhood favorites with the next generation by adding some of these timeless Christmas movies to your marathon list this year:

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Scrooged

Scrooge (1970)

All I Want For Christmas

Home For The Holidays

The Love Boat: The Christmas Cruise

Trading Places

Use code: BF-ESS Paramount+ Essential Plan: was $7.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ The Paramount+ Essential Plan gives you access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, and sports on CBS. Use code BF-ESS for two months of the Paramount+ Essential for just $2.99.

Christmas comedies on Paramount+

From feel good family movies to raunchy comedies, these are some of the best Christmas comedies streaming on Paramount+ right now:

Surviving Christmas

Happy Christmas

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Last Holiday (2006)

A Fairly Odd Christmas

Tiny Christmas

A Clüsterfünke Christmas

When Christmas Was Young

Santa Hunters

Daddy's Home 2

Twas the Night Before Spongemas

Friendsgiving

Use code: BF-ADFREE Paramount+ Premium Plan: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Saving $10 on the normal $12.99 monthly cost, the Paramount+ Premium deal represents great value. You get all movies, news and sports from Paramount, along with Showtime's original programming. Even better, there are no ads except on live TV. Use code BF-ADFREE for two months of Paramount+ Premium for just $2.99

Spooky Christmas movies and festive mysteries to watch on Paramount+

For a change of pace, switch things up by sprinkling a few festive horrors and mysteries into your holiday marathon. Here are some of the spooky picks you'll find on Paramount+:

Fatman

Deck the Halls (2011)

Reindeer Games (2000)

Dear Santa

How to get Paramount+ for free or cheap

Black Friday is one of the best times of year to save on streaming. Most major platform offer some of their best deals during the major shopping event. Paramount+ is no exception. When you sign up before December 2, you can pay just $2.99 per month for the first two months.

That low price applies to both the Paramount+ Essentials plan and Premium plan. If you opt for Premium, you'll not only get no ads but also get access to Showtime content.

But, there's also a way to get Paramount+ for free all year long, any time of year. If you sign up for Walmart+, your membership comes with a free Paramount+ Essentials plan. Check the other perks of that membership to see if signing up is worth it to you. If it is, make sure you take advantage of your free streaming perks.