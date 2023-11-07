Get Walmart's Black Friday Deals Now
Get a jump on your Holiday shopping with these early Black Friday deals at Walmart.
Walmart’s Black Friday deals officially begin Wednesday, Nov. 8, at noon EST for Walmart+ members and 3:00 pm EST for the general public. In-store deals are available on Friday, November 10, at 6:00 am.
This year, Walmart is making it easier than ever to find the very best deals for everyone on your list by extending its holiday savings with another round of deals on Wednesday, November 22, and ending the shopping blitz with a too-good-to-miss Cyber Monday event.
During the Black Friday event, you’ll find unmatched savings on everything from Apple, LEGO, Dyson, Samsung and more. Plus, you can save even more on Walmart’s fantastic assortment of apparel, toys, electronics, and home goods, among other great buys.
Best Deals Starting Nov. 8
Many of these items are priced to sell quickly for a short time only, so shop early. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the best deals from Walmart’s first Black Friday event:
- Get a special buy on a 50” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV HDR, now $148.00
- Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS, now $349
- Save $24.97 on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles RC, now $25
- Samsung 65” TU690T 4K Tizen TV , Special buy at only $398
- Dyson V12 Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum, now $449.99. You save $200
- Save $30 on AirPods 2nd Gen, now $69.00, reg. $99, marked down from $129
- Save $9 on a Barbie Playset, now $12.97
- Save $4.94 on Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Jeans, now $15
- Save $15 on LEGO Technic, now $25.00
- Ninja Professional Blender, now $50.00
- Save $30 on Crocs Men's and Women's Unisex Baya Clog Sandals, now $19.99
- Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling on-Ear Wireless Headphones, True Black, now only $49, you save $85.99
Walmart+ Membership
And that’s just the beginning. Shop early for the best deals. As an added bonus, Walmart+ is offering customers an epic deal they can’t miss — customers can get one year of unlimited free delivery, incredible fuel savings, free shipping, a Paramount+ subscription and more for just $49 by joining Walmart+. That’s half off the everyday price of a membership. But hurry, this deal ends Wednesday, Nov. 8th.
Holiday Registry
In a few weeks, Walmart is also launching a Holiday wish list and toy registry where you can create your very own registry to effortlessly save all of your holiday needs and gift ideas in one place, which can be easily shared with loved ones and friends. What’s more, Walmart is also introducing a Toy Registry, which lets you create your own toy wish list directly from the Top Toy List on Walmart.com.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
