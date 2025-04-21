You Can Get Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus for Free at T-Mobile

Love watching your favorite shows but not watching your bank account get hit by multiple subscription fees each month? Fortunately, there’s a way to have your “Is It Cake?” and eat it, too.

At T-Mobile, customers on certain plans can enjoy complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus.

One of the best bundles to save on streaming services, this T-Mobile offer can cut up to $35 off of your monthly budget without having to give up access to your favorite shows.

How to get the free Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus bundle at T-Mobile

The free Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus is included in the T-Mobile Go5G Next and Go5G Plus plans.

If you already have either of those plans, all you need to do is activate each offer. If you don’t, you’ll need to join T-Mobile and sign up for one of those plans.

Once you're on an eligible plan, here are the streaming perks you'll get:

Standard Netflix with Ads : T-Mobile customers on any Go5G or Magenta Plan get Netflix’s entry-level subscription for free. If you want to upgrade to one of the streaming platform’s higher tier plans, you’ll only have to pay the upgrade charge so you’ll still pay less through T-Mobile.

: T-Mobile customers on any Go5G or Magenta Plan get Netflix’s entry-level subscription for free. If you want to upgrade to one of the streaming platform’s higher tier plans, you’ll only have to pay the upgrade charge so you’ll still pay less through T-Mobile. Hulu (with Ads) : T-Mobile offers the entry level Hulu plan, Hulu (with Ads), for free to customers on Go5G Next plans. The perk also comes with the carrier’s All-In Home Internet plans. Unlike Netflix, this doesn’t include discounts if you upgrade to higher tier plans, but it still represents a savings of $9.99/month for Hulu.

: T-Mobile offers the entry level Hulu plan, Hulu (with Ads), for free to customers on Go5G Next plans. The perk also comes with the carrier’s All-In Home Internet plans. Unlike Netflix, this doesn’t include discounts if you upgrade to higher tier plans, but it still represents a savings of $9.99/month for Hulu. Apple TV Plus: You can get a free Apple TV Plus subscription with any T-Mobile Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan. Once activated, you can share your subscription with up to five other people.

Other ways to get free streaming services

T-Mobile isn't the only place you can find streaming deals. Here are some of the other memberships and plans that come with free or discounted streaming perks:

Verizon offers rival streaming deals of its own. While it no longer offers any complimentary streaming benefits, Verizon customers do get deep discounts on streaming bundles. You can get the Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus (With Ads) bundle for just $10/month (a 40% discount on the regular price of $16.99/month). Verizon customers can also get a Netflix and Max (With Ads) bundle for $10/month (normally, that would cost $17.98). You’ll also find discounted rates on Apple One and Apple Music.

offers rival streaming deals of its own. While it no longer offers any complimentary streaming benefits, Verizon customers do get deep discounts on streaming bundles. You can get the Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus (With Ads) bundle for just $10/month (a 40% discount on the regular price of $16.99/month). Verizon customers can also get a Netflix and Max (With Ads) bundle for $10/month (normally, that would cost $17.98). You’ll also find discounted rates on Apple One and Apple Music. WalmartPlus members get a free Paramount Plus subscription. Right now, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial of Walmart Plus if you want to try out the membership (and Paramount Plus) for free before you commit to the $12.95/month or $98/year membership fee.

members get a free Paramount Plus subscription. Right now, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial of Walmart Plus if you want to try out the membership (and Paramount Plus) for free before you commit to the $12.95/month or $98/year membership fee. Amazon Prime members get access to Prime Video as one of the many benefits of Prime membership. Prime costs $14.99/month or $139/year.

members get access to Prime Video as one of the many benefits of Prime membership. Prime costs $14.99/month or $139/year. DoorDash DashPass members get a complimentary Max Basic with Ads subscription. If you signed up for Max separately, the entry level plan would cost $80/year. Meanwhile, DashPass costs $96/year. So the Max perk alone nearly pays for the DoorDash membership on its own.