How to Get Apple TV Plus for just $2.99

From now through April 24, new subscribers to Apple TV Plus will pay just $2.99 per month for the first three months.

Apple’s streaming service normally costs $9.99 per month, so this limited-time offer is a great way to save on streaming if you’ve been on the fence about signing up.

Apple TV Plus is packed with exclusive Apple Original shows you won’t find anywhere else, along with a growing library of movies and live sports.

When you sign up before April 24, you can get a taste of what’s on offer on Apple’s in-house streaming service before committing to the full price.

was $9.99 now $2.99 at Apple TV+ Sign up by April 24 to get your first 3 months of Apple TV Plus for just $2.99 per month. After that, the subscription renews at $9.99 per month.

What to watch on Apple TV

The streaming service is a home to a wide selection of popular TV series, movies and live sports. Here are a few of the most talked-about things to watch on Apple TV Plus:

Ted Lasso is a quirky yet heartwarming comedy series about an American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who’s been tasked with leading a struggling English Premier League team, despite knowing nothing about soccer. Going on its fourth season, the popular comedy has won 13 Emmy awards.

is a quirky yet heartwarming comedy series about an American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who’s been tasked with leading a struggling English Premier League team, despite knowing nothing about soccer. Going on its fourth season, the popular comedy has won 13 Emmy awards. Your Friends & Neighbors is an Apple exclusive comedy-drama series starring Jon Hamm as Andrew Cooper, a former hedge fund hotshot reminiscent of Mad Men’s Don Draper. After he’s fired in disgrace, Cooper resorts to stealing from his neighbors to keep up his cushy lifestyle. But his new stint as a burglar leads him to discover the weird and dark secrets his wealthy neighbors have kept hidden.

is an Apple exclusive comedy-drama series starring Jon Hamm as Andrew Cooper, a former hedge fund hotshot reminiscent of Mad Men’s Don Draper. After he’s fired in disgrace, Cooper resorts to stealing from his neighbors to keep up his cushy lifestyle. But his new stint as a burglar leads him to discover the weird and dark secrets his wealthy neighbors have kept hidden. Severance is a prestige series that bridges drama, comedy, mystery and sci-fi at once. Adam Scott plays a recently widowed office worker who decides to undergo “severance,” a procedure that separates his work self from his home self. Each half has no idea what the other one is doing. Audiences get to watch as he tries to unravel the increasingly strange mystery of what his company is really up to, despite his severed mind forgetting every detail of his job the moment he leaves the office.

is a prestige series that bridges drama, comedy, mystery and sci-fi at once. Adam Scott plays a recently widowed office worker who decides to undergo “severance,” a procedure that separates his work self from his home self. Each half has no idea what the other one is doing. Audiences get to watch as he tries to unravel the increasingly strange mystery of what his company is really up to, despite his severed mind forgetting every detail of his job the moment he leaves the office. Friday Night Baseball kicked off on March 28 this year, featuring a Yankees vs. Dodgers rematch (May 30), the Rangers-Astros Texas showdown (May 16) and more unmissable matchups for baseball fans. Watch every game live on Apple TV Plus.

kicked off on March 28 this year, featuring a Yankees vs. Dodgers rematch (May 30), the Rangers-Astros Texas showdown (May 16) and more unmissable matchups for baseball fans. Watch every game live on Apple TV Plus. MLS Season Pass is available at a discount to Apple TV Plus subscribers. When you purchase it through Apple, you can watch every match for $12.99/month (or $79 for the season). Normally, the season pass costs $14.99/month or $99/season.

Is Apple TV worth it?

With a regular price of $9.99 per month, Apple TV Plus is definitely one of the more affordable streaming services. At that price, you get access to the entire library of TV shows and movies and absolutely no ads. You can also share your subscription with up to five others.

But whether or not any streaming service is worth the subscription fee ultimately comes down to whether or not there’s anything you want to watch on it. Since many of the shows on the platform are Apple Originals, you may have no idea if any of them suit your taste.

That’s why limited time offers like the one Apple is featuring right now are such a great deal for new subscribers. You can sign up and use your three months of discounted access to check out the shows and movies that are available.

If nothing grabs you, you can cancel your subscription before it goes back up to full price.

More Ways to Save on Apple TV Plus

If you missed the window to get Apple TV Plus for just $2.99, you’re not out of luck. There are other ways to get the streaming service for free or at a discount. Here are a few alternative options you can try:

Sign up for T-Mobile’s Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan . T-Mobile customers on either of those plans get a complimentary Apple TV Plus subscription (and a free MLS Season Pass to boot). That’s not a free trial. That’s a full subscription for free for as long as you’re enrolled in one of those plans.

. T-Mobile customers on either of those plans get a complimentary Apple TV Plus subscription (and a free MLS Season Pass to boot). That’s not a free trial. That’s a full subscription for free for as long as you’re enrolled in one of those plans. Buy an Apple product . Apple offers three months of Apple TV Plus for free to anyone who buys an eligible iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. If you’ve recently bought one of those, just open up the Apple TV app preinstalled on your device to redeem your 3-month free trial.

. Apple offers three months of Apple TV Plus for free to anyone who buys an eligible iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. If you’ve recently bought one of those, just open up the Apple TV app preinstalled on your device to redeem your 3-month free trial. Get the Apple One bundle. The Apple One bundle gives you full access to Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Plus storage for just $19.95/month. Paying for each of those services separately would cost nearly $29/month. That $9/month savings you get from bundling nearly pays for Apple TV Plus itself. Right now, you can sign up for a one-month free trial of Apple One.