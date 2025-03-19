Here's How to Get the Disney Plus, Hulu, Max Bundle for $10

American Express offers a lot of jelly in the donut so to speak to justify their annual fees. One perk of having the The Platinum Card® from American Express is you'll receive an annual $240 streaming credit.

Given how the average home spends almost $1,000 in streaming annually, having built-in benefits can help you save on something you'll use.

Here's how this card offers you plenty of perks for entertainment purchases.

Earn a $240 annual entertainment credit

Each year, cardholders receive up to $240 in entertainment credits to use with some subscriptions. Here's a list of all the items that qualify for the credit:

Disney Plus

ESPN Plus

Hulu

The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal

Peacock

How it works is you'll sign up directly with each provider and pay using your American Express Platinum card. Once enrolled, American Express offers you monthly statement credits of up to $20.

In turn, it allows you to enjoy premium content for less, and in some cases, free. You could do a free Peacock without ads membership, and the entertainment credit would cover all of your costs.

Regardless of how you use it, you'll need this card to qualify. If you don't have it, you can apply to see if you qualify without any impact to your credit.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Cardholders earn an annual $240 entertainment credit, offering exceptional discounts on bundled Disney Plus plans. The $695 annual fee seems steep on the surface, but charging your streaming, Walmart Plus, Uber and travel to the card offer you perks that can more than offset the annual fee. See rates and fees.

How to receive Disney Plus's $10 offer

Disney Plus offers many bundles including Hulu, Max or ESPN Plus. The Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle is an entertainment powerhouse, allowing you to stream some of the hottest shows, movies and children's programming.

And you can get this bundle or any other of Disney Plus options for less with your American Express Platinum card.

How it works is you'll sign up for a bundle through Disney Plus.

If you select the Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle without ads, it's $29.99 per month. However, by using your Amex card as your payment method, you're maximizing your entertainment perk.

American Express issues credits based on eligible streaming services and how much you spend on them. In this example, you would earn the maximum $20 credit per month, bringing your total down to $9.99 plus tax.

In essence, you're getting three streaming services ad-free for the price of one. It makes this an incredible deal.

The bottom line

Streaming has become expensive, but there are ways to save. If you have the American Express Platinum card, use it to bundle services with Disney Plus and receive a steep discount.

Just make sure to bundle your services through Disney Plus. If you add Max through your TV provider instead of Disney, the discount won't apply.

