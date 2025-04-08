3 Ways to Stream The Masters and Save Money
If you plan to stream The Masters and are looking for ways to save, we'll show you several options.
The Masters continues to be one of golf's premier events. Located at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club, the tournament features the sport's best players including Rory McIIroy and Scottie Scheffler, who are two of the favorites to win this year's event.
The golf course is a visual treat with a design that can give even the most seasoned golfer the jitters. From the opening shot at Tea Olive, to Amen Corner, the most recognized three holes in golf, there are plenty of natural hazards to challenge the most seasoned pros.
The Masters started on Monday, April 7 and goes through Sunday, April 13. To stream it live, you'll need ESPN for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, and CBS for the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.
You can also stream coverage from select locations through Masters.com or The Masters app.
If you're looking for ways to stream The Masters for less, here are a few options to consider:
Stream early rounds with Disney Plus
Since the first two rounds of The Masters stream on ESPN, you'll need a service offering this. One of the best options is to use one of the bundled service options from Disney Plus.
With Disney Plus, you can bundle content with other on-demand services like Hulu and ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus will grant you access to stream The Masters.
Disney Plus doesn't offer a free trial. However, you do receive three services for under $20, making it a great deal for many households.
On top of that, you can earn some cash back if you have the right credit card. To demonstrate, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers you an $84 annual credit for Disney Plus, broken down into $7 credits per month.
For the ESPN Plus bundle, it brings the total cost to under $10 before taxes, allowing you to stream The Masters for less.
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Use this card to receive a $7 credit for Disney Plus every month. It allows you to stream The Masters on ESPN Plus for less. See rates and fees.
Catch the final action on Paramount Plus
To capture all of the action, you'll also need CBS. One of the cheapest ways to do this is to use Paramount Plus.
Paramount Plus offers live access to all content streaming on CBS. This gives you a way to watch the pivotal final two days of action live.
And if you're a new subscriber, you can try the service free for a week.
Another workaround is if you have The Platinum Card® from American Express. This card comes with a free Walmart Plus membership.
Walmart Plus includes a free subscription to the Paramount Plus Essentials Plan. Or, you can upgrade to the ad-free option with Showtime for a little more per month.
The Platinum Card® from American Express
This card offers you a free Walmart Plus membership. You'll also receive a $240 entertainment credit you can use for streaming services like Disney Plus and newspaper subscriptions to the Wall Street Journal. See rates and fees.
Use a free trial to stream The Masters for free
Along with Paramount Plus, many live streaming services offer free trials for new customers. One of the better choices is Hulu + Live TV.
The platform offers ESPN and CBS, so you can catch every round of action from Augusta. In addition, you receive an on-demand library full hit movies, shows and children's programming.
New subscribers can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days.
The bottom line
There are a variety of ways to stream The Masters and save money. Amex Everyday cardholders earn streaming credits while Platinum customers receive Paramount Plus for free.
Another option is to test drive a live streaming service. Doing so allows you to catch a few rounds of golf's best action for free while you decided if the platform is for you.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
-
-
