Earn A Disney Bundle Discount With The Blue Cash Everyday® Card

If you're looking to save on your everyday expenses, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is an excellent option to consider. The card comes with a $250 introductory bonus. All you have to do is charge $2,000 on your card within the first six months of the account opening to earn the offer.
On top of that, it's a great option if you want a credit card with no annual fees and features a ton of perks. Here's a glance at some of the many cost-saving benefits this card offers you.
The perfect dinner and a movie credit card
One of the better perks is for streamers. The card comes with an annual Disney Bundle credit of $84. That means if you use Disney, ESPN Plus or Hulu and charge at least $9.99 per month on the card, you'll earn a $7 monthly discount.
It brings the cost of a standalone service like Hulu with ads down from $9.99 to $2.99 plus taxes, making it an incredible deal.
On top of that, the card supports your cooking habits. Cardholders can receive a $15 monthly statement credit when you charge your Home Chef membership with your card. This gives you a $180 annual discount.
Home Chef is a meal delivery service. How it works is each week you'll choose from over 35 meals and 18 extras. The pre-portioned ingredients arrive with specific cooking instructions. It allows you to make fresh, healthier meals quickly.
Save on everyday items
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card helps you save on the things you do the most. Cardholders earn 3% back on groceries, purchases at U.S. online retailers and gas stations. In each category, you'll have a $6,000 annual cap at 3%. If you exceed it, you'll earn 1% on all other purchases.
To put it into perspective, you can save up to $180 in each of these categories at the 3% rate annually. That's a savings of up to $540 per year with no annual fees.
Earn a $250 introductory bonus when you sign up and charge $2,000 on your card within the first six months.
It's important to note there are some exclusions that apply. American Express doesn't consider super stores, meal delivery kit services or warehouse clubs as grocery stores, so purchases at any would only qualify for the 1% back.
Meanwhile, the retail cash back doesn't apply in every case. If you made an online purchase from a restaurant, grocery store, travel website or automotive dealer, it won't qualify for the 3% back. You can see other exclusions in the terms section.
Redemption options
Each point you earn equals one cent with no minimum redemption limits. You can take your points and use them as statement credit.
Or, you can use your cash back at Amazon.com for purchases. And if you're a Prime member, you can save even more with free shipping on millions of items.
The bottom line
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card is a fantastic card for everyday purchases. Streamers can earn a sizable discount on the Disney Bundle, while you can also earn 3% back at grocery stores, gas stations and U.S. online retailers.
There are a few drawbacks to consider. The $6,000 cap on the 3% category will limit grocery shoppers with higher budgets. If this is the case, consider the American Express® Gold Card, where you'll earn 4 points per every dollar spent at supermarkets up to $25,000 annually.
Also, not every online purchase will qualify for the 3% back. Those obstacles aside, this is an excellent card that includes a lot of perks with no annual fee.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
