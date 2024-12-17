How to Make the Most of Your Credit Card Rewards in 2025

When we think about the credit cards we have, there’s a reason why we signed up for them. It could be the exceptional cash back or travel rewards offered, or it was a generous low introductory rate that allowed us to get some high-interest debt paid down quicker.

Ultimately, there was an incentive involved that compelled us to action. But are we using those rewards to their full potential? According to a Cardrates.com survey , 83% of people signed up for a credit card because of their rewards. Yet, only 33% of people surveyed used the travel perks offered on their card, despite it being the reason they signed up for the card.

It shows there’s a gap between why we signed up for the card and getting the most rewards from them. The main cause relates back to communication, where 62% of cardholders surveyed said they would use their rewards more, if notified about them. With that in mind, here are some strategies to be more proactive in keeping that information front of mind.

Tips for tracking credit card rewards

Stay connected: Download the card issuer’s app and review statements, as they contain rewards earned. I also visit my lenders’ websites regularly to see if there are any new promotions or features I might be missing.

Use a tracking app: Apps like The Points Guy or AwardWallet keep track of card rewards from many lenders.

Factor rewards into your budget: When I budget, I also pay close attention to my credit cards – not only the balances owed, but my rewards, expiration dates for redemption (if applicable) and redemption limits in my spreadsheet.

Prioritize cards based on rewards: Most of us carry more than one card, so it's important to prioritize them based on maximizing rewards. To demonstrate, if you have a card offering 5% cash back on groceries, choose that card when checking out at the grocery store and get 5% cashback.

Credit card reward considerations

Know the fine print: You may have to squint or get a magnifying glass, but pay attention to any asterisks or plus signs in those footnotes of your credit card disclosure statement, as they might contain restrictions.

Set reminders: For credit cards with quarterly rotating categories, I set a reminder on my phone to check them when they change. From there, I might switch up which card I use based on the rewards offered.

Hit the intro bonus: When I get a new card, I'll place regular expenses like utilities or groceries on it until I hit the spending limit to earn the intro bonus.

Prioritize redemption bonuses: With some cards, we might earn more value by taking the travel perks over cash back redemptions, so pay close attention to the card terms and prioritize rewards based on value and preferences.

Determine value: In all instances, cash back rewards only make sense when we pay balances off each month. Also pay close attention to the annual fees the card charges and evaluate whether the rewards earned more than the fees.

The bottom line

Credit card rewards are often the reason why we sign up for a card. That said, studies show there’s a communication gap between the card issuers and their customers on remembering perks. By taking these proactive steps into account, it can help us stay informed about our credit card rewards and ensure we’re maximizing them to their fullest potential.