How to Make the Most of Your Credit Card Rewards in 2025
Perks are a large reason why we get the credit cards we do, but studies show we don’t use them to their full potential. Here are some tips to maximize credit card rewards.
When we think about the credit cards we have, there’s a reason why we signed up for them. It could be the exceptional cash back or travel rewards offered, or it was a generous low introductory rate that allowed us to get some high-interest debt paid down quicker.
Ultimately, there was an incentive involved that compelled us to action. But are we using those rewards to their full potential? According to a Cardrates.com survey, 83% of people signed up for a credit card because of their rewards. Yet, only 33% of people surveyed used the travel perks offered on their card, despite it being the reason they signed up for the card.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited card is your concierge to see the world while earning you 6.5% cash back on travel through Chase.
It shows there’s a gap between why we signed up for the card and getting the most rewards from them. The main cause relates back to communication, where 62% of cardholders surveyed said they would use their rewards more, if notified about them. With that in mind, here are some strategies to be more proactive in keeping that information front of mind.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Tips for tracking credit card rewards
- Stay connected: Download the card issuer’s app and review statements, as they contain rewards earned. I also visit my lenders’ websites regularly to see if there are any new promotions or features I might be missing.
- Use a tracking app: Apps like The Points Guy or AwardWallet keep track of card rewards from many lenders.
- Factor rewards into your budget: When I budget, I also pay close attention to my credit cards – not only the balances owed, but my rewards, expiration dates for redemption (if applicable) and redemption limits in my spreadsheet.
- Prioritize cards based on rewards: Most of us carry more than one card, so it’s important to prioritize them based on maximizing rewards. To demonstrate, if you have a card offering 5% cash back on groceries, choose that card when checking out at the grocery store and get 5% cashback.
Foodies delight, as this card earns you four points for every dollar spent at grocery stores and restaurants.
Credit card reward considerations
- Know the fine print: You may have to squint or get a magnifying glass, but pay attention to any asterisks or plus signs in those footnotes of your credit card disclosure statement, as they might contain restrictions.
- Set reminders: For credit cards with quarterly rotating categories, I set a reminder on my phone to check them when they change. From there, I might switch up which card I use based on the rewards offered.
- Hit the intro bonus: When I get a new card, I’ll place regular expenses like utilities or groceries on it until I hit the spending limit to earn the intro bonus.
- Prioritize redemption bonuses: With some cards, we might earn more value by taking the travel perks over cash back redemptions, so pay close attention to the card terms and prioritize rewards based on value and preferences.
- Determine value: In all instances, cash back rewards only make sense when we pay balances off each month. Also pay close attention to the annual fees the card charges and evaluate whether the rewards earned more than the fees.
Earn 60,000 miles after spending $3,000 within the first six months of opening the account, and receive a free, roundtrip companion certificate every year you renew the card.
The bottom line
Credit card rewards are often the reason why we sign up for a card. That said, studies show there’s a communication gap between the card issuers and their customers on remembering perks. By taking these proactive steps into account, it can help us stay informed about our credit card rewards and ensure we’re maximizing them to their fullest potential.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
-
-
Stock Market Today: The Dow Slides Into Its First 9-Day Losing Streak Since 1978
A Santa Claus rally is on hold as markets wait for more information about monetary policy.
By David Dittman Published
-
The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy
Industrial stocks might not be the most exciting positions to own, but they play a vital role in any well-rounded portfolio. Here's how to find the best ones.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
What the Family and Medical Leave Act Provides
The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) protects employees who need to take time off from work to care for themselves or others. You might be surprised at some of the situations it can apply to.
By Kimberly Lankford Published
-
Your Loved One Fell for a Romance Scam: What Not to Do
Confronting them probably won't work, but asking them some key questions and urging them to take certain actions could.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Do You Feel Like Somebody’s Watching You? It's Your Car
What's worse, you gave your vehicle manufacturer permission to watch you — no matter what you're doing. What are the car companies doing with that information?
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
I Won’t Be Handing Out Gift Cards This Christmas. Here’s Why
Gift cards are usually considered a safe bet at Christmas, but in these strained times, how can you be sure your gift won't go to waste?
By Charlotte Gorbold Published
-
Quicken Launches New Tool to Protect Your Financial Documents: Is it Worth It?
If you're looking for a secure place to store your financial documents, Quicken's LifeHub offers you an easy and affordable way to do so.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
CPI Report Casts Doubt on Rate Cuts in 2025: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI November Consumer Price Index data sealed the deal for a December rate cut, but the outlook for next year is less certain.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Quiz: Test Your Financial Literacy
Try your hand at these three questions designed to gauge your knowledge of the ABCs of personal finance. In a survey, only 43% of Americans answered correctly.
By Janet Bodnar Published
-
How to Get the Maximum Social Security Check in 2025
The maximum Social Security check is $5,108 in 2025, up from $4,873 in 2024. Even if you don't qualify for the maximum monthly benefit, you can still increase your payments.
By Kathryn Pomroy Last updated