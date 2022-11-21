The Best Cashback Credit Cards

Looking for a great cashback credit card? You’re hardly alone. In a survey from personal-finance site WalletHub (opens in new tab), 79% of people said they are most interested in earning cashback credit card rewards, a significantly higher percentage than those who prefer rewards points or miles.

To help you in your search, we have compiled a list of great cards that provide cash back on every purchase (or reward you with points that you can easily trade for cash at a strong value).

For each card, we’ve calculated a typical annual rebate based on spending patterns in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and assuming $25,000 spent on the card annually (unless otherwise noted). For cards that do not waive their annual fee the first year, we’ve subtracted the annual fee from the cash value of the annual rebate.

Best Cards for Flat-Rate Cashback

These cards provide simple and strong cash-back rewards on all spending.

Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa

Website : www.wellsfargo.com

: Interest rate : 0% for 15 months, then 17.24% to 27.24%

: 0% for 15 months, then 17.24% to 27.24% Annual fee : None

: None Top rewards rate: 2% back on everything you buy

2% back on everything you buy Sign-up bonus : $200 back if you spend $1,000 in the first three months

: $200 back if you spend $1,000 in the first three months Typical annual rebate: $500

This card provides 2% cash back on all purchases, making it a great card to slip into your wallet if you prefer simple, straightforward rewards. Ways to redeem your cash back include as a statement credit, cash at the ATM with a Wells Fargo debit or ATM card (in $20 increments), gift cards ($25 increments), or a credit to a qualifying Wells Fargo credit card, checking account or mortgage. A nice side benefit: You get up to $600 per claim of protection for your cell phone against damage or theft if you pay your monthly wireless bill with the card. You pay a $25 deductible, and you get up to two paid claims per 12 months.

Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union Crystal Visa

Website: www.figfcu.org

Interest rate: 0% for six months, then 14.49% to 18%

0% for six months, then 14.49% to 18% Annual fee: $99, waived the first year

$99, waived the first year Top rewards rate: 3% back on every purchase the first year, and 2.5% back on all spending from the second year on

3% back on every purchase the first year, and 2.5% back on all spending from the second year on Sign-up bonus: $100 back if you spend $5,000 in the first three months

$100 back if you spend $5,000 in the first three months Typical annual rebate: $750 the first year; $526 from the second year on

The first year you have this card, you’ll rake in cash back at a rate of 3% on every purchase, with no annual fee. After that, you’ll get 2.5% back—still an outstanding offer—and an annual fee of $99 kicks in. (The amount of spending that exceeds $10,000 each month does not earn rewards.) You collect rewards in the form of points, and they’re worth a penny each for a bank account deposit or statement credit ($50 minimum redemption). Anyone can become a member of Farmers Insurance FCU by joining the American Consumer Council and depositing $5 into a savings account.

Citi Double Cash Mastercard

Website: www.citi.com

www.citi.com Interest rate: 16.24% to 26.24%

16.24% to 26.24% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate: A total 2% back on all spending

A total 2% back on all spending Sign-up bonus: $200 back if you spend $1,500 in the first six months

$200 back if you spend $1,500 in the first six months Typical annual rebate: $500

Get 1% cash back when you make a purchase and an additional 1% back when you pay the bill, for a total of 2% on everything you buy. Rewards come in the form of Citi ThankYou points, and cardholders can exchange points earned (a total of two points for each dollar spent) at a rate of a penny each for a statement credit, check or direct deposit into a bank account. You can also exchange points for gift cards, travel and other options through the ThankYou program, but point values vary for those redemptions.

Best Cards for Cashback in Rotating Categories

Earn top rewards in categories that may change each month or quarter.

U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa

Website: www.usbank.com

www.usbank.com Interest rate: 0% for 15 months, then 16.74% to 26.74%

0% for 15 months, then 16.74% to 26.74% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate: 5% back in two categories you choose each quarter; the options include wireless plans, utilities, and TV and internet services

5% back in two categories you choose each quarter; the options include wireless plans, utilities, and TV and internet services Sign-up bonus: $200 back if you spend $1,000 in the first 120 days

$200 back if you spend $1,000 in the first 120 days Typical annual rebate: $530

This card may prove lucrative if you spend significant bucks on your wireless plan, utilities, or TV and internet services. Each calendar quarter, pick two categories that earn 5% cash back on up to $2,000 in combined purchases; among the 12 choices are cell phone service providers; department stores; fast food; TV, internet and streaming services; and home utilities (note that some utility providers charge an extra fee if you pay your bill with a credit card).

You also get 5% back on prepaid travel reservations made through U.S. Bank’s Rewards Travel Center and 2% back in one category of choice among three options: grocery stores, restaurants, or gas stations and electric-vehicle charging stations. All other spending earns 1% back. Redeem cash back as a statement credit, a deposit into a U.S. Bank checking or savings account, or a U.S. Bank prepaid debit card ($25 minimum redemption). Cash back expires after three years.

Chase Freedom Flex Mastercard

Website: www.chase.com

www.chase.com Interest rate: 0% for 15 months, then 17.24% to 25.99%

0% for 15 months, then 17.24% to 25.99% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate: 5% back in categories that rotate each quarter

5% back in categories that rotate each quarter Sign-up bonus: $200 back if you spend $500 in the first three months; 5% back on gas station purchases on the first $6,000 spent in the first year

$200 back if you spend $500 in the first three months; 5% back on gas station purchases on the first $6,000 spent in the first year Typical annual rebate: $468

Earn 5% back on up to $1,500 spent each quarter in rotating categories. In 2022, first-quarter categories included grocery stores and eBay; second-quarter categories were Amazon.com and select video- and music-streaming services, including Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix and Spotify; third-quarter categories are gas stations, car-rental agencies, movie theaters and select live entertainment; and fourth-quarter categories are PayPal spending and Walmart purchases.

Plus, all year you get 5% back on travel purchases made through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards program, 3% back on restaurant and drugstore purchases, and 1% back on all other spending. Rewards are tracked as Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which you can redeem at a rate of 1 cent each for cash back, travel bookings or gift cards.

The card comes with a few extra perks, too, including a $5 Lyft credit when you take three rides in a calendar month, 5% cash back on Lyft rides through March 2025, and a $5 Fandango reward if you spend $20 on Fandango movie tickets or Fandango’s streaming service. You also get three months of free membership to DashPass (regularly $10 a month), which waives the delivery fee and reduces service fees on eligible orders through food-delivery service DoorDash. After three months, you’re automatically enrolled for nine months of DashPass membership at a rate of 50% off (you can cancel membership anytime).

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Visa

Website: www.bankofamerica.com

www.bankofamerica.com Interest rate: 0% for 18 months, then 16.24% to 26.24%

0% for 18 months, then 16.24% to 26.24% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate: 3% back in a category you can change each month; choose from gas, online shopping, restaurants, travel, drugstores, or home improvement and furnishings

3% back in a category you can change each month; choose from gas, online shopping, restaurants, travel, drugstores, or home improvement and furnishings Sign-up bonus: $200 back if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days

$200 back if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days Typical annual rebate: $391

You choose one category that earns 3% cash back, and you can change your selection each calendar month. The six options are gas, online shopping, restaurants, travel, drugstores, and home improvement and furnishings. Get 2% back on spending at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Each quarter, a combined $2,500 spending limit applies to the 3% and 2% categories—after that, purchases in those categories earn 1% back, and all other spending gets 1% back, too.

There’s no minimum rewards balance required to redeem your cash back as a statement credit, deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or credit to an eligible Merrill cash management account. A $25 minimum applies to redemptions in the form of a check, automatic deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or contribution to a qualifying Merrill 529 account.

This card is especially appealing for those who have significant balances in Bank of America deposit and investment accounts. Through the Preferred Rewards program, you can get a bonus as high as 75% on card rewards that you earn, depending on your account balances. For more, see the bank’s Preferred Rewards page.

Best Cashback Credit Cards for Savers

You get the best value with these cards if you stash rewards in a bank or investment account.

Fidelity Rewards Visa

Website: www.fidelityrewards.com

www.fidelityrewards.com Interest rate: 16.24%

16.24% Top rewards rate: 2% back on every purchase when you deposit rewards into an eligible Fidelity account

2% back on every purchase when you deposit rewards into an eligible Fidelity account Annual fee: None

None Typical annual rebate: $500

This card is a perennial winner for the 2% rewards rate that Fidelity Investments customers can earn on every dollar spent. You get two points per dollar for each purchase, and points are worth a penny each when you redeem them as a cash deposit into an eligible Fidelity account (2,500-point minimum). You can divide rewards among up to five accounts—including a brokerage account, cash management account, 529 college-savings plan, retirement account, donor-advised fund, Fidelity Go robo-adviser account and health savings account—and even direct cash back into the account of a family member or friend (donor-advised funds are excluded).

For Fidelity Wealth Management clients who use the card, cash-back rates for such redemptions are higher: 2.25% for those with $250,000 to $1 million in eligible assets, 2.5% for those with $1 million to $2 million, and 3% for those with $2 million or more. You can also exchange points for travel, merchandise, gift cards or statement credits, but the points are not worth as much for such redemptions.

TD Double Up Visa

Website: www.td.com

www.td.com Interest rate: 16.49% to 26.49%

16.49% to 26.49% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate: 2% back on all spending when you deposit rewards into an eligible TD Bank deposit account

2% back on all spending when you deposit rewards into an eligible TD Bank deposit account Sign-up bonus: $100 back if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days

$100 back if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days Typical annual rebate: $500

If you’re a TD Bank customer, consider signing up for its Double Up card, which provides a total of 2% cash back on all spending when you redeem rewards into an eligible TD deposit account. Here’s how it works: Each purchase you make earns one point per dollar. When you redeem points into your TD account, they are worth a penny each, and TD deposits an additional 1 cent into your account for each point redeemed, producing a 2% return on card spending. You can also trade points at a value of a penny a piece as a statement credit, a deposit into a checking or savings account with another financial institution, gift cards, or travel, but you don’t get a match from TD, reducing your rewards rate to 1%.

Upromise Mastercard

Website: www.upromisemastercard.com

www.upromisemastercard.com Interest rate: 17.24% to 27.24%

17.24% to 27.24% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate: 1.529% back on every purchase if you deposit rewards into a 529 college-savings plan

1.529% back on every purchase if you deposit rewards into a 529 college-savings plan Sign-up Bonus: $100 back if you spend $500 in the first 90 days

$100 back if you spend $500 in the first 90 days Typical annual rebate: $382

Each purchase you make earns 1.529% cash back if you link your Upromise Program account to a 529 college-savings plan. (If your account is not linked to a college-savings plan, you get 1.25% back.) Upromise automatically transfers cash back to your 529 plan monthly if your rewards balance meets a required minimum. You can choose to have each purchase you make with the card rounded up to the nearest dollar and have the difference converted to cash back rewards, too.

Best Cashback Cards for Gas and Grocery Spending

These cards offer ample cashback on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores or both.

Abound Credit Union Platinum Visa

Website: www.aboundcu.org

www.aboundcu.org Interest rate: 10.75% to 18%

10.75% to 18% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate: 5% back on gas purchases as well as in categories that change each quarter

5% back on gas purchases as well as in categories that change each quarter Typical annual rebate: $406

This card offers 5% cashback on fuel purchases paid at the pump plus 5% back in quarterly rotating categories. In 2022, the categories are health and fitness (such as fitness clubs and sporting-goods stores) in the first quarter; travel in the second quarter; streaming, phone, cable and internet services in the third quarter; and Amazon purchases in the fourth quarter. Cashback is limited to $100 a month in the rotating categories. After that, you earn 1%, and all other spending on the card gets 1% back. Cashback is automatically credited to your monthly statement.

Anyone nationwide can become a member of Abound CU by joining nonprofit organization USA Cares (no fee), paying a one-time, $10 membership fee to the credit union and depositing $5 into a savings account.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred

Website: www.americanexpress.com (opens in new tab)

www.americanexpress.com Interest rate: 0% for 12 months, then 16.24% to 27.24%

0% for 12 months, then 16.24% to 27.24% Annual fee: $95

$95 Top rewards rate: 6% back on up to $6,000 in annual supermarket spending and on select streaming services

6% back on up to $6,000 in annual supermarket spending and on select streaming services Sign-up bonus: $350 back if you spend $3,000 in the first six months

$350 back if you spend $3,000 in the first six months Typical annual rebate: $472

This card offers an unrivaled 6% cash back on up to $6,000 in supermarket spending each year. (Grocery purchases at superstores such as Target and Walmart and at wholesale clubs don’t qualify.) Cardholders also get 6% back on a list of more than 30 streaming services, 3% back at gas stations and on transit (including taxi and ride-sharing services, train and bus fares, and parking fees), and 1% back on other spending. Redeem cash back as a statement credit.

Cardholders also get a monthly statement credit of up to $10 for membership fees for the Equinox+ health and fitness app as well as a $7 statement credit each month for a Disney Bundle subscription through Disneyplus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com.

Citi Custom Cash Mastercard

Website: www.citi.com

www.citi.com Interest rate: 0% for 15 months, then 16.24% to 26.24%

0% for 15 months, then 16.24% to 26.24% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate: 5% back in whichever of 10 categories you spend the most each month

5% back in whichever of 10 categories you spend the most each month Sign-up bonus: $200 back if you spend $1,500 in the first six months

$200 back if you spend $1,500 in the first six months Typical annual rebate: $448

Citi Custom Cash provides 5% cash back automatically in whichever of 10 categories you spend the most each month, and grocery-store and gas-station spending are among the qualifying categories. (The others are restaurants, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home-improvement stores, fitness clubs and live entertainment. The 5% rebate is limited to $500 in monthly spending.) All other purchases earn 1%. You earn rewards as Citi ThankYou points, which you can trade at a rate of a penny each for a statement credit, direct deposit or check. You can also trade points for other rewards, such as gift cards and travel, but redemption values vary.

Pros and Cons of Cashback Cards

Pros:

Cashback cards are easy to understand and use. When it comes to simplicity and clarity, cashback cards are second to none among rewards cards. Cashback is expressed as a percentage of the amount you spend, so you know the exact value of your rewards. With travel-rewards cards and other cards that provide points or airline miles for each dollar spent, the value per point or mile may vary depending on which redemption you choose.



When it comes to simplicity and clarity, cashback cards are second to none among rewards cards. Cashback is expressed as a percentage of the amount you spend, so you know the exact value of your rewards. With travel-rewards cards and other cards that provide points or airline miles for each dollar spent, the value per point or mile may vary depending on which redemption you choose. They put cash in your pocket. Cashback is hard to beat if you want extra money to spend. You can often redeem cash-back rewards for a bank-account deposit, check or statement credit that reduces your credit card account balance. Or, as with some of our best cash-back cards for savers, you may even be able to put the cashback in an investment account.

Cashback is hard to beat if you want extra money to spend. You can often redeem cash-back rewards for a bank-account deposit, check or statement credit that reduces your credit card account balance. Or, as with some of our best cash-back cards for savers, you may even be able to put the cashback in an investment account. You get good rewards on everyday spending. With a cashback card, you may get a healthy flat rate of about 2% back on everything you buy, or you may earn as much as 5% or 6% back on staples such as gas and groceries. Travel rewards cards tend to offer the highest rates on purchases of flights, hotels, dining out and other spending that usually falls into the non-essential category.

Cons of Cashback Cards:

They don’t always offer the highest payback. If you prefer to get the maximum possible value out of the rewards you earn with a credit card, a cashback card may not be for you. With travel-rewards cards, sometimes you can earn outstanding rewards rates by putting in some legwork. With a card that pays out airline miles, for example, you may squeeze out extra value by combing through flight schedules to find the best redemption rates.

If you prefer to get the maximum possible value out of the rewards you earn with a credit card, a cashback card may not be for you. With travel-rewards cards, sometimes you can earn outstanding rewards rates by putting in some legwork. With a card that pays out airline miles, for example, you may squeeze out extra value by combing through flight schedules to find the best redemption rates. Sign-up bonuses are smaller. Travel-rewards cards are known for offering hefty initial bonuses to draw in customers. Premium travel card Chase Sapphire Reserve, for example, recently provided 60,000 bonus points–worth $900 in travel redemptions–to new cardholders who spent at least $4,000 on the card in the first three months. Many cash-back cards offer initial bonuses, but their values typically aren’t as high overall.

Travel-rewards cards are known for offering hefty initial bonuses to draw in customers. Premium travel card Chase Sapphire Reserve, for example, recently provided 60,000 bonus points–worth $900 in travel redemptions–to new cardholders who spent at least $4,000 on the card in the first three months. Many cash-back cards offer initial bonuses, but their values typically aren’t as high overall. Interest rates are high and variable. As with other rewards cards, the annual percentage rate on a cash-back card is usually stiff. Average card rates run close to 20%, and some cards charge maximum rates closer to 30%. Plus, most cards have a variable interest rate tied to an index–often the prime rate. When the Federal Reserve raises short-term interest rates, the APR on your credit card increases, too.

Who Should Use Cashback Cards

A cash-back card may be right for you if…

You pay off your balance in full each month . For a disciplined spender, a cash-back card can be a powerful tool, allowing you to collect hundreds of dollars per year in rewards. But if you carry a balance on the card from month to month, the interest that you pay on the balance will likely erase the advantage of cashback rewards. Cashback cards are best suited to those who pay off their balance monthly and owe no interest.

. For a disciplined spender, a cash-back card can be a powerful tool, allowing you to collect hundreds of dollars per year in rewards. But if you carry a balance on the card from month to month, the interest that you pay on the balance will likely erase the advantage of cashback rewards. Cashback cards are best suited to those who pay off their balance monthly and owe no interest. You like to keep it simple. With a cashback card, you typically don’t have to think much about redemption values. As long as you redeem rewards for cashback, you should get the advertised percentage payback.

With a cashback card, you typically don’t have to think much about redemption values. As long as you redeem rewards for cashback, you should get the advertised percentage payback. You prefer to use a single card . Some cashback cards, including our winners for flat-rate cash back, provide 2% or more on every purchase. If you’d rather not carry several rewards cards in your wallet – which involves keeping track of which one provides the best rewards at each merchant you visit–choose a great flat-rate card instead.

. Some cashback cards, including our winners for flat-rate cash back, provide 2% or more on every purchase. If you’d rather not carry several rewards cards in your wallet – which involves keeping track of which one provides the best rewards at each merchant you visit–choose a great flat-rate card instead. You spend a lot on budget staples. If essentials such as groceries and gas eat a big part of your budget, you may get the most bang for your buck from a cashback card that provides top rebates in those categories.

Which Cashback Card Is Best for You?

You have a lot of great options among cash-back credit cards. As you narrow down the selection, take stock of the following:

In what categories do you spend the most money? Take a look at your spending patterns to see where your cash typically flows, and match your top spending categories to a cash-back card that supplies bountiful rewards in those areas.

Should you pay an annual fee? Reviewing your budget will also help you determine whether the amount of cash back you may earn with a card would overcome the annual fee, if it has one. If you don’t think you’ll gain enough in rewards to outweigh the fee, consider a no-fee card instead.

Can you keep up with rotating categories? Some cards offer the top rebate in a category that adjusts each quarter, or they allow you to select the top-earning category each quarter or month. That can be a lucrative strategy, but you’ll have to remember which types of purchases provide the best rewards at a given time. Plus, you may have to activate the maximum-rebate category each quarter to earn the heightened cash back. If you’d rather not make the effort to keep it all straight, a simpler cash-back card may be the best choice.

Can you meet the initial-bonus spending requirement? If a card offers a sign-up bonus, check how much you need to spend to earn it. You’ll typically need to spend at least a few hundred dollars–and often $1,000 or more–within a few months of opening the card to get an extra helping of cash back.

Do you want to finance a large purchase interest-free? Several cards provide an initial period during which purchases (and balance transfers, in some cases) for new cardmembers aren’t subject to interest–often, it lasts 12 months or more. If you’re thinking of making a large purchase, check whether the card offers a 0% window. To avoid interest charges, make a plan to pay off your balance before the 0% offer ends.