Sling TV Launches Select Plan With Lower Price Point

Over the past few years, cord-cutting has gone from a niche lifestyle choice to the norm for millions of households. With cable prices climbing and streaming services multiplying, families are looking for smarter ways to get the content they want without paying for what they don’t watch.

A pioneer in live TV streaming, Sling has built its brand on flexibility and affordability.

Now, with the launch of its new Sling Select package, a streamlined bundle priced at just $19.99/month, Sling is offering an affordable way to get key live channels, watch sports and other networks that you pick based on your preferences.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

What does Sling Select offer?

At just $19.99/month, Sling Select includes 11 curated channels that cover a surprising amount of ground in news, sports and entertainment. It’s far from a bare-bones lineup. Here’s what you’ll get:

FOX News – For breaking headlines, opinion and national coverage

– For breaking headlines, opinion and national coverage FS1 (Fox Sports 1) – Sports fans can enjoy live MLB, college football and more

– Sports fans can enjoy live MLB, college football and more FX – A go-to network for edgy dramas and cult-favorite comedies

– A go-to network for edgy dramas and cult-favorite comedies National Geographic – Award-winning nature and science documentaries

– Award-winning nature and science documentaries NFL Network – For year-round football analysis, news and live games

– For year-round football analysis, news and live games LMN (Lifetime Movie Network) – Classic thrillers and emotional storytelling

– Classic thrillers and emotional storytelling GSN (Game Show Network) – Fun, nostalgic and family-friendly competition

– Fun, nostalgic and family-friendly competition GRIT – Action and western movies, often catering to classic film lovers

– Action and western movies, often catering to classic film lovers Heroes & Icons (H&I) – Superhero series, crime dramas and military-themed TV

– Superhero series, crime dramas and military-themed TV MeTV – Beloved sitcoms and dramas from the ‘50s–‘90s

– Beloved sitcoms and dramas from the ‘50s–‘90s Vice – Documentary-style reporting on culture, politics and society

All subscribers also get access to Sling’s FreeStream library with over 150 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels, giving viewers even more content to flip through without spending another dollar.

You can stream content on up to three devices at once, and switch plans or cancel at any time. And if you're equipped with a compatible device, Sling Select also supports 4K streaming for Fox and FS1 which is a standout feature for a budget-friendly bundle.

Build your own package with Sling Extras

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor)

Sling Select may be minimal by design, but Sling still allows you to personalize your plan with Sling Extras which includes genre-specific add-ons that let you build a bundle tailored to your interests.

Here are a few of the available Extras:

Sports Extra ($11 per month) – Adds Big Ten Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, beIN Sports and more

– Adds Big Ten Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, beIN Sports and more News Extra ($6 per month) – Includes FOX Business, Newsmax, BBC World News, Weather Nation

– Includes FOX Business, Newsmax, BBC World News, Weather Nation Entertainment Extra ($6 per month) – Unlocks MTV, TV Land, CMT, Paramount Network

– Unlocks MTV, TV Land, CMT, Paramount Network Hollywood Extra ($6 per month) – Features Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Sundance TV and Reelz

– Features Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Sundance TV and Reelz Lifestyle Extra ($6 per month) – Adds Cooking Channel, DIY Network and WE tv

– Adds Cooking Channel, DIY Network and WE tv Kids Extra ($6 per month) – Brings family-focused networks like Disney Jr., Nicktoons and Boomerang

– Brings family-focused networks like Disney Jr., Nicktoons and Boomerang Heartland Extra ($6 per month) – Country-themed content including Outdoor Channel and RFD-TV



This setup is ideal for viewers who want more control without paying for a mega-bundle they don’t fully use.

What about local channels?

Sling Select doesn't automatically include your local ABC, NBC or Fox affiliates. But in certain markets, you can add local channels for an additional $5 to $10 per month, depending on how many are available. Sling uses your zip code to determine which locals you can access.

For budget-conscious users who don’t want to pay extra, Sling also supports HD antennas and offers a device called the AirTV, which integrates local broadcast channels directly into the Sling TV interface and no subscription is required.

If you’re comfortable setting up an over-the-air antenna (many cost under $40), you can avoid that extra fee and still enjoy local news, weather and sports.

Want to save on your streaming services? With the right credit card, you can stream your favorite shows and save money on subscriptions. See our top picks. Advertising disclosure. View Offers

What to watch out for

While Sling Select is appealing at just $19.99 per month, it does come with a few limitations to consider. The biggest drawback is that the package limits you to three streams at once.

The channel lineup is also limited to only 11 live networks are included, so if you’re looking for a broader range of entertainment options, you’ll need to add Extras or consider a larger package.

Popular networks like ESPN and CNN have their own streaming platforms so you won’t be able to add those to your Sling package.

Finally, local channels aren’t automatically included and can cost an extra $5 to $10 per month depending on your market, though you can work around this with a simple over-the-air antenna.

Who is Sling Select best for?

Sling Select is best suited for viewers who want a simple, low-cost way to keep up with live TV without committing to a large package. It’s an excellent option for first-time cord-cutters, students or those who primarily watch a few channels like news, sports or classic entertainment.

It’s also a good fit for those who like pairing a small live TV bundle with other streaming services such as Netflix or Disney+, creating a customized entertainment setup without paying the $70+ price tag of bigger live TV platforms.

Sling Select brings back the simplicity of early streaming when you paid for what you needed and nothing more. For $19.99/month, you can tap into top-tier entertainment, live sports, and must-watch news, all while keeping your budget intact.