Snowbirds: Avoid These 3 Sneaky Insurance Issues

Winters in the south can be spectacular. There's nothing like having the sun kiss your cheeks, forgetting the bone-chilling conditions you left for the tropical oasis you're currently enjoying.

But as snowbirds know, your home is left behind and has to deal with any harsh winter conditions it encounters.

And if you return home and find damage, you might be in for another surprise: Your provider might not cover it. Because of that, you'll want to address these common insurance gaps before taking off for the winter.

Leaving your home unoccupied

Say you return home after a restful season, only to discover some minor damage from a leaky roof shingle. No worries, you call your home insurance carrier to start a claim, and they ask if someone watched the home while you were away.

How you answer that question can determine whether you're out thousands or just your deductible. Some insurance companies won't cover home damage if the homeowner isn't home for 30 days or more and doesn't assign someone to watch it under the vacancy clause.

This is why it's integral to have someone visit your home regularly while you're away. They can pick up anything that arrived that you might have forgotten, and check to ensure your home is OK.

Failing to protect your pipes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One area that winter weather impacts the most is your home's pipes. If your insurance carrier determines that your pipes burst due to you turning off your heat or because you failed to insulate them properly, you may be liable for all the damage the leaks wrought.

That is why you'll want to do the following:

Outside: If you have any garden hoses connected, remove them, drain them and store them somewhere dry. Next, you'll want to shut off any outdoor water valves. You can find these inside your home near the pipe on the wall that goes outside.

If you have any garden hoses connected, remove them, drain them and store them somewhere dry. Next, you'll want to shut off any outdoor water valves. You can find these inside your home near the pipe on the wall that goes outside. Insulate your pipes: You can buy foam insulation at your local hardware store, cut it to size, wrap it around the pipe and secure it with insulation tape. Doing this will keep the pipes warmer, making them less likely to burst when the temperatures dip.

You can buy foam insulation at your local hardware store, cut it to size, wrap it around the pipe and secure it with insulation tape. Doing this will keep the pipes warmer, making them less likely to burst when the temperatures dip. Turn off the water supply: On the day you leave, shut off the water supply entirely, unless you have someone planning to housesit for a portion of the trip. To locate the main valve, look for the point where the water pipe enters your house, typically near your water heater, basement or crawl space.

On the day you leave, shut off the water supply entirely, unless you have someone planning to housesit for a portion of the trip. To locate the main valve, look for the point where the water pipe enters your house, typically near your water heater, basement or crawl space. Lower, don't turn off the heat: Set your thermostat eight to 10 degrees cooler than you normally have it while there. This keeps your home cooler without shutting off the heat entirely, which can make your pipes more susceptible to damage.

Keeping your car stored outside

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's a vehicle you don't plan to take on your winter journey, you want to ensure it remains in an airtight garage or car capsule before leaving. The reason? Over the winter, critters of all types can find cars and use them as nests to build their families.

As cute as that sounds on the surface, they'll also chew through wires and other critical components to make room for their growing family. When you return, you may encounter lengthy repair times, particularly if you have a luxury, foreign or antique vehicle.

Additionally, some auto insurance carriers are removing animal damage from their comprehensive policies. That means you could be liable for paying for all damages incurred from these furry little critters. And some of these repair bills can be tens of thousands of dollars.

The bottom line on insurance gaps for snowbirds

Before you travel south for the winter, know there are some insurance gaps you'll need to address before leaving. Doing this ensures you protect some of your most valuable assets while also preventing you from being liable for any damages that occur while you're gone.