5 Simple Fixes to Save on Heat Bills This Winter

As winter approaches, home heating bills are giving Americans chills across the country.

Driven by a projected 20% rise in wholesale natural gas prices for 2026, the cost of keeping your home toasty could rise sharply, depending on where you live and the type of fuel you use.

Electricity is expected to lead the price hikes, with double-digit jumps in some parts of the country, followed by more modest increases in the cost of residential natural gas. The price of home heating oil, though still the most expensive way to keep a house warm, is expected to remain flat or even drop in some areas.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

“Even with temperatures forecast to mirror last winter, home heating costs are expected to rise about 10% overall, as utilities pass higher fuel costs directly to consumers,” says Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

How can you ease the pinch? “The smartest and cheapest thing homeowners can do is focus on efficiency first,” says Laura Bowler, design lead with Ramboll, a sustainable architecture and engineering consulting firm. “Simple steps can make a big impact.”

Here are some to consider.

1. Seal air leaks

Check your windows and doors for leaks that let in cold air and moisture. For the windows, you can use rope caulk (about $6 at your local hardware store) to seal any openings or damage to sealant you find, says Kriss Swint, marketing director with Westlake Royal Building Products in Columbus, Ohio.

For the doors, you can install a door sweep, a type of weather stripping that plugs the opening at the bottom ($10 to $20). Reducing these drafts can cut your energy bill by 5% or more, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

2. Unblock vents

Check around your home to make sure your vents aren’t blocked by furniture, which wastes heat and forces your system to work harder. Don’t want to rearrange couches and beds? You can instead connect a small plastic extender or deflector to the vents ($7 to $20), which can steer warm air to the areas of your home that need it most.

3. Use a smart or programmable thermostat

To save on heat while you’re out of the house, consider installing a programmable thermostat, which lets you set an automatic schedule for adjusting the temperature.

Turning down your thermostat by 10% to 15% for eight hours a day can reduce your bill by 10%, according to the DOE. Or spring for a smart thermostat linked to your cell phone that will track your location and daily patterns, then adjust the temperature in your home accordingly. A basic programmable model is about $50; a smart thermostat goes for around $100 to $200.

Below are a few top-rated smart thermostats from Amazon:

4. Insulate the attic

“Roughly 25% of heat loss occurs in the attic,” says Swint. To help prevent that, add more insulation, such as fiberglass, wool, or cotton, between the attic joints to trap heat. “If you’re a DIYer, this project should take a weekend,” says Swint.

'Average cost: $1,500 to $3,500, depending on the size of your attic and the material used.

5. Replace old heating systems

This could be an ideal time to spring for a new furnace or boiler, while some tax credits are still available for energy-efficient upgrades. One such credit, which expires at the end of 2025, can cover 30% of your energy-efficient home upgrades, for a total savings of up to $3,200. You may also qualify for state and local rebates, depending on where you live.

While you’re at it, also consider replacing an old attached garage door, which can be a significant source of heat loss. New versions have more insulation and improved sealing.

A bonus: Sellers recouped nearly double the average $4,513 they paid for a garage door replacement in 2024.

For more-targeted guidance, consider working with a professional home-energy auditor. “An audit will help identify where heat loss is happening and what improvements make the most sense,” Bowler says. For information on finding an auditor, visit energy.gov/energysaver/professional-home-energy-assessments.

Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here .