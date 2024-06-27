Can a NEST Smart Thermostat Save You Money?

A NEST smart thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats, enabling you to control your heating and cooling system by phone or voice and lower your utility bills. On the downside, you can’t automatically set schedules.

(Image credit: Courtesy Nest)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published

A scorching summer is underway, with 2024 ramping up to be the hottest year on record. As you scramble to find ways to temper rising costs, a NEST smart thermostat and other smart thermostats can be a good way to save you money on your electric bills.

Residential customers' electricity bills are estimated to average $173 per month this summer, up from $168 last year, according to the most-recent estimates from the Energy Information Administration

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8