Time for a Money Checkup: An Expert Guide to Realigning Your Financial GPS
Even if your financial plan is on autopilot, now is the perfect time to make sure it's still aligned with your goals, especially if retirement is on the horizon.
As we've passed the midpoint of the year, it's easy to drift into autopilot mode. But financial plans, like life, don't always go as expected.
A lot can shift in seven months — career changes, market moves, surprise expenses or windfalls.
If your financial plan hasn't evolved alongside you, now is a great time to check in and course-correct — particularly if you're nearing retirement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
This isn't about drastic change, but thoughtful recalibration to keep your financial strategy aligned with your goals.
The Kiplinger Building Wealth program handpicks financial advisers and business owners from around the world to share retirement, estate planning and tax strategies to preserve and grow your wealth. These experts, who never pay for inclusion on the site, include professional wealth managers, fiduciary financial planners, CPAs and lawyers. Most of them have certifications including CFP®, ChFC®, IAR, AIF®, CDFA® and more, and their stellar records can be checked through the SEC or FINRA.
Here are five high-impact steps to realign your finances, plus one bonus outside-the-box idea.
1. Update your holistic net worth
Assess where you stand. Create a centralized, easy-to-update list of assets and liabilities including checking/savings accounts, retirement and brokerage accounts, real estate, private business equity, even stock options or restricted stock units (RSUs).
The goal of this exercise is to identify patterns.
- Are you too cash-heavy?
- Is your debt-to-asset ratio creeping up?
- Have certain investments grown out of proportion to your plan?
A good general rule is that any holding that's drifted more than 5% to 10% from its target deserves review.
Don't rebalance for balance's sake — recalibrate in alignment with your goals.
For those approaching retirement, time horizon and risk tolerance are key priorities in any rebalancing.
2. Turn your tax return into a planning road map
I'm a huge advocate for the planning value contained within an annual tax return. If you haven't reviewed your 2024 return, it's not too late to leverage it to identify missed opportunities and future adjustments.
Are you maxing out retirement contributions, including catch-up contributions for those 50 and older? Did you owe taxes unexpectedly or get a large refund (which might suggest withholding is off)? Are you taking advantage of charitable deductions?
If so, you can adjust W-2 withholdings or quarterly estimated payments now, while there's still time to make a difference.
If your income is projected to be lower than usual this year, it might be an opportunity to lock in a lower tax rate on future growth by converting part of a traditional IRA or 401(k) (if permitted by the plan) to a Roth.
A Roth conversion is particularly advantageous if markets dip back down from where they are currently.
3. Stress-test your insurance and estate plan
For families, particularly those with minor children, adequate life insurance coverage is essential. But your protection strategy shouldn't stop there.
Regularly review disability coverage, umbrella liability, long-term care and homeowners' or auto policies. As your lifestyle and net worth evolve, so should your coverage.
Estate planning deserves the same attention. If you haven't revisited your estate documents in more than five years, or there's been a major life event (birth, death, divorce, remarriage), your plan might no longer reflect your intentions.
Double-check that all accounts that need beneficiaries are correct. These override your will, and they're easy to overlook because they're not all in one place.
If you haven't yet created a will or formal estate plan, now is the time. This secures your legacy and gives you peace of mind, knowing your wishes are clearly documented and loved ones are protected.
4. Recalibrate your investment strategy with purpose
As fall is just around the corner, now is an opportunity to look beyond performance and ask: "Are my investments aligned with what I want from life?" Revisit your time horizons, risk tolerance and goals.
If you haven't had a formal investment review in 12 months, schedule one with your adviser to look at:
- Asset allocation relative to life stage
- Concentrated positions that might need to be diversified
- Tax-loss harvesting opportunities
If you're within five years of retirement, consider a "pre-retirement dry run," in which you attempt to live off your expected retirement income for one to three months to test the validity of your plan, both practically and emotionally.
5. Get strategic with charitable giving and medical expenses
Late summer is a powerful planning window — far enough into the year to understand your trajectory, but with time left to make strategic moves.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
If you're philanthropically inclined but not hitting the standard deduction threshold annually, consider "bunching" multiple years' worth of gifts into one tax year.
This allows you to itemize in the current year and take the standard deduction the next. This can be done by:
- Contributing a larger sum now to a donor-advised fund (DAF). You receive the full deduction this year but can grant the funds to charities over time.
- Coordinating with your adviser to pair this with required minimum distributions (RMDs), if applicable or appreciated stock donations to avoid capital gains.
If you've already incurred significant out-of-pocket health care costs, or expect to in the second half of the year, now is the time to plan while you still have flexibility:
- If you're nearing the 7.5% of AGI threshold for itemizing medical expenses, consider prepaying for known elective procedures, dental work or long-term care premiums.
- Evaluate whether paying for a dependent's medical bills (e.g., adult children or aging parents) might qualify under the medical expense deduction or contribute toward gift tax exemptions.
One more idea: Practice purposeful planning
We often remind clients that the truest purpose of their wealth is to allow them to live intentional lives in alignment with their goals.
One small way is to begin building a "purpose fund" into your plan as a reminder of the big picture. This serves as money set aside for an experience with your family, a special gift for relatives or a one-time charitable contribution for a special cause.
A final word
Your financial life isn't just a series of accounts — it is a living, breathing system that should evolve with you. It's important to take a step back, reflect and recenter your plan around what matters most.
For those nearing retirement, checking in to make adjustments provides reassurance you're staying on track.
When your financial strategy is both technically sound and personally meaningful, it becomes more than a plan — it becomes a source of confidence, clarity and intention.
Related Content
- Estate Planning Checklist: 13 Smart Moves
- Designing Your 'Immortal' Financial Plan
- Stress Test Your Retirement Plan: Because Life Happens
- 10 Ways to Refine Your Financial Plan for a More Secure Future
- Turn Your Tax Return Into an Engine for Long-Term Growth
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
As the chief planning officer, Jennifer works with the planning, insurance and generosity teams to deliver support to advisers and a personalized experience to SignatureFD clients. She is involved in all levels of servicing clients’ financial planning needs, including developing and implementing comprehensive wealth management programs in cash flow, retirement planning, risk management and insurance, tax planning and education funding in an integrated way. She aims to ensure each client has a consistent and holistic experience by integrating the firm’s various disciplines into financial planning. She seeks to help clients achieve their Net Worthwhile® by coordinating and pursuing their goals in SignatureFD’s four pillars of wealth activation: Grow, Protect, Give and Live.
-
-
How to Break Free From the 'One More Year' Trap and Actually Retire
Despite having more than enough money to retire, some people simply cannot leave their jobs.
-
Stocks Swing Lower as Eli Lilly, Fortinet Spiral: Stock Market Today
The main indexes finished well off their session highs after a disappointing batch of corporate earnings reports.
-
How to Break Free From the 'One More Year' Trap and Actually Retire
Despite having more than enough money to retire, some people simply cannot leave their jobs.
-
Stocks Swing Lower as Eli Lilly, Fortinet Spiral: Stock Market Today
The main indexes finished well off their session highs after a disappointing batch of corporate earnings reports.
-
Are You Leaving Money on the Table? Four Strategies to Free Up Stuck Investments
From forgotten 401(k)s to outdated asset allocations, here’s how stuck money can hurt your retirement.
-
COVID Aged Your Brain Faster, Even if You Didn't Get Sick
Whether you contracted COVID or not, your brain took a hit. Here's what that means for your health and what you can do about it.
-
A Taxable Brokerage Account May Be What Your Retirement Is Missing
You can supplement your retirement nest egg or save for other goals with a taxable brokerage account.
-
Here's How to Get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for $6.99 per month
This tip allows you to enjoy three streaming services from Disney Plus for less than the price of one.
-
What Tariffs Mean for Your Sector Exposure
New, higher and changing tariffs will ripple through the economy and into share prices for many quarters to come.
-
Five Things to Do if You're Forced Into Early Retirement (and How to Reset and Recover)
Developing a solid retirement plan — before a layoff — can help you to adapt to unexpected changes in your timeline. Once the initial panic eases, you can confidently reimagine what's next.