Nvidia Earnings: Live Updates and Commentary November 2025

(Image credit: I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) will disclose its fiscal 2026 third-quarter earnings report after the close this Wednesday, November 19. Nvidia earnings have become one of Wall Street's most anticipated events thanks to snowballing demand for all things artificial intelligence (AI).

This time around, analysts are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share, up 54.3% year over year, on revenue of $54.9 billion (+56.4% YoY).

"A great earnings report with higher guidance from Nvidia really shouldn't surprise anyone, but it may reinforce concerns over seemingly limitless AI capital budgets," says Dennis Follmer , chief investment officer at Montis Financial.

Follmer adds that several hyperscalers have already announced increased capital expenditures, so it will likely be another strong quarter for Nvidia. "And more importantly, we should expect the bigger hyperscaler spending to be reinforced by Nvidia raising future expectations for sales and earnings, given they are the chip of choice for such projects."

The Kiplinger team is reporting live on Nvidia's third-quarter earnings report, bringing you the news and our expert analysis of what the results could mean for you and your portfolio. Scroll for the latest updates.