Federal Reserve Likely to Deliver Three-Quarter Point Hike Nov. 2

Today’s Consumer Price Index report doesn’t give the Fed any reason to slow down its rate hikes at the moment. Expect another raise in its short-term interest rate on Nov. 2, of three-quarters of a percentage point: The Fed’s fourth such hike in a row. Chair Jerome Powell is continuing to emphasize the Fed’s commitment to raising interest rates to slow the economy in order to fight inflation. In May, Powell thought only half-point rate hikes would be needed, but given strong inflation momentum, the Fed since June has done three-quarter-point increases. Either a three-quarter or half-point hike is likely on Dec. 14, as well, taking the fed funds rate to 4.25% or 4.5%. After that, the Fed is likely to slow its pace significantly as inflation pressures ease.

Powell has warned against easing restrictive monetary policy too early. In his view, there is a real danger that a period of prolonged inflation could induce businesses and workers to automatically add a certain inflation rate into their wage and price calculations. That mentality would cause high inflation to become a self-perpetuating cycle, which would lengthen the time needed for higher interest rates to bring down inflation. Better to slow the economy enough with rate hikes to bring down inflation right away before this can happen, he reasons.

Powell will likely want to see smaller price increases for consumer goods and services, beyond the notoriously volatile categories of food and energy, before he will change course. However, there are signs of a slowing economy and warnings from economists of a recession next year. Will Powell and his fellow governors be able to maintain their commitment to restrictive policy in the face of a recession? It seems likely that once clear signs of a slowdown emerge, the Fed will at least stop raising rates. Headline inflation numbers will also start falling next year, giving the Fed political cover to actually cut rates if the slowdown appears to be severe.

Short-term interest rates will rise along with the Federal Funds Rate. Rates on home equity lines of credit are typically connected to it, and move in lock-step. Rates on short-term consumer loans such as auto loans will also be affected.

Expect the 10-year Treasury yield to stay near 4.0% until evidence of slowing inflation occurs. Eventually, rates should fall as indications of the economy’s slowing growth become evident.

Mortgage rates are rising again. 30-year fixed-rate loans are close to 7.0%, while 15-year fixed-rate loans are around 6.1%. When inflation is high, mortgage rates tend to stay higher longer, whereas Treasury rates tend to be more sensitive to signs of economic slowing. It is possible that mortgage rates could ease later if the bond market thinks that progress is being made against inflation, or if the economy slows more than anticipated.

Corporate high-yield bond rates are rising again because of the Fed’s rate hikes and because the threat of economic slowdown tends to weaken prospects for debt-laden companies. CCC-rated bond yields are at 16.8%. AAA bonds are yielding 4.9% and BBB bonds, 6.2%.

