High Inflation to Persist for 2022, Cooling Next Year

Inflation will end 2022 at a still-high 8.0% rate, but should drop to 3.5% by the end of 2023. Price growth will slow as the economy slows next year. Some evidence of this trend is already visible in flat goods prices last month, but price hikes in services will take a little longer to ease, as it is normal for goods to respond more quickly to changing economic conditions than services. Services prices are more affected by wages rising in response to inflation, creating a cycle with some momentum.

While gasoline prices dropped for the third month in September, services prices picked up, leaving the inflation rate at a still very high 8.2%. Health insurance costs continue to rise strongly, at a 25% yearly rate. Housing costs have hit a nearly 10% inflation rate. Although prices of homes have stopped rising across much of the U.S. as mortgage rates have risen, rent hikes are taking a little longer to slow. Auto insurance rates are rising as the cost of repairs has risen. Restaurant prices are maintaining strong upward momentum.

There were a few positives in September’s report. Used-car prices declined for the third month in a row, balancing out increases in new-vehicle prices, and will likely continue to decline. Goods prices excluding food and energy were flat. Apparel prices dipped. Price of appliances have been on a downward trend. Although gasoline prices may edge up in October, these are not likely to start a new upward trend. However, there is considerable uncertainty about how the heating season will go. If natural gas supplies are strained, then the prices customers pay for natural gas and for electricity could march higher this winter.

The Federal Reserve will likely make additional 0.75-percentage-point increases in short-term interest rates at their policy meetings on Nov. 2 and Dec. 14. The Fed is looking to see easing price pressures across the board, not just in volatile components, before it decides to slow down its rate hikes. But if the Fed sees a combination of easing price pressures and a slowing economy, then it is likely to reduce or stop rate hikes next year.