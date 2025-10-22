What Services Are Open During the Government Shutdown?

To help you understand what's going on in politics and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…

As the government shutdown drags on, there’s no clear end in sight, as both parties continue to dig in their heels and talk past each other. As things stand now, the federal funding freeze could go on for a few more weeks, possibly into November.

Not all federal services have stopped, for now. Many agencies are open with skeleton crews. But services that are available now are at risk, as agencies exhaust their reserve funds. This possibility will become more likely as the Trump administration increases the number of furloughed federal employees. Many basic services remain operational.



Airports are open, as air traffic control and security workers are “essential” and must report to work, but without full pay. However, these workers are increasingly calling in sick, causing flight delays and long lines at security. Expect this to get worse. Flight cancellations are also possible in the future.



Passport processing continues, but wait times for new and renewed documents may grow longer. Some individual passport offices may be closed.

Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security benefits will continue. However, expect delays in some services. SNAP and WIC, the low-income food aid programs, are still operating, though with reserve money dwindling, it’s uncertain for how long. If the shutdown lingers, the White House says it will use tariff revenue to fund WIC.



The National Park Service says its sites will be “as accessible as possible,” including park roads, lookouts, trails and open-air memorials. But some park sites may be closed, and services at those that are open may be limited or unavailable.

The U.S. Postal Service is still delivering mail and post offices remain open throughout the shutdown, as the service doesn’t depend on Congress for funding.



Amtrak isn’t immediately affected and trains are running as scheduled, though a prolonged shutdown could have a long-term impact on the rail service.



The Internal Revenue Service remains open, though with limited service. Tax obligations still apply, and the IRS hasn’t announced any deadline extensions. Student loan bills must be paid, and federal student financial aid will be distributed.

Agriculture Department food safety inspectors will remain on the job.



The Department of Veterans Affairs isn’t being hit as hard as many other agencies. Benefits checks will continue to be processed and delivered, and VA medical centers and outpatient clinics will remain open. But VA benefits regional offices are closed.

As the shutdown continues, federal services will increasingly be affected. Information isn’t easy to come by. Agencies have mostly stopped updating websites and social media accounts. Meanwhile, phone centers often aren’t being staffed. For questions, your congressional representative’s office may be the best bet.

