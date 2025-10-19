No Passport? No Problem. Seven US Getaways That Feel Like an International Vacation
From Puerto Rico’s Caribbean flair to Santa Fe’s old world charm, these American destinations deliver a global travel experience — without the hassle of customs or currency exchange.
You don’t have to cross an ocean to feel like you’ve traveled the world. The United States is filled with places that capture the spirit, sights and flavors of international destinations without the customs line or currency exchange.
Whether you’re craving turquoise waters, colonial charm or sun-soaked coastal drives, these destinations deliver an escape that feels foreign yet familiar. Enjoy the rhythms of the Caribbean in Puerto Rico, the Old Havana vibe of Key West or the Old World architecture of Santa Fe, all just a domestic flight away.
Pack light and leave the paperwork and passport behind. These seven U.S. destinations offer the next best thing to an overseas adventure.
Puerto Rico — Caribbean vibes without customs
Feels like: Dominican Republic or Jamaica
Puerto Rico is home to 700 miles of coastline that boasts extraordinary beaches with turquoise waters. And since it's a U.S. territory, you can visit without an international passport.
Think of it as the Dominican Republic or Jamaica without the paperwork. Plus, it's a quick trip with direct flights to East Coast cities such as New York, Boston and even Orlando. There's also no need to worry about currency exchange; most places accept the U.S. dollar.
Fun Fact: Award-winning music artist Bad Bunny, who hails from Puerto Rico, will be headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LX in February 2026.
Key West, Florida — Old Havana energy
Feels like: Cuba
Heavy immigration from Cuba during the 19th century means Key West is greatly influenced by Havana culture. Visit an authentic Cuban cigar shop, catch the sunset in Mallory Square and enjoy authentic Cuban dishes such as ropa vieja (shredded beef in a tomato sauce), picadillo (ground beef in sauce) and of course, the classic Cuban sandwich.
While you’re there, stop by the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, the author’s former residence from the 1930s. Located across from the Key West Lighthouse, the property is famous for its six-toed cats, some descendants of Hemingway’s original pets.
The literary history adds to the island’s charm, blending culture, art and a touch of nostalgia. Paired with crystal clear beach waters, Key West feels like a tropical vacation without ever leaving the states.
Santa Fe, New Mexico — A taste of old Spain
Feels like: Southern Spain (Andalusia)
In 1610, New Mexico was part of the Spanish Empire, and many historic sites such as the Palace of the Governors still showcase that centuries-old influence. Santa Fe’s signature Spanish-Pueblo architecture, characterized by adobe buildings and earthy tones, makes even a casual drive around town feel like a cultural experience.
Art lovers can explore Canyon Road’s world-class galleries, while food enthusiasts can savor the region’s famous red and green chile dishes. And when winter arrives, visitors can head to Ski Santa Fe in the nearby Sangre de Cristo Mountains for scenic skiing, snowboarding and breathtaking views of the desert below.
San Diego, California — Baja without crossing the border
Feels like: Mexico’s Baja Peninsula
If you're already in the west, be sure to take a road trip down the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) to San Diego for stunning ocean views. Just keep in mind that it’ll take a bit longer given the lower speed limit.
Once you hit town, don’t miss the chance to try authentic Mexican cuisine at one of the great restaurants on offer.
There’s also La Jolla Cove, a scenic marine environment, and the Old Town area, the first European settlement in California that's still packed with Mexican heritage.
Hawai‘i — Polynesia without leaving the U.S.
Feels like: South Pacific
Take a tropical vacation without having to deal with passport issues or switching up SIM cards. A flight to Hawai'i is about five hours from Los Angeles and there's no better place to escape a time change than on the beach.
Immerse yourself in local culture by visiting a Polynesian luau, or hiking stunning canyons and seeing active volcanoes. Explore lush rainforests, dramatic coastlines and historic sites like Pearl Harbor to round out your trip.
With its unique blend of natural beauty and rich Hawaiian traditions, this truly is a bucket-list destination.
St. Augustine, Florida — A slice of Spain on the Atlantic
Feels like: Historic European port city
Once you get to St. Augustine, consider taking one of the free walking tours to explore the city’s charming streets and historic sites.
You can also visit Castillo de San Marcos, the oldest masonry fort in the continental U.S., for just $15. It’s a must-see for history buffs, and they even hold cannon firings on weekends.
You can't go wrong with most restaurants in the area either. St. Augustine cuisine blends Minorcan, Spanish, Gullah Geechee, southern and modern influences for a unique experience you'll be raving about for years.
Brittany Leitner is a freelance journalist with over 10 years of experience in lifestyle, health, and more. She received a Digital Health Award for her reporting in 2019 as well as numerous awards for her work in poetry. She previously held positions as senior editor at Elite Daily and managing editor at The Dr. Oz Show. Follow her online @britariail.
