30 Delicious Destinations for Your Next Retirement Road Trip

The time is right to embark on your own culinary road trip across America, where every stop is filled with hometown tastes. Savor perfectly boiled crustaceans with all the fixings, indulge in brisket lovingly smoked low and slow for hours on the BBQ, or delight in vegan fry bread piled high with tofu, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, creamy cheese, and a kick of hot sauce. Each destination on your journey is sure to satisfy your cravings for chef-inspired and locally crafted dishes.

But understandably, there are dozens of restaurants frequented by locals across the country that are not listed here. We tried to highlight the best places to eat in a number of regions across the country.

So, retirees, buckle up for a cross-country road trip to uncover the continent’s most unforgettable culinary treats on the menu. No fast food included.

The West

From the California coast to the eastern edge of Colorado, the West offers a treasure trove of local restaurants for foodies. You’ll find everything from upscale dining to street tacos cooked fresh each day with local ingredients.

Leo’s Food Truck: Your first stop should be Leo’s Taco Truck , with 15 food trucks in the greater Los Angeles area and two in the San Francisco Bay Area, for fresh, flavorful, Mexican street food.

Grace and Rose: A bit further north in Paso Robles, California, you’ll find a quaint farm-to-table restaurant called Grace and Rose , housed in a 110-year-old farmhouse. The café offers a seasonal menu featuring Central Coast produce sourced from nearby farms.

Burger Bar: In the town of West Roy, Utah, this legendary Burger Bar hasn’t changed much since opening in 1956. Burgers are made by hand, to order. And although out-of-towners have tried to copy the famous fry sauce, nobody’s quite nailed its one-of-a-kind taste.

The Airplane Restaurant: This fully intact Boeing KC-97 is attached to a building near the Colorado Springs Airport in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Airplace Restaurant looks like a tourist trap, but if you head to a door labeled “Flight Crew Only,” you’ll find a small dining room where retired Air Force pilots serve as waiters, and the menu features takes on global cuisine that the locals guard fiercely.

Gracie’s Sea Hag: In Oregon, locals keep this dining spot a well-kept secret. Gracie’s Sea Hag , located in Depoe Bay, has seafood so fresh that the locals will willingly stand in the rain for hours.

14 Carrot Cafe: Washington State hides some incredible dining gems that locals guard like well-kept family recipes. Vegetarians delight in 14 Carrot Cafe , a Seattle treasure that may even convert the most steadfast carnivore to a vegetarian lifestyle.

North Hi-Way Cafe: If by chance you’re cruising through Idaho Falls, Idaho, at 6 am, check out the North Hi-Way Cafe . Locals swear by the huckleberry pancakes that come dripping with locally foraged huckleberry syrup, and truckers swear by their chicken-fried steak.

Miners and Stockman’s Steakhouse: Miners and Stockman’s Steakhouse in Hartville is Wyoming’s oldest bar, but hiding inside, you’ll find some of the best steaks in the state. No wonder people are driving from North Denver and all parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska to enjoy their fabulous steaks.

The Southwest

The Southwest is a melting pot of flavors, traditions, and rich culinary history. The region is known for its stunning landscapes and unique cultural influences, but let’s face it, the locals stick around for the food.

Original Carolina’s Mexican Food: Traveling south into Arizona, you’ll find dozens of eateries tucked away from the usual tourist spots. One such spot is Original Carolina’s Mexican Food in Phoenix and Avondale, which has a constant stream of locals filing through its doors.

Frontier Restaurant: Head over to New Mexico and check out the Frontier Restaurant in Albuquerque. It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but locals have been coming here since the early 1970s.

Blue Bonnet Cafe: Located about an hour northwest of Austin, Texas, in Marble Falls, is an unassuming yet cozy cafe called the Blue Bonnet . Famous for their ‘Pie Happy Hour,’ The Blue Bonnet serves slices that would make your grandmother jealous.

Keller’s Drive-In: At Keller’s , in Dallas, Texas, carhops still deliver mouth-watering burgers (that cost less than your morning latte) and fries to your window like it’s 1965. No wonder locals keep this place a secret.

Clanton’s Cafe: If that road trip takes you through Vinita, Oklahoma, on Route 66, stop by Clanton’s . Famous for their chicken-fried steak, Clanton’s has satisfied both road-tripping tourists and faithful regulars who’ve been coming for decades.

The Midwest

The Midwest is full of hidden gems that most tourists never discover. Beyond the small diners and Mom-and-pop joints, the Midwest holds onto cozy eateries rich with history, character, and flavors that locals keep tucked away (and for good reason).

The Anchor Fish & Chips: Blink and you might miss this Northeast Minneapolis spot where Irish-style beef tallow-fried fish & chips is only the beginning. The Anchor’s room fills up quickly with neighborhood regulars, so arrive early or be prepared to wait.

Prairie Nut Hut: The Prairie Nut Hut in Altoona, Kansas, has been serving up its house specialty — prairie oysters — since the 1950s. While you’re there, buy a T-shirt to commemorate your culinary choice that says, “I had a ball at the Prairie Nut Hut.”

Burt’s Place: When Anthony Bourdain is quoted as saying Burt’s Place , in Morton Grove, Illinois, has the “only deep dish pizza I ever loved,” it must be good.

Mudgie’s Deli: Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Shop in Corktown, Detroit, is a neighborhood deli where a simple sandwich becomes a masterpiece. One of Michigan's best-kept secrets. Cash-only, so come prepared.

Crown Candy Kitchen: Walking into the Crown Candy Kitchen , located in St. Louis, Missouri, feels like stepping back in time to 1913, complete with a soda fountain, wooden booths and a candy counter. The malts and BLTs are worth the trip, but it's the candy that keeps the locals coming back.

The South

According to the locals, the South has the best food in the country. In TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best Destinations list, Southern cities took home four out of the five top spots for Top Food Destinations in the U.S., including the #1 spot.

The Joint: The Joint , a weathered cinderblock building in New Orleans’ Bywater neighborhood, doesn’t look like much from the outside, but locals say it serves up some of the best slow-smoked meats in the South, sure to make you weak in the knees.

Abe’s Grill: If your road trip takes you through Corinth, Mississippi, be sure to stop by Abe’s Grill . Nothing fancy here, just great food at a good price. Now and then, you’ll hear about a too-good-to-miss place from the locals; this is one of those spots.

Red State BBQ: A road trip-worthy pit stop in Lexington, Kentucky, located not far from the interstate, is Red State BBQ — a haven for locals (and traveling retirees) alike. Memphis-style ribs fall off the bone, and their chicken wings, brisket and ribs will have you stopping back on the way home.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room: A local favorite in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia, Mary Mac’s serves up fried chicken, collard greens, and cornbread that is scrumptious and classic Southern cooking. First-timers get a complimentary cup of pot likker with cornbread — an initiation into proper Georgia dining.

Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen: Morning magic happens at this tiny drive-thru where handmade biscuits are the star. Cars line up before dawn at the Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen in Chapel Hill and in Louisburg, North Carolina – a testament to both the food and the service.

Brocato’s Sandwich Shop: The line forms early at Brocato’s Sandwich Shop , where Tampa, Florida locals have been getting their fix of Canjun-style devil crab since 1948. Cash-only and counter-service only, no fancy restaurant here — just good food.

The East

The East is a place of diversity and rich history. From the crowded streets of New York City to the charming small towns of New England, this region is renowned for its eclectic and dynamic food scene.

John’s Roast Pork: John’s Roast Pork has been on the corner of Weccacoe and Snyder Avenue in Philadelphia since 1930. A place well known to locals, this establishment serves up roast pork, roast beef, meatball with red gravy, and fried meatball sandwiches that are too good to be true.

Le Bernadin, Per Se, Eleven Madison Park, Masa, and Jungsik New York: There are numerous restaurants to try in New York City, many of them world-renowned, from fine dining to quick spots. Narrowing them down would be nearly impossible, although the Michelin guide to some of its highest-rated spots is a good place to start. Three-Michelin-star restaurants include Le Bernadin, known for its seafood, Per Se, modern French-American, Eleven Madison Park, plant-based tasting menu, Masa, sushi, and Jungsik New York, contemporary Korean.

Tony’s Baltimore Grill: If your road trip includes a walk on the boardwalk, check out Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, New Jersey — a cozy retreat from the bustling boardwalk outside. With its hearty Italian-American offerings, Tony’s is a go-to spot for locals and comfort food lovers alike.

Suya Joint: Finding this local favorite can be challenging, but once inside, the magic of West African food makes it worth the effort. Located in Nubian Square, locals, cab drivers, and healthcare workers create a lunchtime rush known only to those in the community. Suya Joint , a beloved Boston gem, is a great spot to include on your road trip bucket list.

Vibes Gourmet Burgers: One of Concord, New Hampshire’s hidden gems, Vibes serves high-quality beef hamburgers with locally baked buns and all the toppings you can imagine. Not into beef? Vibes also serves pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs and salads. Plus, it's affordable.

Becky’s Diner: Feeding Portland, Maine’s working harbor since 1991, Becky’s Diner serves up great food and generous portions at fair prices. In fact, you’ll not only find a local crowd, but fishermen file in before dawn and night owls stay long after last call — it’s that good. Think fresh-from-the-ocean lobster rolls, seafood platters and burgers.

A retirement road trip that's a foodie paradise

Discover restaurants, cozy pubs, nostalgic diners, and charming cafés, plus food festivals, farmers’ markets and family-run eateries that are just a road trip away. From savoring homemade pie at a small-town gem to indulging in spicy street food from a food truck, these spots are packed with flavor and local charm. Don't forget to make a pit stop at a state fair for classic treats like cheese curds and cotton candy to add a sweet, nostalgic touch to your journey. What are you waiting for — the road is calling.